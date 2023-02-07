Read full article on original website
wshu.org
Hochul backs $455 million Belmont Park redevelopment plan
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is backing a proposed $455 million plan to redevelop Belmont Park on Long Island. “Belmont has long been a crown jewel in American horse racing, but was built over a century ago, and has not been renovated since 1968,” said David O’Rourke, CEO and president of the New York Racing Association (NYRA).
Academy helps train brokers of color to help Connecticut residents get insured
Access Health Connecticut, the state’s official health insurance marketplace, has started a search for its 2023 Broker Academy. CEO James Michel said the program was created after their research showed there was a need for qualified insurance professionals in areas of the state that have been historically underserved. “We...
Sound Bites: Grand Central Madison opens Feb. 27
Good Afternoon — Super Bowl betting is estimated to reach $16 billion when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. A slice of those bets will come from mobile sports betting available in 33 states, including Connecticut and New York. Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:
Connecticut long-term care workers lobby for $25 an hour by 2025
Unionized long-term care workers gathered at Connecticut’s Legislative Office Building in Hartford on Tuesday to demand higher wages. They want to make a minimum of $25 an hour by 2025. The state has a huge budget surplus, that’s why his members are demanding the wage hike ahead of Governor...
Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents
In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
Ten states are contributing to Connecticut’s smog problem
New data from the Environmental Protection Agency shows that 10 states are contributing to high smog levels in Connecticut. Climate activists are calling for stronger regulations to protect the environment and Connecticut residents. Earthjustice attorney Kathleen Riley said the air pollution in Connecticut is responsible for asthma attacks and heart...
Plattsburgh's mayor appointed to NYCOM executive committee
Plattsburgh’s mayor has been appointed to the Executive Committee of the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest announced his appointment Thursday to the organization that advocates for cities and villages across New York state. In a statement he cites NYCOM president Village of Rockville Centre Mayor Francis X. Murray saying the Democrat’s “energy and insights will be a tremendous asset to NYCOM.”
Connecticut lawmakers approve renewal of bipartisan budget control agreement
Connecticut lawmakers have renewed a 2017 bipartisan budget control agreement for an additional five years. The original agreement produced $9 billion in state surpluses over the past four years. Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter said lawmakers from both sides of the aisle overwhelmingly support the extension of the budget controls...
Connecticut students to receive free school lunches after legislative vote
All Connecticut K-12 students will be receiving free school meals after legislative approval. The state General Assembly vote restores free meals for students for the remainder of the academic year after federal funding expired in September. “The extension shows that we are committed to our kids and shows that we...
Connecticut cracks down on illegal cannabis marketing to children
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is cracking down on the illegal sale of THC products. He has sued five retailers for allegedly selling the drug in packaging attractive to children. Tong said the products, called delta-8, are being packaged like snack foods. In Connecticut, a product with more than .3%...
Western Massachusetts non-profits gather items for victims of Turkey earthquake
Western Massachusetts non-profits are gathering supplies to send to Turkey after major earthquakes hit that country and Syria earlier this week. In a large room at the Peace Valley Foundation in Agawam, eight women sorted bags of donated winter clothing. Halil Kuzu volunteers with the group, which serves the local...
UConn president: Hartford XL Center games could be reevaluated in wake of state budget proposal
University of Connecticut President Radenka Maric is reacting to Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget plan, which proposes cutting some of UConn’s state funding. The move would leave the university with a shortfall of $159.6 million next year and $197.1 million in 2025. In comments to a UConn journalism class...
Maine maple producers tapping trees as high temperatures cause early runs
With temperatures reaching into the 40s and 50s this week in southern and midcoast Maine, some maple syrup producers are tapping their trees and are already seeing early sap runs. A few maple producers in southern Maine began tapping their trees back in January, before last week's extreme cold snap.
Lamont to colleges: Adjust to life without federal pandemic aid
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is challenging the state’s public colleges and universities to adjust as federal pandemic aid expires. Though his new biennial budget proposal technically increases “baseline” appropriations for the University of Connecticut, the regional state universities and community colleges, overall aid for all higher education units would shrink over the next two fiscal years.
Springfield singer's rendition of 'Massachusetts' put forward as official state jazz song
A Springfield, Massachusetts, jazz singer found herself the unexpected focus of a legislative ceremony this week. Montenia Shider thought she was invited to a routine civic event on Thursday at the Indian Orchard Citizens Council. So she was surprised when she was asked to sit at the head table with her city councilor, Zaida Govan, and state representative, Orlando Ramos.
Encore: Still Newtown
How does a community recover from a tragedy? The residents of Newtown, Connecticut have carried the burden of the Sandy Hook School shooting for 10 years. This week, The Full Story will feature an encore presentation of a conversation with WSHU’s Davis Dunavin about his podcast: Still Newtown. Davis covered the attack in 2012. And over the past decade, he has followed the Newtown community as the residents strived to heal.
