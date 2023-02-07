ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Grant Basile scored 33 as Virginia Tech topples Notre Dame

Grant Basile tied his career high of 33 points and Justyn Mutts added 19 to lead Virginia Tech to a 93-87 victory over host Notre Dame in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday in South Bend, Ind. Basile, who had 28 second-half points, went 13 of 19 from the field,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Amid revival, Wake Forest set to face Georgia Tech

Wake Forest appears to have built some momentum following a long losing streak, and Georgia Tech hopes to do the same Saturday when the Atlantic Coast Conference foes meet in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Demon Deacons (16-9, 8-6 ACC) ended January with a four-game slide that included two-point defeats to Pitt,...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Why Eddrick Houston Could Be a Transcendent Piece in UGAs 2024 Class

Kirby Smart’s recruiting strategy is simple. Recruit the best athletes at each position. While this seems obvious, not every program gets the pick of the crop when it comes to recruiting. Under Smart, Georgia has won at unprecedented levels and has ascended to a level never before seen in program history. As a result, Georgia often gets who they want.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Cindy Crawford Shocks With Hair Transformation: 'Just Testing'

Cindy Crawford is transforming her signature look!. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

If You Want to Burn More Calories During Your Workout, Try This Delicious, Science-Backed Secret.

The right shoes. A good stretch. A motivating playlist or instructor to push you to do one.more.rep. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett to host Community Chit Chat

CONYERS — Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett is reaching out to the community to hear residents, answer their questions and respond to their concerns. The sheriff will host a town hall — dubbed a Community Chit Chat — on Saturday, Feb. 25, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Rockdale County Auditorium, 903 N. Main St., Conyers.
CONYERS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, 2023:. Kevin Antoine Banks♦ , 38, Dinah Pace Road, Covington; improper left...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 9

Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Pet adoption fees are $60 for dogs/puppies and kittens/cats. The adoption fee includes spay/neuter, rabies voucher, vaccines and...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 10

Several animals in Newton County are looking for their 'fur-ever' homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number and/or name.

Comments / 0

Community Policy