ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
linknky.com

LINK Streetscapes: Fort Thomas Avenue

This story originally appeared in the Feb. 3 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. This Streetscapes series first began in Fort Thomas about six months ago, and since then there is already a new crop of businesses waiting to be explored. In this segment, return to the first site of Streetscapes in Fort Thomas for brews, booze and ice cream.
FORT THOMAS, KY
linknky.com

Inside LINK: On newsstands now

Inside LINK is a regular column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. Last summer, when we were first thinking about launching our weekly print edition, I stopped by Roebling Point Books & Coffee in Covington to do a little research. I plonked down $4.49 for the Sunday paper that shall remain nameless and also got a delicious cup of coffee.
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Post 5 Warn Public of Scam

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (02/07/2023) – Kentucky State Police, Post 5, in Campbellsburg has been contacted by a concerned citizen regarding an email scam in our area. This Citizen has received an email from someone stating they are with Best Buy-Geek Squad and they are being charged $349.99 for a maintenance plan. When contacting the number provided in the email, the scammer advised that they would issue a refund and an additional $50 for the inconvenience, all while gaining access to the citizen's bank account. The scammer then makes an error on the refund and requests you go to your bank to complete a wire transfer. Fortunately for this citizen, no money was removed from their bank account and the bank teller was able to close that account.
CAMPBELLSBURG, KY
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a high pressure, we’ll start out the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. A weather maker, to our South, will create a winter mix, mainly for Southeast Kentucky, on Sunday. We’ll start the new week with some sunshine. Tracking multiple...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Crescent Springs issues coyote mating season advisory

The city of Crescent Springs issued an advisory Feb. 10 reminding people about coyote mating season following some complaints from local residents. Coyote mating season happens between January and March. Coyotes are particularly active in wooded areas and near moving water sources, including the Ohio River, Pleasant Run and Dry Creek.
CRESCENT SPRINGS, KY
kentuckytoday.com

COVID community levels showing more green counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The number of Kentucky counties that have a low community level of COVID-19 saw a large jump in the weekly map that was released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breaks the state down by...
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear: Nearly $830,000 in Funding, Credits Approved to Provide Workforce Training for More Than 2,100 Kentucky Trainees

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 7, 2023) –Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Kentucky’s continued investment in workforce training initiatives as he announced nearly $830,000 in funding and credits to assist with the training of over 2,100 Kentucky workers. Training funds and credits approved during this month’s Bluegrass State Skills Corp....
KENTUCKY STATE
q95fm.net

Kentucky State Police Looking for Man Wanted for Wanton Endangerment

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a wanted man. Kentucky State Police are looking for 38 year old John Matthew Harding. Harding is wanted for wanton endangerment and fleeing/evading police. Officials advise caution as they believe he is armed. Anyone with any...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

NKY Chamber partners with NKU for DEI training and certification program

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announces its partnership with Northern Kentucky University for diversity, equity, and inclusion training programs available to local businesses and their teams. The program aims to gain a deeper understanding of diversity, equity, and inclusion’s meaning and learn how to implement actionable strategies in the...
Virginia Mercury

Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits

By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service  RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy