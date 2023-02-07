Read full article on original website
WGAU
Body found near Barrow Co line is ID’d as teen missing from Gwinnett Co
Susana Morales texted her mother at 9:40 p.m. on July 26 and was not heard from again.
1 dead after motorcycle collides with car in Gainesville, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — One person is dead after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in Gainesville Friday afternoon, according to police. Police said the fatal crash happened at Browns Bridge Road at Cresswind Parkway, right at the northeast edge of Lake Lanier. The road is expected to be closed...
Action News Jax
Human remains found in suburban Atlanta identified as girl, 16, missing since July
Authorities in suburban Atlanta on Wednesday identified skeletal human remains found two days ago as a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since July.
atlantanewsfirst.com
17-year-old girl with mental illness reported missing in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County officials have asked for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old Clayton County girl with multiple mental illnesses who was reported missing since Friday. According to Clayton County police officials, Ayesha O’Neal was last seen wearing a black hoodie and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Investigation underway after shooting outside of Walmart in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at the Walmart located at 3580 Memorial Drive. According to police, two men exchanged gunfire outside of the store and then fled the scene. Officers responded to reports of an active shooter around 2:30 p.m. but could not...
atlantanewsfirst.com
One person rescued from burning home overnight in DeKalb County
The coroner says the 74-yaer-old man died from complications from a leg injury.
Man found unconscious in tree in north Ga. dies from his injuries
The coroner says the 74-yaer-old man died from complications from a leg injury.
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning southeast Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials confirmed that one person has died and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the area of 100 Fulton Street SE after reports of a shooting around 6:54 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two males with...
atlantanewsfirst.com
2nd teenager from Gwinnett County high school found dead
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teens found dead in unrelated cases in Gwinnett County went to the same high school. The remains of Susana Morales, the teenager reported missing six months ago, were found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line. Now, another teenager, Rodrigo Floriano, has died of an overdose. Both went to Meadowcreek High School.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police arrest alleged auto thieves after high-speed chase in Lithonia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta man with multiple warrants arrested while walking dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
2 shot, 1 arrested in northeast Atlanta after fight over drugs, police say
Officers were called out to 3005 Peachtree Road NE about reports of two people shot.
wufe967.com
Georgia teen missing since July identified as human remains found
Human remains found in Georgia were identified as a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in July. The Gwinnett County Police Department responded Monday to an area between Drowning Creek and Barrow County after a passerby reported seeing what they believed were human remains in the forest, Fox Atlanta reported.
Skeletal remains found in Dacula, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating skeletal remains found in Dacula. Gwinnett County Police Department officials said someone had found the remains along Drowning Creek Road Monday night. The remains are believed to belong to a human, police say. Authorities searched the area Tuesday morning and said at...
‘Didn’t want to kill anyone:’ Ga. EMT crashes car at 120 MPH after he says accelerator got stuck
James Bennefield was on his way to work when his car malfunctioned, causing him to crash.
1 dead after shooting outside SW Atlanta fire station
A man was shot and killed outside of a southwest Atlanta fire station Thursday night, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
New images of 'persons of interest' in deadly Atlanta shooting of 13-year-old boy
ATLANTA - Police have released a new series of photos asking the public’s help in identifying the people in them. Investigators call them persons of interest in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy near the Cascade Family Skating rink on Jan. 21. Atlanta police released video showing the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Duke and Diesel, first members of Cobb County’s mounted patrol unit
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County deputies are training the department’s newest recruits at GB Stables in Smyrna. At roughly 6 feet tall and 2,000 pounds each, horses Duke and Diesel are the inaugural members of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol. “If I’m not...
atlantanewsfirst.com
3 injured in crash on I-75 North in Bartow County
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and a delivery truck had a portion of I-75 North at Cassville-White Road shut down in Bartow County during the morning commute Friday. Three people were injured, according to GDOT. The crash has since cleared, and all...
