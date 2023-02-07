Read full article on original website
WGME
Community rallies against racism after 'It's OK to be white' banner displayed in Portland
PORTLAND (WMGE)-- Dozens of people in Portland are speaking out against a recent incident in Congress Square. A man held up a banner there saying "It's OK to be white," which many took as racist. The issue was exposed this week during a city council meeting. Richard Ward, who most...
WGME
Lewiston superintendent suggests apprenticeship program to fill open teaching positions
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston school officials say schools could be forced to close if they don't find a real solution to vacant teaching positions. Some Lewiston school officials say an alternative method to certifying teachers could be the solution to staffing shortages. Lewiston's superintendent came up with the idea. His...
WGME
Maine lawmakers focus on mental health, substance use disorder
PORTLAND (WGME) – Friday is Maine's "Community Mental Health and Substance Use Awareness Day.”. It's the state's first-ever, bipartisan focus on mental health and substance use disorder. To kick things off, a group of lawmakers toured mental health facilities and clinics across Cumberland County Friday. The lawmakers say they...
WGME
MaineHousing gets $1 million for overnight warming shelters across state
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- MaineHousing announced Friday it was awarded just over $1 million in state funding for a 13 overnight warming shelters across Maine. From Aroostook County to York County, MaineHousing says these resources will keep Mainers warm during the winter. Funding for these warming shelters is a portion of...
WGME
Cape Elizabeth residents push back against law to provide affordable housing
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) – After successfully killing one attempt to bring affordable housing to Cape Elizabeth, town leaders are now scrambling to comply with a new state law on the subject. That law allows property owners to build what's called "accessory dwelling units," or ADUs, on properties. The building...
WGME
'It was bizarre:' Augusta area residents baffled by foul smell reported in 10 communities
AUGUSTA (WGME) – There’s a mystery smell in central Maine. In at least 10 communities near the Kennebec River, neighbors got a whiff of something early Friday morning that they wish they hadn't. It was a foul, unknown odor with an unknown origin. The smell was reported as...
WGME
Walmart settles with 2 Maine towns after losing tax appeals
(BDN) -- After contesting the tax bills for a few of its stores in Maine, Walmart has lost two appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The company settled with the two municipalities following a written decision by the state Board of Property Tax Review issued in December siding with the city of Brewer.
WGME
Who killed Ashley Ouellette? Police make plea for new leads in 1999 murder of Saco student
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Maine State Police have put out another plea to help find a teen’s killer on the anniversary of her murder. At 3:57 a.m. on February 10, 1999, a passing motorist saw a body in the middle of Pine Point Road in Scarborough. It was the body...
WGME
Auburn leaders scramble for new plan after shelter funding falls through
AUBURN (WGME) – Auburn leaders are trying to figure out “Plan B” after they couldn't secure funding for a warming shelter where they had hoped. The goal is to open a place for people experiencing homelessness to get out of the cold during the day. Auburn Director...
WGME
Maine teens accused of leading police on 13-mile chase going 100 mph
Two Maine teenagers are accused of stealing a car and leading police on a high-speed chase in the Midcoast. According to the Kennebec Journal, Wiscasset police say they tried to stop a car with no plates driving erratically on Route 27 on Monday around 11:30 a.m. The car sped off,...
WGME
Hasbro creating Portland, Maine edition of Monopoly
A popular board game will pay tribute to iconic Portland landmarks in a new Monopoly Portland, Maine edition hitting store shelves this fall. It will feature Portland area landmarks and is expected to be released this fall. Until the end of February, fans can voice which locations they would like...
WGME
Maine man accused of threatening to 'shoot up' business he previously worked at
PITTSFIELD (WGME) -- A Pittsfield man is arrested after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” a business. According to the Morning Sentinel, 28-year-old Benjamin Therrien threatened on Tuesday to open fire at the Hancock Lumber sawmill in Casco where he previously worked. Police arrested Therrien was a later that...
WGME
Local music group owed over $5K in sales from Brown Paper Tickets, I-Team gets answers
FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Members of the local music ensemble St Mary Schola share a love of music, and they take every opportunity to share that passion with the public. "We have a group of around 23 or 24 musicians, professional musicians," St Mary Schola President Robert Timberlake said. "We cover music of the medieval, renaissance and Baroque era. Basically up to the time of Joann Sebastian Bach."
WGME
Avian flu detected in wild birds in Kennebec County
(BDN) -- Six ducks were found dead in Winthrop after apparently contracting the highly-infectious avian flu. The hooded merganser ducks were found dead in Mill Stream in Winthrop, and lab tests later confirmed that the birds had contracted the H5N1 avian influenza, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
WGME
Massachusetts man accused of firing gun during assault inside Biddeford apartment
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- A Massachusetts man is facing felony charges in Maine for allegedly shooting a gun inside a Biddeford apartment last month. According to the Portland Press Herald, 20-year-old Julius Andrade of New Bedford fired a gun while assaulting a resident in an apartment in North Dam Mill on Main Street in January.
WGME
Lewiston father arrested for pulling out gun at children's basketball game
LEWISTON (WGME) - Police say Nathaniel Udoroh was arrested for pulling out a handgun during a youth basketball game. Our media partners at the Sun Journal report that police responded to the incident at the Lewiston Armory just before noon. Udoroh, a parent of one of the children, got into...
WGME
One hospitalized in Lewiston apartment fire
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A fire damaged an apartment building in Lewiston on Friday. The fire started around 9:45 a.m. at the River Valley Village complex at 65 Strawberry Ave., according to the Lewiston Fire Department. The fire reportedly spread to two apartments. One person was sent to the hospital.
WGME
From record cold to record warmth, why are we so warm?
What a difference a week makes, our high temperature this afternoon was 52. This tied the record high on this day which was set back in the year 1955. It was just last Friday and Saturday when Maine saw some of the coldest wind chill temperatures in recorded history, with records dating back to 1940.
WGME
New animal control officer in Wells rescues barred owl
WELLS (WGME) – Wells’ new Animal Control Officer Ashley Johnston rescued her first owl on Wednesday. Police say they named the barred owl Fred and Johnston took the beautiful bird to the Center for Wildlife in Cape Neddick for rehabilitation. Police say ACO Johnston has a degree in...
WGME
Maine non-profit expedites shipments of supplies to Syria, Turkey after earthquake
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The death toll from the massive series of earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria has now climbed to more than 20,000 people. The two biggest earthquakes, which happened before dawn on Monday, brought down thousands of apartment buildings on people while they slept. Rescue workers are making...
