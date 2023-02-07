Read full article on original website
Related
wsiu.org
COVID Update: Levels low in much of Illinois, but IDPH is monitoring for increases
Illinois health leaders say 15 counties remain at elevated risk for the spread of COVID-19 this week. State Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra says his agency is monitoring an uptick in cases, but he says overall numbers are staying low in the latest statistics. Richland County is listed at...
wsiu.org
Capitol View - February 10, 2023
Illinois lawmakers have returned to Springfield to begin the regular business of their 2023 Spring Session. We explore the issues they’re working on, look ahead to next week’s Budget and State of the State Address, and catch up on the latest from around the state.
wsiu.org
WSIU Almanac 2.9.23
On this day in labor history in the year 2000 – Some 19,000 Boeing engineers and technical workers in Washington state and Oregon begin what is to become a 40-day strike over economic issues. #LIUNA #apprenticeship is a smart career move. Their state-of-the-art training gives members a solid hiring...
wsiu.org
After January storms, some California communities look for long-term flood solutions
In East Palo Alto, about 30 miles south of San Francisco, nearly four inches of rain fell on New Year's Eve, as a storm parked over the San Francisco Bay Area. Trees came down. The power went out. Murky brown water from San Francisquito Creek spilled into a neighborhood of mostly low-income apartments and single-family homes.
Comments / 0