inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 9:46 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 3600 block of North CR 175E, Warsaw. Kylee Vancuren’s firearm was stolen. Value of $400. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incident:. 9:22 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 700...
inkfreenews.com
Alford Arrested On Two Warsaw Theft Cases
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing a moped and packages containing clothing. John Thomas Alford, 59, 944 E. Garfield St., Warsaw, is charged with auto theft and theft with a prior conviction, both level 6 felonies; and theft, a class A misdemeanor. He is also charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case.
abc57.com
Elkhart woman dies in crash on County Road 20, 35
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Elkhart woman died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Roads 20 and 35 Monday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the intersection at 9:48 a.m. for the crash. According to the investigation, a 2019 Ford F450...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police looking for person, vehicle in connection with theft investigation at local business
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person and vehicle in connection with a theft investigation at a local Elkhart business in January. The vehicle is described as an older pickup truck, potentially a Chevrolet Silverado, with multi-colored camouflage paint. If...
inkfreenews.com
UPDATE: One Transported After Wreck By Tecomet
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was taken to the hospital following a wreck near Tecomet in Warsaw on Friday, Feb. 3. According to a Warsaw Police Department accident report, Landin D. Taylor, 31, North Parker Street, Warsaw, was transported with injuries over his entire body, including lacerations to his face and head.
WANE-TV
I-69 back open after crash involving semitruck
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Interstate 69 is back to normal after a crash on southbound I-69 southwest of Fort Wayne had one lane closed and a line of traffic backed up. The Indiana Department of Transportation’s (INDOT) Trafficwise website reported a crash on I-69 involving a semitruck between Airport Expressway and Branstrator Road had the right lane closed.
WNDU
Goshen man pleads guilty to deadly 2022 crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple back in June. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Joshua Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.
95.3 MNC
Ligonier woman reports being taken to unknown location against her will
A Ligonier woman has reported that an unknown person took her and her vehicle to an unknown location against her will. It happened just after 1 o’clock Monday afternoon. The 38-year-old says she was reportedly assaulted, hit in the face and stomach, and groped by the unknown person. The...
inkfreenews.com
See Is New County Dispatch Director
WARSAW — Amanda See is the new Kosciusko County dispatch director. Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith announced the news at the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9. “She was a full-time dispatcher years ago,” said Smith. “She’s finishing out her time with her current...
wfft.com
Downed power lines in north Franke Park area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Power lines are down at Beckwith Drive and Louisedale Drive. Exercise caution in the area.
WANE-TV
Over 15 lbs. of pot and edibles found during Steuben County traffic stop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana man returning from Michigan faces multiple charges after being caught with more than 15 pounds of marijuana and cannabis gummies following a traffic stop Tuesday in Steuben County. The stop took place just before 3 p.m. according to Indiana State Police when a trooper...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. General Audit Corporation v. Jeff Currie d/b/a Currie Roofing v. Austin Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration and Richard Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration, $7,008. RealAmerica Management LLC v. William K. Austin, $2,421.03. Sherri Makinson v. Rodney...
inkfreenews.com
Steve Cartwright — PENDING
Stephen “Steve” Cartwright, 80, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Grace Village, Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Crash and Manhunt
(La Porte County, IN) - Charges are filed in connection with a motor vehicle crash near Michigan City and tracking of the driver, who fled on foot. Noah Scheetz, 21, of South Bend was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle when the collision happened on Interstate 94 in late January. According...
95.3 MNC
One person injured in St. Joseph County after vehicle struck by train
One person was injured when a vehicle was struck by a train in St. Joseph County. County Police responded to the call just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, on Apple Road, just south of Lincolnway in Osceola. Investigators say that the back of the vehicle was stuck on...
inkfreenews.com
Affidavit Details Cause To Arrest Bandy, Lehman In Laurel Jean Mitchell’s Murder
AUBURN — An affidavit of probable cause details what led to two local men being arrested for the suspected murder of Laurel Jean Mitchell, a case that has remained cold since 1975. John Wayne Lehman, 67, 108 S. Clark St., Auburn; and Fred Bandy Jr., 67, 1014 N. Fifth...
wfft.com
Arrests made in 47-year-old Albion cold case
ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a 47-year-old cold case. In a press conference Tuesday, police announced the arrests of Fred Bandy, Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn. The men face charges in the killing of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell,...
max983.net
South Bend Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop in Marshall County
A South Bend man was arrested Monday, February 6 following a traffic stop conducted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department in the area of U.S. 31 and 14th Road. Police say K9 Bear was deployed to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle where an alert was made of the presence of the odor of marijuana from the vehicle. A subsequent search inside of the vehicle allegedly revealed suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia, and various ID cards, according to the report.
Police: Pursuit of motorcycle ends with deadly crash in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a two-county police pursuit ended in a deadly crash Tuesday. It happened at County Road 200 West and County Road 700 South in Madison County around 4:28 p.m. Indiana State Police said an Alexandria police officer tried to stop a...
