LINK Streetscapes: Fort Thomas Avenue
This story originally appeared in the Feb. 3 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. This Streetscapes series first began in Fort Thomas about six months ago, and since then there is already a new crop of businesses waiting to be explored. In this segment, return to the first site of Streetscapes in Fort Thomas for brews, booze and ice cream.
Inside LINK: On newsstands now
Inside LINK is a regular column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. Last summer, when we were first thinking about launching our weekly print edition, I stopped by Roebling Point Books & Coffee in Covington to do a little research. I plonked down $4.49 for the Sunday paper that shall remain nameless and also got a delicious cup of coffee.
1st newborn baby surrendered anonymously in Kentucky
According to Safe Haven Baby Box, the Baby Box was placed in Bowling Green in December 2022 and is the 132nd nationally, and is one of 16 locations in Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police Post 5 Warn Public of Scam
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (02/07/2023) – Kentucky State Police, Post 5, in Campbellsburg has been contacted by a concerned citizen regarding an email scam in our area. This Citizen has received an email from someone stating they are with Best Buy-Geek Squad and they are being charged $349.99 for a maintenance plan. When contacting the number provided in the email, the scammer advised that they would issue a refund and an additional $50 for the inconvenience, all while gaining access to the citizen's bank account. The scammer then makes an error on the refund and requests you go to your bank to complete a wire transfer. Fortunately for this citizen, no money was removed from their bank account and the bank teller was able to close that account.
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a high pressure, we’ll start out the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. A weather maker, to our South, will create a winter mix, mainly for Southeast Kentucky, on Sunday. We’ll start the new week with some sunshine. Tracking multiple...
Crescent Springs issues coyote mating season advisory
The city of Crescent Springs issued an advisory Feb. 10 reminding people about coyote mating season following some complaints from local residents. Coyote mating season happens between January and March. Coyotes are particularly active in wooded areas and near moving water sources, including the Ohio River, Pleasant Run and Dry Creek.
Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Kentucky
Strong winds caused damage and power outages across Kentucky. What did you see?
Next big weather changes for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Before the strong winds can even die down, discussion by many has already turned to the chance of snow which has been showing up on weather models for a few days. The next chance of snow appears to be greatest in southern-most West Virginia and far southeastern Kentucky on Sunday. The weather system […]
ArtsWave kicks off annual community campaign, partnership with Boone County Distillery
The 2023 ArtsWave campaign kicked off its 74th annual campaign Friday, including a partnership with Boone County Distilling Company, at the Contemporary Arts Center. This year’s campaign theme is “Created To Grow: Stronger Arts for A Stronger Region.”. ArtsWave Campaign Co-Chair Carl Satterwhite announced a community-wide Campaign goal...
COVID community levels showing more green counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The number of Kentucky counties that have a low community level of COVID-19 saw a large jump in the weekly map that was released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breaks the state down by...
Highlights from the February 9 Team Kentucky update
Here are the highlights from the February 9 Team Kentucky update
Thousands of Kentuckians have crossed bridge to bet in Ohio, making Cincinnati Ohio’s top sports betting spot
One out of five American adults are expected to place a bet on Super Bowl LVII Sunday, that’s 50.4 million people according to a just released American Gaming Association (AGA) survey, a 61% increase over last year’s record-breaking number. The total tab wagered on this year’s championship game...
Gov. Beshear: Nearly $830,000 in Funding, Credits Approved to Provide Workforce Training for More Than 2,100 Kentucky Trainees
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 7, 2023) –Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Kentucky’s continued investment in workforce training initiatives as he announced nearly $830,000 in funding and credits to assist with the training of over 2,100 Kentucky workers. Training funds and credits approved during this month’s Bluegrass State Skills Corp....
Kentucky weather today: Trending drier and cooler, a snow chance possible
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After an extremely windy day yesterday, your Friday will be much calmer and much cooler. Partly to mostly cloudy skies prevail with highs around 50 degrees. The weekend kicks off cold as chilly highs in the 40s prevail for both Saturday and Sunday. A...
Bill offers additional KEES money accessible for home school students
A Kentucky Senate Bill offers home school students scholarship money in a similar manner to traditional high school students. Charles Baglan files this update from Frankfort for WJRS NEWS…
NKY’s Incubator Kitchen hosting wholesale food show connecting entrepreneurs to costumers
Incubator Kitchen, a entrepreneurship incubator in the Northern Kentucky, is putting on a wholesale food show called Good n’ Local. The goal? Connecting customers with local artisans and makers. “Good n’ Local, really for me, is this idea that it’s connecting local buyers to local makers,” founder Rachel DesRochers...
Kentucky State Police Looking for Man Wanted for Wanton Endangerment
Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a wanted man. Kentucky State Police are looking for 38 year old John Matthew Harding. Harding is wanted for wanton endangerment and fleeing/evading police. Officials advise caution as they believe he is armed. Anyone with any...
NKY Chamber partners with NKU for DEI training and certification program
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announces its partnership with Northern Kentucky University for diversity, equity, and inclusion training programs available to local businesses and their teams. The program aims to gain a deeper understanding of diversity, equity, and inclusion’s meaning and learn how to implement actionable strategies in the...
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits
By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
