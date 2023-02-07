West Orange College Student Needs Help After Car Accident

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Patricia Payne set up a GoFundMe page for her daughter, Gabi, after Gabi was in an accident and had the lower portion of her leg amputated.

Patricia shared, “Our daughter, Gabi, is known by family and friends as a very shy and fun girl. She loves running, reading, fashion and playing the flute in the marching band. She loves to spend time with her family and friends. Gabi never misses a chance to see her friends when she comes from school.”

Gabi, a student at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), was inspired during the pandemic to study vaccinology and is majoring in Biomedical Science. She’s also enjoying their co-op program which enables her to continue studying the flute.

She and her friend were driving home from Rochester when the car lost control and hit a guardrail near Binghamton, NY on I-81. The airbags deployed, and the car became inoperable. When Gabi got out of the car to retrieve her belongings from the trunk, another RIT student lost control of his car where they had and hit Gabi and her friend. A State Trooper found them on the ground at the scene.

According to Patricia, “Gabi’s leg was severely damaged. All three veins in her left leg were severed. She underwent two vein bypass surgeries in an attempt to save her leg, but they were unsuccessful.” She is now a below-the-knee amputee. In addition, she sustained facial fractures of the jaw, eye socket and cheek. Patricia added, “She had bleeding on the brain and now severe scars from a skin graft and two large incisions down both legs.”

Gabi was taken to a Syracuse hospital, where she remained for 27 days, during Christmas and New Year's. Sadly, Gabi is now unable to do the things she loves. She can’t run or play her flute, and she can’t return to school this upcoming semester. However, Gabi remains positive and hopeful despite the accident and its aftermath.

Patricia expressed her gratitude that Gabi survived the tragic accident, and that she is close to home now. She mentioned that retrofitting their home to make it accessible for Gabi is going to exorbitantly expensive. Gabi is at Kessler Center receiving rehab. Patricia shared, “We recently learned that insurance will only cover one prosthetic. That will be fine for everyday life, but Gabi is a runner and a swimmer. Each of those activities requires a different and very expensive prosthetic.” She added, “We want to do everything we can to support her journey as she works to return to all the things she loves to do.

You can view the GoFundMe page HERE.



