Laclede Record
CLYDE HART
Clyde Hart, 95, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Lebanon. He is survived by his children, Rex Hart and his wife Ann of Lebanon; Carrie Sien and her husband Bryan of Richland; Cindy Harkey and her husband Tom of Bettendorf, Iowa, and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has died after a crash with a semi-truck Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 2011 Peterbilt semi-truck going east attempted to make a U-turn on James River Freeway, and his truck became disabled, blocking the westbound lanes when a 2018 Ford Taurus hit the passenger side of the towed unit of the semi.
Nixa motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early this morning, Feb. 10. Bobby Jones, 43, of Nixa, was riding a red 1994 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Grand Street. At 2:38 a.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to the intersection of Grand Street and Grant Avenue to investigate a single-vehicle crash involving the […]
kjluradio.com
Waynesville man cited for DWI in crash with serious injuries
Two people are seriously injured, including a juvenile, in a suspected drunk driving incident just west of Fort Leonard Wood. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kenneth Baker, 39, of Waynesville, was driving on Highway W on Friday evening when his pickup truck traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Baker overcorrected, causing his truck to return to the road and overturn.
Laclede Record
ROSALEA S. “LEA’’ GORMLEY
Rosalea S. “Lea’’ Gormley, 91, of Lebanon, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Osage Beach. She was born Aug. 17, 1931, in Butts to Douglas King Sr. and Rose Eggers King Imbroden. On June 15, 1948, she was united in marriage to Rev. Arthur Gormley. She was...
kjluradio.com
Waynesville woman sentenced for shooting inside St. Robert bar & pool hall
A Waynesville woman is sentenced to probation for firing a gun inside a bar last year while under the influence of alcohol. Danisha Blevins pleaded down earlier this week to one count of first-degree property damage. In exchange for her plea, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. Blevins was sentenced earlier today to five years supervised probation.
933kwto.com
Suspect in Springfield Nail Salon Robbery Arrested
Police in Springfield say they have a suspect in custody after he allegedly robbed a local nail salon. Investigators were called to the Zen Nail Bar on South Campbell Avenue near the West Glenwood intersection Thursday night. Officers say the suspect, who has not been identified, robbed the business at...
KRMS Radio
Lebanon Man Accused Of Shooting Step-Brother Has Case Moved To Camden County
A second-degree murder trial of a 34-year-old man from Lebanon accused of shooting his step-brother will now be heard in Camden County after the court granted a change of venue. Kevin James Ash is also charged with armed criminal action in connection to the August-2022 shooting. According to reports, Ash...
Laclede Record
SHIRLEY WILLIAMS
Shirley Williams, 65, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. She was born Aug. 16, 1957, in Lebanon, Mo. to Dorothy and Orville Rodden. Shirley was preceded by her parents, and a brother, Wayne Rodden. Survivors include her husband Chester of the home; three daughters, Melisha Lewis and husband Randy,...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County investigators search for vehicle connected to a southwest Springfield mail theft case.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a mail theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened on January 18, just south of McBride Elementary School at around 2 p.m. The victim didn’t realize someone had stolen their mail until five days later. Home security video shows an...
KYTV
Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some neighbors in north Springfield are trying to stop a proposed development next door. Baptist Temple Church is selling its gym and surrounding six acres of land. The location is off Talmage Street, just a few blocks west of Doling park. A developer wants to put apartments and single-family homes on the property. Neighbors say there’s not enough room and worry about the extra traffic the project could bring.
KYTV
Mansfield man charged with a DWI, and more, after teen hurt car surfing
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Mansfield man is facing several charges after a teenager was run over by a car Sunday, February 5. Court records show 43-year-old Jerry Hall is charged with DWI- serious physical injury, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, operating a vehicle without a valid license, failing to register a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Man arrested after Springfield salon shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was arrested and charged with 1st-degree Robbery, 1st-degree Assault, and Armed Criminal Action on Thursday, February 9, 2023. On December 15, 2022, officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to several calls of shots fired near a salon on W. Grand Street, according to court documents. Officers arrived and […]
KYTV
Springfield police make arrest after armed robbery Thursday night
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in jail after robbing a Springfield nail salon. According to police, the man went into Zen Nail Salon at 2526 S Campbell Avenue with a weapon and left with money. Police got the call at around 7:30 p.m. After a short foot chase,...
Springfield woman arrested after alleged fight over Xbox, gunshot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested after she allegedly fired a shot in her home after a fight over an Xbox. Amanda Marie Pratt, 38, of Springfield, was arrested and charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon for an incident that occurred between 10 a.m. and noon on Feb. 5. […]
kjluradio.com
More than $50,000 worth of stolen items uncovered at Miller County home
Charges are filed against three people after deputies uncover drugs and stolen property while serving a search warrant in Miller County. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office reports it conducted the search on Tuesday, along with members from the Mid-MO Drug Task Force and Crocker Police Department, at a home in Brumley on Hidden Bluff Circle.
Laclede Record
BETTY PEARL SHORT
Betty Pearl Short, 84, of Waynesville, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in the LifeCare Center of Waynesville. She is survived by her husband Leon of Waynesville; three daughters, Peggy Ratajczyk (Mike) of DuBois, Ill.; Robin Pascoe (Bill) of DuQuion, Ill., and Tammie Benes of Chester, Ill.; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Pedestrian killed by semi near Licking
The pedestrian was identified as Allen J. Long, 56, of Licking. The investigation showed that a 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit driven by a 48-year-old Salem man struck Long. Long was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:26 a.m.
Neighbors speak out against potential north Springfield development
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People who live in a North Springfield neighborhood are speaking out against a potential development near Grant and Talmage. “I can’t imagine how anyone would think this would be a great spot for so many new residences. I have not met a single person who’s really happy about it at all,” Steve […]
KYTV
Police locate man reported missing from Nixa, Mo.
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they have located a man reported missing from Nixa. Ben Mills, 34, disappeared Wednesday morning. Police say he was last seen at the Casey’s on West Cardinal in Springfield around 2 a.m. Police had concerns because he did not have his medications. To...
