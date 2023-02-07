A South Bend man was arrested Monday, February 6 following a traffic stop conducted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department in the area of U.S. 31 and 14th Road. Police say K9 Bear was deployed to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle where an alert was made of the presence of the odor of marijuana from the vehicle. A subsequent search inside of the vehicle allegedly revealed suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia, and various ID cards, according to the report.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO