Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine
Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
State of the Union 2023: Five takeaways from Biden's speech
President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday night, setting the tone for the second half of his term and launching an opening salvo in his likely bid for a second one.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Roughly 4 in 10 say state of union is strong ahead of Biden address: survey
Around 4 in 10 Americans in a new poll feel the state of the U.S. union is strong ahead of President Biden’s annual address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. A Monmouth University poll found just 39 percent of Americans think the union is strong, down from 46 percent who said the same […]
State of the Union – live: Reaction and key points from Biden’s 2023 address
President Joe Biden delivered his annual State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday night.Among the topics he covered: the “spy balloon” diplomatic row with China; his plan to increase taxes on billionaires and corporations; police reform in the wake of the killing of Tyre Nichols; and the wars on cancer and the illegal fentanyl trade.Mr Biden highlighted the policy successes of his administration’s first two years and – appearing feisty and combative at times – responded to repeated heckles and boos from Republican lawmakers.Among the ruckus was Marjorie Taylor Greene who chose to scream “liar” at the...
Biden's closest assistant, Ron Klain, is said to be leaving the White House shortly.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — According to a source familiar with Ron Klain's intentions, the White House chief of staff, who has served as President Joe Biden's top adviser for more than two years, is planning to depart his position in the coming weeks.
Pelosi says Biden’s State of the Union nullifies Democratic competition in 2024 and there will be ‘no challenger’
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN that President Joe Biden would face no Democratic primary challenger in 2024, after his State of the Union address. Ms Pelosi, who stepped aside as leader of House Democrats but whom the caucus elevated to the honorary title of Speaker Emerita, spoke to CNN after the president delivered his joint address to Congress.The address comes as Mr Biden weighs whether to run for a second term in 2024. But Ms Pelosi told CNN she did not think that Mr Biden would face any Democratic challenger.“Yes, the age issue is something we all...
Voices: Matt Gaetz bullied and body-shamed me – so our moment at the State of the Union was one I won’t forget
It is not everyday that you shake hands and look into the eyes of a congressman who has bullied you on a national stage, but 7 February 2023 was no ordinary day.Last summer, I publicly called out Representative Matt Gaetz for his offensive speech at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit. Now, if I was a member of congress who had been called out by an activist, especially one who had a history of embarrassing politicians, I would be inclined to ignore them. Fortunately for me, and unfortunately for Mr Gaetz, he doesn’t have the temper to make...
Will Biden speak on Chinese balloon during State Of Union Address?
President Joe Biden is set to deliver the State Of The Union Address Tuesday night at 9 PM. Will Biden speak on the Chinese spy balloon during State Of Union Address?
Explainer-State of the Union 2023: When is Biden speaking and what do you need to know?
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will on Tuesday deliver his State of the Union address three months after Republicans took control of the House of Representatives, a speech that may mark the unofficial start of the 2024 presidential campaign season.
Five things Biden didn’t talk about in the State of the Union
President Biden avoided talking about some major topics during his first State of the Union address before a divided Congress on Tuesday. Here are five things Biden didn’t include in his speech. Student loan forgiveness Biden didn’t explicitly mention his student loan forgiveness plan, which is held up in the courts because of multiple legal […]
Live Coverage: President Biden’s State of the Union address
President Joe Biden is delivering his second State of the Union address Tuesday night in front of a joint session of Congress.
Biden's art of the deal
Presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. There are several...
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
State of the Union: Watch Biden spar with hecklers during fiery speech to nation
Watch a rundown of some of the key moments from this year's combative State of the Union address.Joe Biden spoke to the gathering of lawmakers, press and special guests for over an hour– making it the eighth-longest State of the Union address of the last 60 years. The president was faced with heckles from members of the GOP, but continued unperturbed touting his administration’s record on lowering inflation and boosting the economy. Mr Biden paid tribute to the parents of Tyre Nichols and the hero who saved lives by tackling the Monterey Park gunman, among other guests.
