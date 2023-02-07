George DePaul Trossbach, Sr., 92, of Scotland, MD, peacefully passed away on January 31, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on April 13, 1930 in Beachville, MD, he was the son of the late John Linwood and Mary Adelaide Norris Trossbach. He was the loving husband to the late Opal Lacey McMillian Trossbach, who preceded him in death on April 7, 2010. They were married at Arlington Methodist Chuch in Arlington, VA on December 5, 1958. George is survived by his two children George Trossbach, Jr. (Connie) of St. Inigoes, MD and Violet Halton (Timothy) of Brandywine, MD, his siblings Marjorie Ridgell of Scotland, MD, Juanita Smith of Ridge, MD, John L. “Bill” Trossbach (Frances Mae) of Drayden, MD, Norris “Buster” Trossbach (Hilda) of Scotland, MD, and Amelia Fenhagan (Benedict) of Scotland, MD, eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and many nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Hilda Hall and Adelaide “Addie” McBride.

