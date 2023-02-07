Read full article on original website
Green Bay double murder suspect booked into Brown County jail
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The man charged in a double murder case from two weeks ago in Green Bay has been booked into the Brown County Jail, according to online records. Richard Sotka, 48, is charged with fatally stabbing Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered January 29th at a duplex on Elkay Lane on the city’s east side.
One dead and another injured in Green Bay shooting; two in custody
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Police have taken two people into custody for an early Saturday morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured. Officers were called to a house on Clayton Place, near Eisenhower Park around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. When police arrived, two people were sent...
Several Fox Valley counties rise to 'medium' level of COVID-19 spread
MADISON (WLUK) -- A swath of 14 counties from southeastern Wisconsin to the Fox Valley has risen to the "medium" level of COVID-19 spread. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Waushara, Waupaca and Menominee counties among the 14. At the "medium" level, the CDC recommends those at high risk consider taking precautions.
Fundraiser to help send Oconto band students to Europe
(WLUK) -- A fundraiser is helping Oconto band students shine on an international level. Six Oconto high school students will be going to Europe in July with the Wisconsin All Stars of Music band. The group of students will perform during a two-week tour through five different countries: France, Germany,...
City of Green Bay stands by audio surveillance, calls tech 'lawful and commonplace'
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The City of Green Bay is standing by its stance that audio surveillance installed at city hall is legal. City officials released a press release late Friday afternoon about the privacy concerns that have been raised at city hall. As FOX 11 exclusively reported Thursday, a...
Extra patrol will be out Super Bowl Sunday for OWI enforcement
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Brown County authorities are encouraging drivers to celebrate the Super Bowl responsibly. The Green Bay Police Department says it will be deploying additional officers for a special OWI enforcement Sunday. Officers will be looking for signs of impaired driving while on patrol in the city through...
HSGT: Bay Port and Fox Valley Lutheran record wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday in High School Game Time, Bay Port beat Notre Dame 76-63 in boys basketball, while Fox Valley Lutheran beat Denmark 75-50. Click the video for highlights.
Green Bay prioritizes officers' mental health with guest musician Frank Ray
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is making mental health a priority for its officers starting with a guest speaker on Thursday. Country music artist Frank Ray is used to people listening to him. But, on Thursday, he was the listener for police officers in Green Bay.
Green Bay Film Festival extends its cinematic celebration
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Film Festival is making some changes as it returns to the city this year. For its 13th anniversary, the festival is completely changing its format to spread the cinematic fun throughout the year. Rather than having a single-day event, the festival will now...
Schreiber out for season, GB rallies for sixth straight win
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Shortly before Friday tipoff, Green Bay Phoenix head coach Kevin Borseth announced key contributor sophomore Maddy Schreiber will miss the season with a lingering shoulder injury. The Phoenix went out and won their 6th straight game, defeating Northern Kentucky in a 54-51 contest at home. Green...
Bay Port evens score with Notre Dame
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- The last time Bay Port played Notre Dame the Pirates struggled down the stretch and the Tritons took advanatage in capturing an overtime win. Thursday the teams met again and Bay Port was focused on a different ending. Led by A.J. Lieuwen's 24 points, the Pirates defeated...
