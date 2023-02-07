ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis

In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Joe Biden blasting Fox News

American president Joe Biden will likely break tradition on Sunday night when he doesn’t sit for a traditional presidential interview during the Super Bowl LVII broadcast. According to one report this week, Fox News blamed Biden for the Super Bowl snafu. “A source at Fox News told me Thursday evening that the right-wing channel has Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Joe Biden blasting Fox News appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

