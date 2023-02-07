ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 9:46 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 3600 block of North CR 175E, Warsaw. Kylee Vancuren’s firearm was stolen. Value of $400. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incident:. 9:22 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 700...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Alford Arrested On Two Warsaw Theft Cases

WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing a moped and packages containing clothing. John Thomas Alford, 59, 944 E. Garfield St., Warsaw, is charged with auto theft and theft with a prior conviction, both level 6 felonies; and theft, a class A misdemeanor. He is also charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case.
WARSAW, IN
Elkhart woman dies in crash on County Road 20, 35

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Elkhart woman died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Roads 20 and 35 Monday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the intersection at 9:48 a.m. for the crash. According to the investigation, a 2019 Ford F450...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
UPDATE: One Transported After Wreck By Tecomet

WARSAW — A Warsaw man was taken to the hospital following a wreck near Tecomet in Warsaw on Friday, Feb. 3. According to a Warsaw Police Department accident report, Landin D. Taylor, 31, North Parker Street, Warsaw, was transported with injuries over his entire body, including lacerations to his face and head.
WARSAW, IN
I-69 back open after crash involving semitruck

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Interstate 69 is back to normal after a crash on southbound I-69 southwest of Fort Wayne had one lane closed and a line of traffic backed up. The Indiana Department of Transportation’s (INDOT) Trafficwise website reported a crash on I-69 involving a semitruck between Airport Expressway and Branstrator Road had the right lane closed.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Goshen man pleads guilty to deadly 2022 crash

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple back in June. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Joshua Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.
GOSHEN, IN
See Is New County Dispatch Director

WARSAW — Amanda See is the new Kosciusko County dispatch director. Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith announced the news at the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9. “She was a full-time dispatcher years ago,” said Smith. “She’s finishing out her time with her current...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. General Audit Corporation v. Jeff Currie d/b/a Currie Roofing v. Austin Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration and Richard Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration, $7,008. RealAmerica Management LLC v. William K. Austin, $2,421.03. Sherri Makinson v. Rodney...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Steve Cartwright — PENDING

Stephen “Steve” Cartwright, 80, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Grace Village, Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
Charges in Crash and Manhunt

(La Porte County, IN) - Charges are filed in connection with a motor vehicle crash near Michigan City and tracking of the driver, who fled on foot. Noah Scheetz, 21, of South Bend was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle when the collision happened on Interstate 94 in late January. According...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Arrests made in 47-year-old Albion cold case

ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a 47-year-old cold case. In a press conference Tuesday, police announced the arrests of Fred Bandy, Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn. The men face charges in the killing of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell,...
ALBION, IN
South Bend Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop in Marshall County

A South Bend man was arrested Monday, February 6 following a traffic stop conducted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department in the area of U.S. 31 and 14th Road. Police say K9 Bear was deployed to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle where an alert was made of the presence of the odor of marijuana from the vehicle. A subsequent search inside of the vehicle allegedly revealed suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia, and various ID cards, according to the report.
SOUTH BEND, IN

