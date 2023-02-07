Read full article on original website
What happened after arson destroyed Knoxville's Planned Parenthood?Lauren BartonKnoxville, TN
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
wvlt.tv
Mizzou’s halfcourt heave drops No. 6 Vols, 86-85
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 6 Tennessee fell in back-to-back games for the first time since the 2020-21 season on Saturday. Missouri’s DeAndre Gholston threw up a buzzer-beating three pointer that found the bottom of the bucket, giving the Tigers an 86-85 win over UT. Tennessee (19-6, 8-4 SEC)...
wvlt.tv
Lady Vols pound out 30 runs on opening day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 12-ranked Lady Vols broke out the bats Friday as they scored 30 combined runs on the opening night of the 2023 softball season. Beginning the campaign at the NFCA Leadoff Classic, UT defeated Howard in game one, 21-1, before taking down Illinois in game two, 9-2. McKenna Gibson and Zaida Puni totaled 16 RBIs over the two games as Gibson went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and six runs batted in. Puni was 5-for-7 at the plate, smashing two homers and driving in 10 runs. Gibson scored three runs of her own, while Puni tallied five.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee softball set to open 2023 season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee softball’s 2023 campaign begins Friday as the No. 12/13-ranked Lady Vols travel to Clearwater, Florida, for the NFCA Leadoff Classic, played at the Eddie C. Moore Complex. The weekend opens with a doubleheader on Friday against Howard at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Athletics resumes induction into Hall of Fame
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a three-year hiatus initiated due to the pandemic, the University of Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame is set to resume induction in 2023, with a 12-member class set to be honored the weekend of April 14-15. The class features four Vol greats, six Lady Vol legends, one former head coach and a transformational administrator: baseball player Chris Burke, soccer player Ali Christoph, administrator Joan Cronan, football player Ted Daffer (posthumous), track athlete Tianna Madison, rower Chelsea Pemberton, football player Carl Pickens, golfer Violeta Retamoza, track & field head coach Chuck Rohe, track athlete DeeDee Trotter, tennis player Caitlin Whoriskey and tennis player Chris Woodruff.
wvlt.tv
Vols football coaching staff shifts focus to 2023 season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football has shifted its focus to the 2023 season with offseason workouts underway and the coaching staff gearing up for the start of spring practice next month. Defensive coordinator Tim Banks, new offensive coordinator Joey Halzle and new tight ends coach Alec Abeln met with...
wvlt.tv
The ATF defines machine guns as “any part designed and intended solely and exclusively, or combination of parts designed and intended, for use in converting a weapon into a machine gun.”. ATF charges Knoxville man for selling machine guns bought from Chinese ‘black market’. Updated: 34 minutes ago.
wvlt.tv
Tyler Summitt names daughter after mother, legendary coach Pat Summitt
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tyler Summitt, the son of legendary Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, named his first daughter in honor of his mother Tuesday. According to a tweet, the family welcomed the baby girl on Feb. 7. He named her Patricia Lakelyn Summitt after his iconic VFL mother, whose...
wvlt.tv
Firefighters extinguish Knoxville College fire
Nashville staple Daddy’s Dogs opens location in East Tennessee. The Gatlinburg restaurant will mark the company’s first location outside Nashville, a spokesperson said. Knoxville businesses could win big during Super Bowl weekend. Updated: 7 hours ago. Kick-off to the big game starts at 6 p.m. live from the...
wvlt.tv
Kyle speaks to Northview Primary
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Northview Primary in Sevier County has a full broadcasting club. The kids have a chance to make videos about the school. On Friday, I had a chance to visit the school and talk about weather forecasting and how I got a start in broadcasting. Thank you...
This Restaurant Serves Tennessee's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Couple takes engagement pictures at UT staple where it all started
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A couple took their engagement pictures where their romance started, Gus’s Good Time Deli. Katie Overton was a senior at the University of Tennessee in 2016 when she went out with her friends to grab a bite to eat on the eve of the first football game of the season.
wvlt.tv
3 Austin-East seniors earn surprise admission, scholarship from University of Tennessee
A goal of housing more than 38,000 homeless veterans was surpassed by more than 6% nationally, while in East Tennessee their goal was blown out of the water by more than 100%. Family member of Lisa Edwards 'shocked' to learn of her death. Updated: 10 hours ago. Edwards’ former mother-in-law...
WATE
Police discover body by I-40 ramp
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
This Is Tennessee's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
WATE
Jury seated in Knoxville Murder Trial
The jury has now been seated in a Knoxville murder trial. The jury has now been seated in a Knoxville murder trial. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
wvlt.tv
First Tennessee Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box will open in East Tennessee, according to an announcement made Friday. A Safe Haven Baby Box provides a monitored, safe way for mothers who are unable to raise a child to surrender their baby. Baby Boxes are normally installed...
wvlt.tv
Nashville staple Daddy’s Dogs opens location in East Tennessee
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Nashville staple known for its gourmet hot dogs has opened a location in East Tennessee. Daddy’s Dogs partnered with Yee-Haw Brewing and Ober Mountain to bring a new location to the Smokies. The Gatlinburg restaurant marked the company’s first location outside Nashville, a spokesperson said.
WATE
Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m.
wvlt.tv
Enjoy a calm Saturday before a cold rain settles in
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a quiet start to Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. It all changes overnight into Sunday when a cold rain settles into the region. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
