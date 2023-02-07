ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Hunsader Farms could see changes

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents are worried that the new roadway could be making its way to Hunsader Farms that cut through the property. The farm is located on County Road 675 connecting State Roads 64 and 70. The proposed road would directly cross part of the Farm’s petting zoo...
BRADENTON, FL
SuncoastPost

Detwiler’s Farm Market Expanding Again Here on the Suncoast

Since 2002 Detwiler’s Farm Market has been operating their family-owned brand of fresh food markets. The entire family prides itself on a hometown-feeling store with fresh produce, deli, and bakery goods that cater to a wide range of tastes at a reasonable price to the consumer. This family-owned grocer was started as a roadside produce stand with humble beginnings here on the Suncoast. Early on, Henry and Natalie Detwiler lived in Myakka City with nine children in a mobile home. When Henry and Natalie Detwiler ran a produce stand at Fruitville Grove in Sarasota, their kids helped after school and on weekends. Today, the family is expanding again with exciting news for Manatee County as they intend to launch their second store in that area.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota grocer to open its 6th store

Detwiler’s Farm Market will open a new store in Bradenton later this year, its sixth in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The family-owned chain of grocery stores, best known for its local produce as well as its deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments, has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the Market Place West shopping center on 53rd Avenue West in the city. The Benderson Development-owned center is also being renamed Detwiler’s Marketplace.
SARASOTA, FL
Modern Globe

Check Out This Map of Artificial Reefs in Pinellas County

The Pinellas County Department of Solid Waste (PCSW) has created an interactive Google Map for all the artificial reefs in Pinellas County. The map contains the GPS coordinates for all 42 artificial reefs. The map is a helpful tool for boaters, divers, or anyone who wants to learn more about these environmentally beneficial structures.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

The Château Sarasota Has Opened on Siesta Drive

Husband and wife restaurateurs Buddy Foy Jr. and Jennifer Foy have opened the newest iteration of their restaurant concept The Château in Sarasota. The space was previously occupied by Roy’s Hawaiian Fusion and, more recently, Chef Rolf’s New Florida Kitchen. The Foys' first Florida restaurant, The Château...
SARASOTA, FL
Uncovering Florida

Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day

A place that may typically be overwhelming for the neurodivergent family and friends in your life is officially crafting a special space for them to enjoy a day of fun and one of the Sunshine State's favorite fruits. Plant City's Florida Strawberry Festival took to social media 9 hours ago with the announcement, dubbing the unique effort Special Smiles Day — and an extra little perk is in store for the first 1000 Special Smiles Visitors through the gate.
PLANT CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy