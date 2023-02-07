Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Laclede Record
CLYDE HART
Clyde Hart, 95, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Lebanon. He is survived by his children, Rex Hart and his wife Ann of Lebanon; Carrie Sien and her husband Bryan of Richland; Cindy Harkey and her husband Tom of Bettendorf, Iowa, and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Laclede Record
SHIRLEY WILLIAMS
Shirley Williams, 65, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. She was born Aug. 16, 1957, in Lebanon, Mo. to Dorothy and Orville Rodden. Shirley was preceded by her parents, and a brother, Wayne Rodden. Survivors include her husband Chester of the home; three daughters, Melisha Lewis and husband Randy,...
Laclede Record
ROSALEA S. “LEA’’ GORMLEY
Rosalea S. “Lea’’ Gormley, 91, of Lebanon, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Osage Beach. She was born Aug. 17, 1931, in Butts to Douglas King Sr. and Rose Eggers King Imbroden. On June 15, 1948, she was united in marriage to Rev. Arthur Gormley. She was...
Laclede Record
Swim team competes at SWMO championships
The SWMO swim championships are one of the most prestigious meets in the area. The Lebanon High School girls’ swim team competed at the championships on Saturday at Foster Natatorium in Springfield. Lebanon finished 9th out of 23 schools with a team score of 157. “This meet provides an opportunity for our swimmers to face some of the toughest competition of the season, and true to their character, the Lady Yellowjackets rose to the occasion and represented themselves, their families, their school, and the Lebanon community with the utmost levels of respect, fine sportsmanship, and dedicated teamwork,” head coach Stacey Meckley said. “I was proud of how they competed and how we swam in the water, and they solidified their place among the most talented swimmers in Missouri.” For more on this story, see Saturday's LCR.
Laclede Record
DR. PHIL HAYES
Dr. Phil Hayes, 91, of Waynesville, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in his home. He is survived by his children, Stewart Hayes and his wife Elaine of Wichita, Kan.; Angela Pearson and Traci Hayes, both of Wayneville; three grandchildren, Dennie Anderson of Wichita, Kan.; Bryan Ball and his wife Joni of Stockton and Cacey Ball of Springfield; two great-grandchildren, Jayden and Kaden; his caregiver, David Nichols of St. Robert; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Laclede Record
DAMIAN RAY CHAMBERS
Damian Ray Chambers, 29, of Devils Elbow, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in his home. He is survived by his mother, Michelle Conrad of Devils Elbow; stepfather, Byron Conrad of Cardington, Ohio; two brothers, Austin Chambers of Porter, Texas and Byron “DJ’’ Conrad of Summersville, S.C.; one sister, Chastity Conrad of Columbus, Ohio; grandmother, Betty Chambers of Rolla; grandparents, Tim and Kim King of Rolla; several other relatives and friends.
Laclede Record
BETTY PEARL SHORT
Betty Pearl Short, 84, of Waynesville, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in the LifeCare Center of Waynesville. She is survived by her husband Leon of Waynesville; three daughters, Peggy Ratajczyk (Mike) of DuBois, Ill.; Robin Pascoe (Bill) of DuQuion, Ill., and Tammie Benes of Chester, Ill.; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Laclede Record
SHARRI LYN & TEDDY JOE CANTRELL
Sharri Lyn (Taylor) Cantrell, 72, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Lebanon. She was born April 18, 1950, in Evanston, Wyo. to Ira and Grace (Stewart) Taylor. Teddy Joe Cantrell, 67, died June 25, 2015, at Mercy Hospital Lebanon. He was born April 8, 1948, at...
Laclede Record
First Yellowjacket Summit a success with community stakeholders
Five key themes emerged from the first Yellowjacket Summit held last Tuesday at the Mighty Oak Lodge. The main idea of the Lebanon R-3 School District event was to allow stakeholders in the school system to have input and identify the changes needed for the future. Some of the top themes identified at the Yellowjacket Summit included: Increase opportunities for students to receive technical training for in-demand careers while in high school Focus on recruiting and retaining quality teachers Reduce elementary class sizes For more on this story, see Saturday's LCR.
Laclede Record
Park Board to discuss options with City Council
The Lebanon Park Board plans to meet with the City Council next month to discuss plans for city park improvements. With additional revenue from a sales tax approved by voters, the Park Board is discussing plans for additional park facilities, beginning with the city’s Wallace Park. Board members will at the 6 p.m. March 2 City Council work session to discuss the master plan for parks. “We’ll discuss our master plan and the possible plans for Wallace Park renovations,” Parks Director John Shelton said. “This is to make sure that they’re in the loop and are hearing it firsthand, they can ask questions of the park board,” he said. “It gives the public more chances to respond and coordinate and council understand where we’re at in the planning process before we go back to them and ask for money,” he said. “We’ll also be going to the public and show them what we want to do at Wallace, Harke and Atchley, get some public input and make sure we’re building what the public wants.” For more on this story, see Saturday's LCR.
Laclede Record
Raegan McCowan breaks Lebanon basketball all-time scoring record
There’s a new all-time leading scorer in Lebanon High School history. In front of a large crowd on-hand, everyone inside Boswell Auditorium on Thursday night was hoping to witness history as senior Raegan McCowan needed 31 points to surpass Kelsey Winfrey as the all-time leading scorer for the Lady ‘Jackets. With 4:16 remaining in the game, McCowan received a handoff from teammate Heaven Shockley at the free throw line. The Western Illinois basketball commit took one dribble and jump stopped as she banked in the 2,053rd point of her career from the right block against the Central Bulldogs to extend their lead to 68-33 and break the record. Lebanon would win the game 73-38 as she finished the night 11 of 18 from the field, hauled in six rebounds, and had four assists. For more on this story, see Saturday's LCR.
Comments / 0