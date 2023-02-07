ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dacula, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

17-year-old girl with mental illness reported missing in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County officials have asked for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old Clayton County girl with multiple mental illnesses who was reported missing since Friday. According to Clayton County police officials, Ayesha O’Neal was last seen wearing a black hoodie and...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Investigation underway after shooting outside of Walmart in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at the Walmart located at 3580 Memorial Drive. According to police, two men exchanged gunfire outside of the store and then fled the scene. Officers responded to reports of an active shooter around 2:30 p.m. but could not...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

One person rescued from burning home overnight in DeKalb County

One person rescued from burning home overnight in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 dead, 1 injured in early morning southeast Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials confirmed that one person has died and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the area of 100 Fulton Street SE after reports of a shooting around 6:54 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two males with...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

2nd teenager from Gwinnett County high school found dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teens found dead in unrelated cases in Gwinnett County went to the same high school. The remains of Susana Morales, the teenager reported missing six months ago, were found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line. Now, another teenager, Rodrigo Floriano, has died of an overdose. Both went to Meadowcreek High School.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police arrest alleged auto thieves after high-speed chase in Lithonia

Police arrest alleged auto thieves after high-speed chase in Lithonia
LITHONIA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta man with multiple warrants arrested while walking dog

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
ATLANTA, GA
wufe967.com

Georgia teen missing since July identified as human remains found

Human remains found in Georgia were identified as a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in July. The Gwinnett County Police Department responded Monday to an area between Drowning Creek and Barrow County after a passerby reported seeing what they believed were human remains in the forest, Fox Atlanta reported.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Skeletal remains found in Dacula, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating skeletal remains found in Dacula. Gwinnett County Police Department officials said someone had found the remains along Drowning Creek Road Monday night. The remains are believed to belong to a human, police say. Authorities searched the area Tuesday morning and said at...
DACULA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Duke and Diesel, first members of Cobb County’s mounted patrol unit

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County deputies are training the department’s newest recruits at GB Stables in Smyrna. At roughly 6 feet tall and 2,000 pounds each, horses Duke and Diesel are the inaugural members of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol. “If I’m not...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

3 injured in crash on I-75 North in Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and a delivery truck had a portion of I-75 North at Cassville-White Road shut down in Bartow County during the morning commute Friday. Three people were injured, according to GDOT. The crash has since cleared, and all...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA

