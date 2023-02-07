Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Shooting at Best Western on John Puryear Drive leaves one wounded, suspect in custody
A shooting in Paducah has left one person seriously injured and another in custody. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Best Western on John Puryear Drive, just off I-24 exit 11 in Paducah just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff Ryan Norman told West Kentucky Star that the victim...
KFVS12
Florida man arrested after shooting a woman at a hotel in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities said a suspect was taken into custody after an active shooter investigation in Paducah, Kentucky. On February 11, at around 10 a.m., McCracken County deputies and Paducah police responded to multiple 911 calls about an active shooter at the Best Western on John Puryear Drive off of Exit 11.
wrul.com
Two Carmi Women Arrested On White County Warrants
Police Chief Jason Carter reports the arrest of two Carmi women on Thursday. At around 1:30 p.m. 28 year old Sally Spivey of Summit Street was arrested on the Pundrakes parking lot on a Felony Warrant for Retail Theft and Criminal Trespass to Property. Bond on the warrant was set at $1500. Spivey was additionally charged with felony Retail Theft from a business in Carmi. She is being held in the White County pending the setting of bond for the most recent Retail Theft charge. She is scheduled to appear in court on February 14th at 9 a.m.
wpsdlocal6.com
Necropsy leads to new felony charge for Paducah man accused of killing dog
PADUCAH — A Paducah man who was jailed in connection to the death of his dog is now facing an additional felony charge after deputies obtained more evidence from the dog's necropsy, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Friday release, Latavious Frazier's original misdemeanor charge of...
wrul.com
Travelstead Arrested On White County Warrant
Richard Travelstead of Carmi was taken into custody on Thursday evening on a White County Warrant. Deputy Matt Wicker and an Officer with the Carmi Police Department went to Travelsteads residence on Shipley Street and informed him of the warrant. Trasvelstead was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail. He is being held on $2,000 bond. No court date has been set at this time.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, February 10th, 2023
A 22-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear warrant on a felony theft case. Sheriff’s Deputies took Robert Gott of North Rhodes to the county jail where he is being held on $15,000 bond.
wrul.com
Pringle Turns Herself In On White County Warrant For Theft
A Crossville woman arrived at the White County Sheriff’s Department to turn herself on a White County Warrant early this morning. At around 7:15 a.m. Maranda Pringle met with Justin Spencer and was taken into custody on the warrant. The charge on the warrant was for Retail Theft of under $500 from Wal-Mart. Pringle was booked in the White County Jail where bond set at $2,500 or $250 plus a $20 booking fee. Following processing she paid bond and was released. Pringle is scheduled for a First Appearance on March 7th at 9:00 a.m.
KFVS12
Murder/Suicide investigation in Jackson, Mo
Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the influence. As we celebrate Black History Month, we look at how Black culture is presented through hairstyles. Jefferson County sheriff public meeting. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Jefferson County sheriff answered questions...
kbsi23.com
2 Advance residents arrested on meth charges
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two Advance resident face drug charges. Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner reports the arrest of David Throgmorton, 28, and Lorri Throgmorton, 55, both of Advance. Lori Throgmorton faces a possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge. She was taken to the Stoddard County Jail on...
wfcnnews.com
Crime scene photos, interrogation video leads to high emotions at Julia Bevely trial
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Emotions were high at the Williamson County Courthouse today as jurors and family members gathered for the fourth day of the trial for Julia Bevely. Bevely is accused of stabbing 11 year-old Jade Marie Beasley at a rural Marion home in December 2020. Bevely was found with...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman accused of murdering stepdaughter on trial in southern Illinois
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A woman accused of murdering her stepdaughter in southern Illinois has been on trial this week. The prosecution continued to lay out its case against Julia Bevely Thursday. She's being tried for murder in Williamson County, Illinois, accused of killing her 11-year-old stepdaughter, Jade Beasley.
3 Men Protesting Migrants’ Move Into Closed Woodlawn School Arrested
WOODLAWN — At least three people, including a 20th Ward aldermanic candidate, were arrested while protesting the city’s decision to move migrants into a former Woodlawn school building Friday. Candidate Andre Smith, Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change Executive Director Tyrone Muhammad and another person wearing Ex-Cons for...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on gun charge
A Paducah man was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison plus five years of supervised release on a gun charge following previous felony convictions. The U.S. Attorney's Office and the ATF announced the conviction of 33-year-old Demario Terrell Daniels. The gun charge qualified Daniels as an Armed Career Criminal under federal law, having been convicted of at least three serious drug offenses or violent felonies.
KFVS12
Paducah man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being an armed career criminal
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Ky. man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for possessing a firearm. This comes after being previously convicted of felony offenses and for being an armed career criminal. According to court documents, 33-year-old Demario Terrell Daniels was in possession of a pistol after...
wdml.com
Centralia man arrested after punching police officer
CENTRALIA — Centralia police arrested a 33-year-old Centralia man Monday afternoon after he reportedly resisted arrest and struck a police officer. According to police, around 3:15 p.m. Monday, they received reports of a four-wheeler driving recklessly in the 1400 block of Frazier Ave in Centralia. Officers arrived on the...
KFVS12
Legal Weed Week: K-9s and your vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One of the questions we’ve been asked most often as we looked into your rights and Missouri’s Amendment 3 - what about police K-9s? Finding illegal drugs during a traffic stop in Cape Girardeau often falls to one of the department’s four K-9 teams.
wpsdlocal6.com
15-year-old boy reported missing in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy reported missing in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says Isaac D. Morrow was reported missing Thursday, and investigators believe he is most likely in the areas of Brookport or Metropolis in Illinois. Police say Morrow is 5 feet, 10 inches...
KFVS12
Jackson man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. According to a release from the Jackson Police Department, they received a call around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7 for a well-being check at a home in the 1800 block of Lewis Drive. The reporting party told officers they...
kbsi23.com
Stranded driver rescued on flooded road in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Several emergency departments helped rescue a person in a vehicle on a flooded road in Hamilton County. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office thanked the McLeansboro Fire Department, Hamilton County EMS, Hamilton County EMA, McLeansboro Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center for the teamwork to rescue the person.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with multiple western Ky. thefts
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in connection with multiple thefts in western Kentucky is now in custody. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s...
Comments / 2