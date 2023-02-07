ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

West Orange College Student Needs Help After Car Accident

By Elise Margulis
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Patricia Payne set up a GoFundMe page for her daughter, Gabi, after Gabi was in an accident and had the lower portion of her leg amputated.

Patricia shared, “Our daughter, Gabi, is known by family and friends as a very shy and fun girl. She loves running, reading, fashion and playing the flute in the marching band. She loves to spend time with her family and friends. Gabi never misses a chance to see her friends when she comes from school.”

Gabi, a student at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), was inspired during the pandemic to study vaccinology and is majoring in Biomedical Science. She’s also enjoying their co-op program which enables her to continue studying the flute.

She and her friend were driving home from Rochester when the car lost control and hit a guardrail near Binghamton, NY on I-81. The airbags deployed, and the car became inoperable. When Gabi got out of the car to retrieve her belongings from the trunk, another RIT student lost control of his car where they had and hit Gabi and her friend. A State Trooper found them on the ground at the scene.

According to Patricia, “Gabi’s leg was severely damaged. All three veins in her left leg were severed. She underwent two vein bypass surgeries in an attempt to save her leg, but they were unsuccessful.” She is now a below-the-knee amputee. In addition, she sustained facial fractures of the jaw, eye socket and cheek. Patricia added, “She had bleeding on the brain and now severe scars from a skin graft and two large incisions down both legs.”

Gabi was taken to a Syracuse hospital, where she remained for 27 days, during Christmas and New Year's. Sadly, Gabi is now unable to do the things she loves. She can’t run or play her flute, and she can’t return to school this upcoming semester. However, Gabi remains positive and hopeful despite the accident and its aftermath.

Patricia expressed her gratitude that Gabi survived the tragic accident, and that she is close to home now. She mentioned that retrofitting their home to make it accessible for Gabi is going to exorbitantly expensive. Gabi is at Kessler Center receiving rehab. Patricia shared, “We recently learned that insurance will only cover one prosthetic. That will be fine for everyday life, but Gabi is a runner and a swimmer. Each of those activities requires a different and very expensive prosthetic.” She added, “We want to do everything we can to support her journey as she works to return to all the things she loves to do.

You can view the GoFundMe page HERE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXIGi_0kfcDKFD00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Sayreville, South Amboy Residents Have Options to Travel Safely Before and After The Big Game

SAYREVILLE/SOUTH AMBOY, NJ -- Super Bowl Sunday is the closest thing America has to an undeclared national holiday, and it's a day known for partying. However, football fans and/or fans of Super Bowl commercials, should plan their travel smartly before heading to a bar, party, or small gathering involving alcohol.  The best way for a driver to avoid drunk driving is not to drink at all. Along those lines, choosing a designated driver is another way to avoid having impaired persons behind the wheel. In Sayreville, South Amboy, and South River, a special option exists for the Super Bowl: to honor and celebrate...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Beats Monmouth, 74-55; Mikulka Drops 37

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ -- Senior guard Mike Mikulka poured in a career-high 37 points to lead East Brunswick to a 74-55 boys basketball victory over Monmouth Regional on Friday. Mikulka had 14 field goals, including three from 3-point range, and was 6-for-7 at the foul line for the Bears (10-14), who built a 15-point halftime lead. Matt Mikulka, Mike's freshman brother, added 24 points and sank four 3-pointers. East Brunswick has won eight of its last 12 games.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
pix11.com

Friends continue to mourn teen who took her own life

Students are protesting their high school as they continue to mourn the loss of their friend, 14-year-old Adriana Kuch, who took her own life after allegedly being attacked by other students. Friends continue to mourn teen who took her own life. Students are protesting their high school as they continue...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAPinto.net

Plainfield Public Schools Join State Campaign to Keep Students Safe as they Walk, Bike to School

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Representatives from EZ Ride, a nonprofit organization that provides the Safe Routes to Schools Program for the New Jersey Department of Transportation and North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority's Street Smart Program, visited Plainfield High School, Maxson Middle School and Dewitt D. Barlow Elementary School as part of a campaign to help keep students safe as they walk, bike or ride in cars to and from school and to avoid becoming the casualty of a traffic accident. Lisa Lee, Deputy Director of Bike & Pedestrian Programs for EZ Ride said, “We hope the Plainfield community will be safer by...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Prosecutor Reveals Motive in Killing of Employee Outside PSEG in Somerset

SOMERSET, NJ - The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has released a motive in the fatal shooting of a PSEG supervisor outside his car at the office, on Weston Canal Road in Somerset, Wednesday. Authorities identified Gary T. Curtis, 58, of Washington, as the man who fatally shot Russell D. Heller, 51, of Milford Wednesday morning. Heller died at the scene. According to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, the investigation revealed that the motive for the homicide was due to prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor. He said Curtis was a former employee of PSE&G, and the investigation revealed that...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Shooting on Paterson Street Sends Rahway Man to Hospital

