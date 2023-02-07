Read full article on original website
Railway to notify some of “at risk” drinking water from EP train derailment
Some residents in East Palestine are facing unsafe drinking water after a train that held unsafe chemicals derailed and caught fire last Friday.
Quartz
Norfolk Southern is giving $25,000 to an Ohio town where it caused a life-or-death evacuation
On Feb. 6, an apocalyptic plume of gas rose over the village of East Palestine, Ohio, blotting out the sky. Norfolk Southern, the US railway company responsible for the toxic spew of vinyl chloride, has now offered a $25,000 donation to assist the area’s nearly 5,000 residents who were ordered to evacuate their homes, or face death.
WTOV 9
Another fire reported at site of the East Palestine train derailment
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Another fire was reported Tuesday night as cleanup continues at the site of last week's East Palestine train derailment. One of the box cars being cleaned caught fire, officials said. Columbiana County EMA Deputy Director Brian Rutledge said what was burning in that fire was...
Toxic Air Pollution From Fracking in Ohio Causes Serious Health Problems
Some residents of Belmont County in eastern Ohio have long suffered from headaches, fatigue, nausea and burning sensations in their throats and noses. They suspected these symptoms were the result of air pollution from fracking facilities that dominate the area, but regulators dismissed and downplayed their concerns.
What caused the Ohio train derailment?
As officials continue to try to lower the risks from a train derailment and fire in East Palestine, there are still questions as to what caused it.
Rollover crash sends driver to hospital in Trumbull County
It happened on Route 82 Eastbound shortly before 3 a.m.
Officials speak on dead fish following train derailment
As more effects from the East Palestine train derailment come to light, one of the concerns of local residents has been water contamination after dead fish were found in nearby streams.
Officials: Controlled release of toxic chemicals from derailed train in Ohio completed
A controlled chemical release from several rail cars that were part of a train that derailed in Ohio late last week has been completed, officials said.
Trucks crash at Mahoning County roundabout
The area is still closed and crews are at the scene.
Crews called to fire in Trumbull County
Crews were called to the 3100 block of Bushnell Campbell Road shortly before 9 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Tuesday afternoon update planned on East Palestine derailment
Hundreds of people forced out of their homes and businesses in East Palestine are hoping a media briefing set for Tuesday afternoon will provide more information about when things will return to normal. Authorities will provide a media update at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the East Palestine Elementary School Gymnasium...
Local farmer hoping for answers on train derailment’s impact on livestock
Lindsay's Pine Hill Jersey Farm is one of the largest in Columbiana County. There are nearly 900 animals, and Scott Linday has plenty of concerns about the train derailment that led to a fire and chemical situation.
Ohio woman finds chickens dead, questions chemical release from train
People across the Mahoning Valley -- including those who live in Mahoning and Trumbull counties -- reported smelling chlorine after Monday's controlled release in East Palestine. Officials said it wasn't dangerous, but one North Lima woman is skeptical about that statement.
WFMJ.com
At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine
While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
East Palestine neighbor worried for others who can’t leave
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who missed Friday’s derailment and fire in East Palestine by just hours said the evacuation orders issued over the weekend may have been too difficult for some to follow. Although emergency management officials urged anyone within a 1-mile radius of the derailment scene to leave the area for […]
WFMJ.com
East Palestine residents within mile of derailment allowed to pick up or feed pets
Many pet owners who live within one mile of ground zero where the train derailment and crash happened, have been upset since they have not been allowed to go back to their homes to check on their pets. But today folks were grateful telling WFMJ News the National Guard Members...
What is vinyl chloride and how dangerous is it?
Four of the train cars involved in the East Palestine train derailment were carrying a chemical called vinyl chloride.
Horror pics reveal fiery Ohio train derailment inferno after 50-car accident triggers huge explosion and hazmat response
A MASSIVE fire has erupted after a freight train derailed, forcing nearby residents to evacuate as flames engulf the area. About 50 train cars veered off the tracks near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line on Friday at around 9pm. The derailment caused the surrounding area in East Palestine, Ohio to burst...
Summit County car crash leaves woman dead
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead following a single-car crash in Summit County late Sunday night. The sheriff's office says deputies were called to Tisen Road in Springfield Township around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a wreck. A Pontiac G6 was apparently going westbound when it crossed over the center line and went off the road before crashing into a pole.
WFMJ.com
Two accused of ignoring evacuation zone at East Palestine tanker fire
Two men have pleaded not guilty to charges of misconduct at an emergency filed after police say they ignored orders to stay away from the fiery tanker derailment in East Palestine over the weekend. One of the men, 43-year-old Frederick Hennan of Columbiana was also charged with two counts of...
