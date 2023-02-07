Read full article on original website
Related
Prisoner stabbed several times by fellow inmate during fight at Macomb Correctional Facility, officials say
A stabbing at the Macomb Correctional Facility landed one prisoner in the hospital on Friday after authorities say a fellow inmate attacked him with a weapon during an argument.
Woman, 20, charged in fatal St. Clair County crash that killed 1
BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old woman is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a vehicle crash in St. Clair County that killed one man in December.According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Maygan Pitonyak is also charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and driving with a suspended license causing death. Pitonyak was denied bond during her arraignment on Wednesday and remains in St. Clair County Jail.Authorities say on Dec. 17, 2022, two pickup trucks that were driven by an 18-year-old and 19-year-old collided on Capac Road in Berlin Township as one vehicle attempted to...
UpNorthLive.com
Person of interest in Heather Kelley case is her boyfriend, family says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The person of interest in relation to a Portage mother's disappearance is the woman's on-and-off boyfriend, her family confirmed Thursday. The boyfriend had just gotten out of federal prison in summer 2022, according to Heather Kelley's family. The individual is in custody on an unrelated charge, police said.
wbrn.com
Big Rapids man dies following accident at salvage yard in Chase Twp.
A Big Rapids man is dead following a tragic accident at a scrap yard in Chase Township. It happened Thursday, Lake County Deputies were called to the Fair Salvage Scrap Yard for a man being pinned underneath a pickup truck. When Police arrived, they noticed a man pinned underneath the...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Body found at Highland Twp fire
MARION – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Department has issue a report this week of a body being found during the investigation of a fire. Deputies report that around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, Osceola County Sheriff Deputies were called along with Osceola County EMS and Marion Fire/Rescue to the Cadillac Woods Campground, 23163 M-115 Hwy, Highland Township, for a report of a camper trailer on fire with possibly an older male subject inside.
Man charged with stealing cabin in Northern Michigan, police say others could be arrested
Jeremy James Knoll of Kalkaska has been charged with one count of receiving and concealing stolen property after Michigan State Police discovered a cabin that had been reported stolen on his property.
police1.com
Video: Mich. police make fiery rescue after speeding suspect crashes
WYANDOTTE, Mich. — Bodycam footage shows the moment Michigan police officers made a lifesaving rescue following a fiery crash during an intense police pursuit. According to FOX 2 Detroit and Deputy Chief Archie Hamilton, the incident began after “officers observed a vehicle driving like a complete maniac.” The driver, 28-year-old Karar Nasser Al-Bedairi, had 15 outstanding warrants.
abc57.com
Sturgis man arrested, over 20 firearms found during warrant arrest
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis man was arrested after deputies found multiple firearms and narcotics during a warrant arrest in January, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. On January 14, deputies served a felony warrant arrest at a residence in the 71000 block of Balk Road...
9&10 News
Missing Muskegon Man Located, Benzie County Officials Say
Late Friday night, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said that Alexander Morse was located alive at a home in Manistee County and is no longer missing. The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they need the public’s help in finding a missing person. Alexander Morse from Muskegon...
16-month-old found in ditch lived in ‘deplorable’ conditions prior to death, police report says
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Weeks prior to his body being found in a ditch along a Genesee County road, a 16-month-old boy spent many of his nights sleeping in a closet on the second floor of a house in disrepair. The living situations in the Mt. Morris Township...
UpNorthLive.com
Indiana man dies in Luce County snowmobile crash
LUCE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Indiana man died in a snowmobile crash on Wednesday in Luce County, according to Michigan State Police. At 9 p.m. on Feb. 8, MSP troopers were dispatched to Devil's Hallow Lake Trail and County Road 371 for a report of a crash involving a single snowmobile.
UpNorthLive.com
Manistee man charged for shooting at vehicle
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manistee man has been charged for allegedly shooting at a vehicle on Friday, according to the Manistee County Sheriff's Office. The driver was not injured in the shooting. Joseph Quinn, 23, has been charged with one count of assault with intent to do great...
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 Wisconsin counties in a 9-month span
(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery, in three different counties within a nine-month period. A release provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday announced that Frank Schuman, a 29-year-old from Lac Du Flambeau is facing charges in Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County.
abc57.com
Michigan State Police investigating theft of Dodge Charger from U.S. 131 business
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help with their investigation into the theft of a 2021 Dodge Charger from a business on U.S. 131 on Friday. State troopers believe the white vehicle was stolen sometime after 5 p.m. on Friday from the Car...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man sentenced after threatening judge through emails
MANISTEE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man who threatened a judge and harassed court staff was found guilty and sentenced Monday, Attorney General Dana Nessel said. Ryan King, of Benzonia, received two years of probation and a one-year suspended jail sentence, which he would serve if he failed to successfully complete probation.
WNEM
Michigan State Police warn of scam calls
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
Men arrested for breaking into hundreds of vehicles, stealing 25 cars across Metro Detroit in months-long crime spree
Three men are facing a long list of charges for allegedly stealing more than two dozen cars and stealing items from hundreds of other vehicles in multiple Metro Detroit communities in what police are calling a months-long crime spree.
kelo.com
Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers
ANOKA COUNTY, MN (KELO.com) — An attempt to defraud elderly bank customers has a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, man facing felony charges. Kazaeem Adeseye Adelekan, 34, was charged in Anoka County District Court with identity theft. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he was selling the identities of elderly customers of the bank where he worked to co-conspirators outside of Minnesota. The report says more than $100,000 was attempted to be stolen from the victims’ accounts.
Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run on New Year's Day allegedly fled to Thailand
The FBI said a driver suspected in the hit-and-run killing of a 22-year-old in Oakland Township on New Year's Day has fled the country.
Missing Michigan Teen Who Was Found in Closet Likely Had Help From Her Mother Escaping Foster Care, Officials Say
A mother "helped facilitate" her 14-year-old daughter leaving foster care when the girl went missing for a year, officials said. The teen was found hiding and pregnant in Michigan this week, officials said Friday. A U.S. Marshals fugitive team discovered the teen, reported missing Sept. 3, 2021, in a closet about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Port Huron, Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson said.
