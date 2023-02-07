BATON ROUGE ― LSU basketball guard Trae Hannibal is "very questionable" to play against Texas A&M on Saturday, coach Matt McMahon said on Friday. According to McMahon, Hannibal sprained his right ankle during practice on Tuesday. The injury forced Hannibal to sit out LSU's loss to Mississippi State on Wednesday; he was on the bench with a walking boot on his right leg during the game.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO