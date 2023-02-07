BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old woman is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a vehicle crash in St. Clair County that killed one man in December.According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Maygan Pitonyak is also charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and driving with a suspended license causing death. Pitonyak was denied bond during her arraignment on Wednesday and remains in St. Clair County Jail.Authorities say on Dec. 17, 2022, two pickup trucks that were driven by an 18-year-old and 19-year-old collided on Capac Road in Berlin Township as one vehicle attempted to...

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO