Wisconsin State

Ohio train derailment exposes dangers of local rails and need for reform

(WJAC) — The fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and subsequent environmental impacts also is a highlight how such a situation could happen in our communities. PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center released a 2015 study called “Danger Around the Bend: the threat of oil trains in Pennsylvania,” which showed the risk that trains carrying explosive and toxic materials may pose to Pennsylvania communities in case of an accident. Two of the biggest communities that could be impacted are Altoona and Johnstown.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Abandoned Texas oil wells polluting air, water and vegetation

SAN ANTONIO – Texas has received millions of dollars from the federal government to plug abandoned oil and gas wells that are at risk of polluting air, water and vegetation. The Trouble Shooters show you the progress made so far and why some worry it’s just a drop in the bucket.
TEXAS STATE
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond closing 14 Texas stores, 150 nationwide

NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The announcement came after the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company's common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
TEXAS STATE
Texas DPS won't discipline any more officers for Uvalde shooting response

The Texas Department of Public Safety has completed its internal investigation of how seven of its troopers responded to the Uvalde school shooting, and none will face additional discipline, the agency confirmed Thursday. The agency fired one officer, Sgt. Juan Maldonado, and is attempting to terminate another, Ranger Christopher Kindell....
UVALDE, TX

