Surprise invites kids to night of esports tourneys

Surprise is playing host to an upcoming teen esports tournament from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the OUAZ Esports Arena, 15950 N. Civic Center Plaza.

All youth ages 10-17 are welcome. The city of Surprise Parks and Recreation Department and Economic Development, in collaboration with Ottawa University Esports, are excited to offer four free in person tournaments.

Space is limited, registration is required. Register on SurpriseRec

The following tournaments are available:

5:30 - 6:30 p.m. - Fortnite

6:45 - 7:45 p.m. - Fortnite

5:30 - 6:30 p.m. - Rocket League

6:45 - 7:45 p.m. - Rocket League