PATERSON, NJ - A 24-year-old Rahway man who arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a nonfatal gunshot wound in the early hours of Saturday was stuck by bullet while in the area of Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue, investigators have said. In a statement Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said that the incident took place at approximately 2:57 a.m. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or to contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: Clifton United (Cedar Grove) Advances Past West Milford, 5-4

WAYNE, NJ -- Trevor Rascher scored a power play goal with 1:09 left to give Clifton United a 5-4 ice hockey victory over West Milford in the quarterfinal round of the Big North Silver Cup Friday nght. Ryan Montana scored two goals and Rascher, Ryan Kratz and Zack Guiffrida each scored one goal for Clifton United (11-8-2), which includes players from Cedar Grove. West Milford led, 4-3, before Ryan Montana scored on a power play with 8:01 left in the third period to tie the game. Guiffrida, Rascher and Kratz each accounted for two assists.  Clifton United will play Paramus Catholic in the semis Wednesday at the Ice Vault. Paramus Catholic eliminated the top seed, Wayne Hills.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Columbia’s Tournament Run Ends with 73-25 Loss to Montclair Immaculate

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Columbia High School (CHS) girls basketball team took the court as the number five seed. The cougars faced the number one seeded Montclair Immaculate in a semifinal game of the Essex County Tournament. West Orange High school was the neutral location for the matchup and despite the Cougars' history of upsets, Columbia wasn’t able to force another one on Saturday.   The first quarter began with an offensive onslaught from the lions. Quick ball movement set up multiple three-point shots. This helped Montclair Immaculate build a lead and the first period ended 21-7. The lead would be too...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
pix11.com

NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials

The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities said Wednesday, leaving a community in mourning and investigators searching for answers. NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials. The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJSIAA Track; Morristown Girls Take 2nd Place, Boys 5th

MORRISTOWN, NJ - In the Group 4 state sectionals on Friday, the Morristown girls finished in second and the boys fifth. Nia Freeman took third in the 400-meter dash, Claire Annuik took second in the 800-meter, Grace DelGiorno finished second in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter and the 4x400 team finished third. Jason Meza finished first in the 400-meter and 800-meter for the boys.  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Girl Having a Sleepover in Bloomfield Tonight, Misses Her Humans

NUTLEY, NJ - With Friday's warm weather everyone wanted to get outside and go for a walk, including this Nutley girl. Do you know her humans? She was found Friday Feb. 10 at around 4:30 p.m. on Kierstead Ave. in Nutley.  She is a senior dog, likely blind, with an unregistered microchip. She is a poodle mix.  She is having a sleepover at the Bloomfield Animal Shelter and is looking forward to being reunited with her humans in the morning. The shelter reopens at 9 a.m. Sat. Feb 11.   To speak with Animal Control to provide information or to reclaim, please call the Bloomfield Police Department at 973-680-4141. The shelter can be contacted Saturday at 9 a.m. at 973-748-0194. 
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
pix11.com

Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher

The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim's family. Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher. The estranged husband...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Paterson Times

Rahway man hurt in Paterson shooting

A man from Rahway was wounded in a shooting in Paterson early Saturday morning. The victim, 24-year-old, arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police determined the victim was wounded when shots were fired on Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue at around...
PATERSON, NJ
iheart.com

Arrest Made In Death Of Jersey City Kindergarten Teacher

A suspect has been taken into custody after a kindergarten teacher from Jersey City was found dead earlier this week. “An arrest has been made in connection with the death investigation of Luz Hernandez. More to follow,” the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Twitter on Friday morning.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Amboy Student Named to the Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus

MADISON, NJ - Renee Piazzolla, of South Amboy, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus in Madison, NJ, has been named to the Honors List for the Fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses). FDU's Florham Campus is located on the former Vanderbilt-Twombly estate in suburban Morris County. Its focus is on providing outstanding on-campus and residential living opportunities, hands-on-learning experiences, strong graduate and professional school preparation, and customized educational options, all framed by a global perspective. Devoted to the preparation of world citizens through global education, Fairleigh Dickinson University is New Jersey's largest private university and features more than 100 liberal arts and professional degree programs, two international campuses, dozens of partnerships with internationally renowned institutions and special programs and status within the United Nations. 
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Students from Plainfield Named to Dean's List, Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University

MADISON, NJ — Students from Plainfield have been named to the Honors List and the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Fairleigh Dickinson University. Diana Acetun Sic, Maybeline Villacorta and Jada Floyd made the Dean’s List at the Metropolitan Campus, located in Teaneck. Brittany Clifford made the Dean’s List at the Florham Campus, located in Madison. Sonaya James and Leiny Valdez Cruz made the Honors List at the Metropolitan Campus, while Kayla Wilson and Justin Hunte did so at the Florham Campus. Fairleigh Dickinson University is New Jersey's largest private university and features more than 100 liberal arts and professional degree programs, two international campuses, dozens of partnerships with internationally renowned institutions and special programs and status within the United Nations.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy