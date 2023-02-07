Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
UNICO Rehoboth enjoys Italian movie night
Members of UNICO Rehoboth Area and guests enjoyed the annual Italian movie night Jan. 19 with pizza, salad and popcorn. A segment of “Don Matteo,” regularly featured on RAI Italia TV, with English subtitles, brought laughter and delight to attendees. New District Gov. Sal Ingallina was introduced to...
Cape Gazette
Outdoorsman expo and dinner set March 25 in Milton
An outdoorsman expo and dinner will be held from 4 to 8:45 p.m., Saturday, March 25, at Eagles Nest Church, 23366 Zion Church Road, Milton. Outdoor rod and gun enthusiasts, as well as campers and boaters, are invited to attend this family-oriented event to meet exhibitors and enjoy a chicken and dumpling dinner, a noted outdoorsman speaker, door prizes and a silent auction.
Cape Gazette
Public leaves feedback on Lewes tree regulations
If those who attended Lewes’ tree workshop Jan. 19 accurately represent Lewes residents, new regulations regarding trees, if adopted, will be welcomed. Most participants were in favor of implementing programs to protect qualifying trees and grow the city’s tree canopy. Tree Ordinance Subcommittee Chair Debra Evalds kicked off...
Cape Gazette
Delaware artist Jack Lewis was a master of his craft and a lot of fun
Addressing a standing-room-only crowd at Rehoboth Art League, artist Rebecca Raubacher said fellow artist Jack Lewis loved to paint the working man. His paintings gave a level of importance and sensitivity to people who might not otherwise have been seen, she said. “Every piece he did had a piece of...
Cape Gazette
Watercolor show at Nassau Valley Vineyards continues thru Feb. 28
A Nassau Valley Vineyards exhibit showcasing works by award-winning watercolor artists Ruth Ann Kaufman and Joan Fabbri continues through Tuesday, Feb. 28. Visitors can stop by and enjoy a glass of wine while perusing the artwork at 32165 Winery Way, Lewes.
Gorgeous Delaware Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
From scenic beaches to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, Delaware is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that Delaware's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Lewes is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
Cape Gazette
Blue Heron Agility Dogs donates to local police
Blue Heron Agility Dogs of Delaware recently donated $2,000 for the police department in Berlin, Md., to purchase protective equipment for Cpl. Jessica Collins’ canine partner Dock. “BHAD has provided funding for protective dog vests for several local police departments and the Delaware State Police. The club’s goal is...
Cape Gazette
Mispillion Performance presents Palisades Virtuosi March 18
Mispillion Performance Series will present Palisades Virtuosi in concert at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 18, at First Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Walnut St., Milford. The Palisades Virtuosi, consisting of flutist Margaret Swinchoski, clarinetist Donald Mokrynski and pianist Ron Levy, was established to promote and enrich the repertoire for flute, clarinet and piano. It presents concerts that include existing and newly commissioned repertoire for this type of trio.
starpublications.online
Former Seaford residents to appear on Family Feud as the Cannon family
When Brauncy Lee Jenkins, Sr. and his sister Than Cannon watched “Family Feud” on their grandmother’s television set in Laurel as kids they’d play along. The siblings used to think it would be fun to be on the show. But then, life happened. Brauncy later got...
Cape Gazette
Beebe welcomes two inpatient care providers
Beebe Healthcare recently announced the appointment of two new inpatient care providers, both of whom work at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus and are dedicated to providing comprehensive care for admitted patients. Imtiaz Khokhar, MD, FACP, FHM, is a hospitalist who cares for patients during the processes of admission,...
Cape Gazette
Thanksgiving in the Caribbean with good friends and the Gazette
A local group of neighbors from Lewes showed their Cape Gazette pride as they traveled together on a 12-day Royal Caribbean cruise that was arranged by their travel agents, Chuck and Cathy Foy, from Dream Vacations. They set sail from Baltimore over the Thanksgiving holiday and enjoyed visiting five southern Caribbean islands. Here they are pictured just before heading out for their Barbados excursion of snorkeling, visiting an undersea wreck, and beach time at Carlisle Bay. Shown in the front row from (l-r) are Chuck Foy, Dr. Carolyn Trasko and Cathy Foy. In the back row are Tom Trasko and John and Nancy Umberger.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza Day
DELAWARE - Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
Cape Gazette
Milton council clucking about backyard chickens
Milton Town Council is considering allowing backyard chickens within the residential district. The measure has been sent to the planning and zoning commission for a formal proposal. Currently, chickens are not allowed within town limits except for farms that have a special permit for animal grazing. According to a memo...
Cape Gazette
Valentine’s Day is Taco Tuesday at Bethany Blues
If 2022 was the year of the breakup, then Bethany Blues is declaring 2023 the year of the secure relationship that will never let folks down. Blues been in a loyal relationship with its customers for 20 years at the Bethany Beach location and 14 years at the Lewes location.
WBOC
Milford Mayor Considers Pallet Shelter Village for Homeless Community
MILFORD, Del. -- After recently visiting the up and functioning pallet shelter village or "tiny homes" in Georgetown, Del., Milford Mayor Archie Campbell has considered making the idea a reality in Milford, where many in the homeless community are displaced and on the streets. People living in an encampment known...
Cape Gazette
Homestead Campground has safe wells
The owners of Homestead Campground want to set the record straight on the timeline of groundwater contamination discovered in the area of Prettyman Road near Harbeson. The issue surfaced during a recent public hearing and approval of the Wynford Preserve subdivision located across Prettyman Road from the campground. Casey Kenton,...
Cape Gazette
Residents question Sussex cluster ordinance
Two residents appeared before Sussex County Council Feb. 7 with one message – rework the cluster subdivision ordinance. Jill Hicks, who lives in Chapel Green near Lewes, showed council members a short video of equipment ripping out trees along her backyard property line to make way for the Brentwood (formerly known as Coral Lakes) cluster subdivision along Robinsonville Road.
WBOC
Illegal Lottery Operation Busted in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. - Two men were arrested in Seaford in connection to an illegal lottery operation. The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security Division of Gaming Enforcement, along with the Seaford Police Department, conducted two search warrants on Feb. 9 within the city of Seaford in connection with illegal lottery operations.
WBOC
A Berlin Business is in Hot Water For Unapproved Changes
BERLIN, Md. -- Tiki Tim's, an outdoor bar behind The Globe, recently added a small roof and barrier between themselves and the Atlantic Hotel. The Historic District Commission is calling for those additions to removed immediately. A ten foot by four foot roof and a wooden barrier have caught the...
Cape Gazette
Suzy Hutchison from Sharp Energy named a KSI Champion
As someone who fully believes in KSI’s mission and the abilities of people with disabilities, Suzy Hutchison, a Sharp Energy sales representative, was recently named a KSI Champion. A champion willingly shares experiences with others, and conducts business with a spirit of partnership, always seeking the win-win outcome. Hutchison...
