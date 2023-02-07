Read full article on original website
Joyce Ann Hernandez
Joyce Ann Hernandez, 62, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on February 3, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. On January 31, 1961, Joyce was born to Frederick and Lola Litchfield in Washington, DC. After graduation, she went to work for Drug Fair and the Red Cross before working at the...
Saying Goodbye To “McKay’s” And Welcoming The Return Of “Shoppers”
CALIFORNIA, Md. – Three Shoppers grocery stores are coming to St. Mary’s County in old McKay’s locations. In the 22nd episode of “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” Commissioner Eric Colvin announced “Shoppers” is returning to St. Mary’s County. “I was told...
George Leo Hall Sr.
George Leo Hall, Sr., 86, of Bushwood, MD passed away February 2, 2023 in Bushwood, MD. Born on February 24, 1936 in Milestown, MD, he was the son of the late John William Hall Sr. and Gladys Mae Cheseldine Hall. George was the husband of the late Joanne Evans Hall whom he married on August 11, 1955 at Holy Angeles Church, Avenue, MD. Together they shared 61 years of marriage before her passing in 2017. He is survived by his children: George L. Hall, Jr. of Bushwood, MD, Debbie Ammann (Joe) of Bushwood, MD, Kathy Schindler (Chris) of Mechanicsville, MD, 9 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Ann Hall, and his many siblings. He is also survived by his companion, Estelle Bowles of Loveville, MD.
Shyrl Ann Bradford
Shyrl Ann Bradford, 68, of Great Mills, MD, formerly of Piney Point, MD, passed away on January 30, 2023 in Callaway, MD. Born on August 9, 1954 in Leonardtown, MD. She was the loving daughter of the late Phyllis Ann McKenney and David “Don” McKenney. Shyrl is survived by her children Ian Bradford of Leonardtown, MD, Stephanie Mooneyham of La Plata, MD, her sister Debbie Morley of Leonardtown, MD, and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Gerald McKenney.
“Hal” James Harold Goss
James Harold “Hal” Goss, 91 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on February 1, 2023 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD. He was born on August 13, 1931 in North Little Rock, AR to the late Iros Oscar Goss and Edna (Hively) Goss. Hal grew up in...
Deputy Hudson Visits Preschoolers In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Patrol Deputy Patrick Hudson took time out his busy day to introduce himself and to take questions from children at the St. Mary’s Sunshine Center in Leonardtown, a daycare and preschool. Deputy Hudson showed the children the equipment he wears while on duty and turned...
Waldorf Resident Plays 10s, Wins $30,008 Keno Prize
WALDORF, Md. – Waldorf’s Gary Hill plans to use his prize to purchase a new home. Multiples of 10 are now lucky Keno numbers for Gary Hill of Waldorf. The U.S. Navy veteran followed his routine of placing an 8-spot bet on the numbers 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80, adding the Super Bonus and trying his luck for 20 drawings. He won $30,008!
Esther Fogel Brown
Esther Fogel Brown, 83, of Hollywood, MD formerly from Canton, OH passed away on February 1, 2023 in Callaway, MD with her family by her side. Born on May 11, 1939 in Canton, OH she was the daughter of the late Edna Fogel and William Fogel. Esther was the loving wife of Joseph A. Brown whom she married on February 8, 1964 in McCoy AFB Orlando, FL. Esther is survived by her children Diane Dickerson of Canton, OH, Christina M. Estenson (Dale) of Las Vegas, NC, Joseph A. Brown, Jr. of Hollywood, MD, Patricia L. Pomroy (Shawn) of Rockwall, TX, Deborah A. Brown of Tall Timbers, MD, 10 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. As well as her siblings Barbara Nysted, William Fogel, and Richard Fogel. She was preceded in death by her siblings Helen Staley, and James Fogel.
George DePaul Trossbach Sr.
George DePaul Trossbach, Sr., 92, of Scotland, MD, peacefully passed away on January 31, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on April 13, 1930 in Beachville, MD, he was the son of the late John Linwood and Mary Adelaide Norris Trossbach. He was the loving husband to the late Opal Lacey McMillian Trossbach, who preceded him in death on April 7, 2010. They were married at Arlington Methodist Chuch in Arlington, VA on December 5, 1958. George is survived by his two children George Trossbach, Jr. (Connie) of St. Inigoes, MD and Violet Halton (Timothy) of Brandywine, MD, his siblings Marjorie Ridgell of Scotland, MD, Juanita Smith of Ridge, MD, John L. “Bill” Trossbach (Frances Mae) of Drayden, MD, Norris “Buster” Trossbach (Hilda) of Scotland, MD, and Amelia Fenhagan (Benedict) of Scotland, MD, eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and many nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Hilda Hall and Adelaide “Addie” McBride.
Local Collaboration Provides Medical Respite Services For Homeless
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – A collaborative effort by Three Oaks Center, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, and St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is providing medical respite services to residents who are homeless. Participants in the medical respite program have ongoing medical needs after being discharged from the...
Unknown Substance Sprayed In Middle School Classroom, Possible Pepper Spray
WALDORF, Md. – On February 8 at 1:25 p.m., students in a classroom at General Smallwood Middle School were exposed to an unknown substance that was sprayed in the air, possibly by another student. Based on the reactions of several students, it appeared the spray was pepper spray. The...
Bed Bath & Beyond In Wildewood Center Slated To Close “Entire Store On Sale”
CALIFORNIA, Md. – Bed Bath & Beyond announced on Wednesday, February 7, 2023, that they are closing over 150 stores to try and stay afloat. The Bed Bath & Beyond location within Wildewood Center in California, MD, is on the list and has followed suit by putting up signs.
Call For Maryland Artists For Public Art Project
WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Government is issuing a call for artists from the State of Maryland to apply to create a vibrant and welcoming outdoor place at Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center (2745 Old Washington Road, Waldorf). This site is the first public art project in Waldorf. The...
10-Year-Old Student In Possession Of Knife On School Grounds
MARBURY, Md. – On February 8, at 10 a.m., the school resource officer (SRO) at Gail Bailey Elementary School was notified that a knife had been recovered from a 10-year-old student the previous day by school administrators who observed the student showing it to friends. The SRO initiated an...
Police Pursuing Leads After 14-Year-Old Shot In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On February 8 at approximately 4:03 p.m., officers responded to the area of Albermarle Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg. The officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived...
Pet Of The Week – LuLu, Rescued From Dumpster In Chesapeake Beach
Through her ordeal, she seems determined not to hold it against anyone. She is thriving at the shelter and enjoying the love everyone gives her, but she is looking for a home of her very own. Lulu will be up to date on vaccinations, spayed, microchipped and available this Friday,...
Waldorf Man Arrested After Attempting To Steal Catalytic Converter In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies located and arrested a Waldorf man early Thursday morning after attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a business in Leonardtown. Irving Maxwell Zorn, age 36 of Waldorf, was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property and Theft: $100...
Man Wanted For Escape After Failing To Report To St. Mary’s Jail
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Shawn Michael Miles, age 31 of no fixed address, who is wanted for Second-Degree Escape. Miles failed to report to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center last week to serve his...
Driver Flown Out After Vehicle Strikes Pole In Mechanicville, Road Shutdown
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On February 9, at approximately 2:28 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 26780 Baptist Church Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway that struck a utility pole. EMS evaluated one patient...
Donate Pieces Of Local History During “Community Day” At Two Museums
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Have you ever wanted to contribute to a museum exhibit? The St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point will host “Community Day” on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
