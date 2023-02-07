ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
postsouth.com

LSU women's basketball at South Carolina: Score prediction, scouting report

Fitting that the clash between LSU women's basketball and South Carolina takes place on Super Bowl Sunday. Two of the sport's top coaches in Kim Mulkey and Dawn Staley lead their respective undefeated squads into a monster, top-three showdown inside Colonial Life Arena on Sunday (1 p.m., ESPN). The winner of this game will likely go on to cruise to the regular season Southeastern Conference championship and claim the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

LSU basketball's Trae Hannibal questionable vs Texas A&M with injury, Matt McMahon says

BATON ROUGE ― LSU basketball guard Trae Hannibal is "very questionable" to play against Texas A&M on Saturday, coach Matt McMahon said on Friday. According to McMahon, Hannibal sprained his right ankle during practice on Tuesday. The injury forced Hannibal to sit out LSU's loss to Mississippi State on Wednesday; he was on the bench with a walking boot on his right leg during the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Why LSU baseball's Paul Skenes is donating money to military, first responders' families

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball pitcher and designated hitter Paul Skenes announced Wednesday that he is donating $10 to Folds of Honor for every strikeout he records this season. Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of military and first responders' families. According to Skenes' donations page, Folds of Honor has provided $200 million worth of scholarships since the program started in 2007.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Louisiana ranked as top state for sugarcane production last year

The American Sugar Cane League reported that Louisiana's sugarcane industry produced more than 2 million tons of raw sugar in 2022, ranking it as the No. 1 cane sugar producing state in the country for the first time. ASCL Director Jim Simon reported the figures in his remarks at the...
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA

Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
HOUMA, LA
postsouth.com

Monique Blanco Boulet, daughter of former governor, running for Lafayette mayor

Republican Monique Blanco Boulet, daughter of the late Gov. Kathleen Blanco, is running for Lafayette mayor-parish president against incumbent Republican Mayor Josh Guillory. Boulet, chief executive of the Acadiana Planning Commission for the past seven years, announced her bid Thursday in a letter to supporters. "We are at an important...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Shrimp po-boy, oxtails and buffalo chicken pizza: Best things we ate this week

Shrimp po-boy at Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp. The brothers behind Cou-Yon’s barbecue recently opened a fried seafood restaurant on Government Street. Cork’s has a simple menu — it’s basically fried fish or shrimp platters, po-boys or crawfish etouffee — and attentive service. The po-boy was overstuffed with good-sized, quality shrimp that were well-fried. It was served on toasted Gambino’s French bread, which was a nice touch.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Law firm moves out of Oil Center office to River Ranch

The full-service law firm of Liskow & Lewis APLC has moved out of its longtime Oil Center location to an office in River Ranch. The firm, which had been at the office at 822 Harding Ave. since at least 1995, has moved to 1200 Camellia Blvd., officials announced this week. It dates back to its founding in 1935 in Lake Charles before it opened a Lafayette office in 1962.
LAFAYETTE, LA

