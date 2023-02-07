SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some neighbors in north Springfield are trying to stop a proposed development next door. Baptist Temple Church is selling its gym and surrounding six acres of land. The location is off Talmage Street, just a few blocks west of Doling park. A developer wants to put apartments and single-family homes on the property. Neighbors say there’s not enough room and worry about the extra traffic the project could bring.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO