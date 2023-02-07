Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Hunsader Farms could see changes
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents are worried that the new roadway could be making its way to Hunsader Farms that cut through the property. The farm is located on County Road 675 connecting State Roads 64 and 70. The proposed road would directly cross part of the Farm’s petting zoo...
Detwiler’s Farm Market Expanding Again Here on the Suncoast
Since 2002 Detwiler’s Farm Market has been operating their family-owned brand of fresh food markets. The entire family prides itself on a hometown-feeling store with fresh produce, deli, and bakery goods that cater to a wide range of tastes at a reasonable price to the consumer. This family-owned grocer was started as a roadside produce stand with humble beginnings here on the Suncoast. Early on, Henry and Natalie Detwiler lived in Myakka City with nine children in a mobile home. When Henry and Natalie Detwiler ran a produce stand at Fruitville Grove in Sarasota, their kids helped after school and on weekends. Today, the family is expanding again with exciting news for Manatee County as they intend to launch their second store in that area.
Gov. DeSantis wants to refund money collected from Hillsborough’s transportation sales tax
"We have 1.5 million people in Hillsborough County. We are growing very very fast and our infrastructure he's just not kept up," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen.
fox13news.com
Clearwater officials want to redevelop U.S. Highway 19, saying it's the next area for growth in Bay Area
CLEARWATER, Fla. - City officials in Clearwater are asking developers and investors for their input about redeveloping a seven-mile stretch along U.S. Highway 19. Officials said it’s the next area for growth in the Tampa Bay area. They’re looking to add jobs, shops, and places for people to live.
Red tide warning issued for all 16 Sarasota County beaches
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County issued a health advisory on Wednesday to remind residents about the presence of red tide along area beaches.
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota grocer to open its 6th store
Detwiler’s Farm Market will open a new store in Bradenton later this year, its sixth in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The family-owned chain of grocery stores, best known for its local produce as well as its deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments, has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the Market Place West shopping center on 53rd Avenue West in the city. The Benderson Development-owned center is also being renamed Detwiler’s Marketplace.
PHOTOS: Car goes into Sarasota Bay after driver jumps out to chase dog
Police said the dog jumped out of the vehicle as its owner was driving, and the man chased after it.
floridapolitics.com
Randi Weingarten slams Ron DeSantis as bully, promises teacher recruitment grants for Florida districts
Leon and Pinellas County schools were awarded funds to attract teachers even in a hostile environment to public educators. The head of Florida’s largest teachers union is arguing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policies are bullying children, and wants change. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT),...
Even with the hurricane damage lingering, thousands packed Englewood Beach
Winds hit a peak gust of 110 MPH in neighboring Grove City as many homes still show the signs of damage
Check Out This Map of Artificial Reefs in Pinellas County
The Pinellas County Department of Solid Waste (PCSW) has created an interactive Google Map for all the artificial reefs in Pinellas County. The map contains the GPS coordinates for all 42 artificial reefs. The map is a helpful tool for boaters, divers, or anyone who wants to learn more about these environmentally beneficial structures.
sarasotamagazine.com
The Château Sarasota Has Opened on Siesta Drive
Husband and wife restaurateurs Buddy Foy Jr. and Jennifer Foy have opened the newest iteration of their restaurant concept The Château in Sarasota. The space was previously occupied by Roy’s Hawaiian Fusion and, more recently, Chef Rolf’s New Florida Kitchen. The Foys' first Florida restaurant, The Château...
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day
A place that may typically be overwhelming for the neurodivergent family and friends in your life is officially crafting a special space for them to enjoy a day of fun and one of the Sunshine State's favorite fruits. Plant City's Florida Strawberry Festival took to social media 9 hours ago with the announcement, dubbing the unique effort Special Smiles Day — and an extra little perk is in store for the first 1000 Special Smiles Visitors through the gate.
Raising Cane’s Opens First of Five Greater Tampa Locations in Clearwater
The chicken finger chain is expanding all over the Sunshine State
New Chick-fil-A to open in Polk County this week
A new Chick-fil-A is set to open in Bartow this week.
Tampa Man Gets 3-Years After Filing Over 1,000 False Tax Returns, Must Pay Nearly $1.7 Million
TAMPA, Fla. – Thomas Johnson of Tampa, Florida, has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for his role in the preparation of well over a thousand false and fraudulent income tax returns. The court also ordered Johnson to pay restitution to the Internal
Fire at Lakeland restaurant leaves 80 employees temporarily out of work
The Lakeland Fire Department said a fire started inside around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Crews had to deal with the dangers of propane tanks and a compromised gas line.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Murder-Suicide At Tampa Apartment Complex
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Detectives are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in west Hillsborough County on Tuesday. According to deputies, at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, the Communications Center received a call about a shooting. When deputies arrived at the Waterford at Cypress Lake Apartments, 4700
Pasco And Hernando Deputies Locate And Arrest Burglary Suspect At County Line Road
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County and Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a burglary suspect in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road. “The Burglary suspect from earlier, in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road, has been located
Trash company accidentally throws away Pasco couple’s outdoor furniture
Often, we hear people complain about what garbage collectors don’t pick up. But for Barry and Susie Cort, it’s what they did pick up—by mistake— that has them furious.
tampabeacon.com
Kiran Patel’s 17-acre estate nearly complete after 10 years of construction
After spending nearly a decade building the largest residence in Hillsborough County, local physician and philanthropist Kiran Patel may be one step closer to completing his palatial Carrollwood home. Patel purchased the 17-acre property off Dale Mabry Highway in 2003 for $3.2 million and broke ground in 2013. Earlier this...
