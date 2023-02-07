Read full article on original website
Futurism
Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery
Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
ffnews.com
Temenos Commitment to Reduce Carbon Emissions Validated by Science Based Target Initiative
Temenos has received validation on its ambitious Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions reduction targets with approval from the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi). The SBTi validated Temenos’ commitment to reduce absolute scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions 50 per cent by 2030 from a 2019 base year. This target is aligned with keeping global warming to no more than 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial levels, the most ambitious reduction goal of the Paris Agreement.
techxplore.com
New sodium, aluminum battery aims to integrate renewables for grid resiliency
A new battery design could help ease integration of renewable energy into the nation's electrical grid at lower cost, using Earth-abundant metals, according to a study just published in Energy Storage Materials. A research team, led by the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, demonstrated that the new design for a grid energy storage battery built with the low-cost metals sodium and aluminum provides a pathway towards a safer and more scalable stationary energy storage system.
supplychainquarterly.com
Companies to grow investments in energy-transition solutions, emissions reduction
Most organizations remain committed to their environmental sustainability goals, despite macroeconomic challenges and a potential recession in 2023. That’s according to the most recent quarterly Environmental Sustainability Index from manufacturing and technology company Honeywell, released January 31. The company’s first-quarter 2023 outlook shows that most organizations plan to increase...
earth.com
Carbon emissions from fertilizers could be cut by 80 percent
Feeding the world’s population on an ongoing basis requires that farmers enrich their soils with fertilizers. The levels of atmospheric nitrogen, along with biological nitrogen fixation, are not enough to provide adequate supplies of this element to the growing crops. Farmers add nitrogen in the form of synthetic fertilizers and manure. However, the production and use of fertilizers has environmental consequences, not least of which is the emission of certain greenhouse gases.
ctemag.com
Ceratizit commits to net-zero target with Science Based Targets initiative
Ceratizit has committed to setting short-- and long-term targets for company-wide emission reductions in line with the science-based net-zero approach laid out in the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In doing so, the Luxembourg-based carbide specialist furthers its ambitious sustainability strategy presented this past September. “Climate change represents a challenge...
Driving energy independence with clean transportation fuels
A federal clean fuel standard could further build on top of state efforts to usher in a new era of clean, affordable mobility options.
The future of flight in a net-zero-carbon world: 9 scenarios, lots of sustainable biofuel
Airlines are promising net-zero emissions by 2050. To get there, they’re experimenting with used cooking oil, ag waste and corn ethanol in their fuel tanks. But that alone won’t be enough.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Wendy's makes a big climate action commitment
Wendy’s has made a major commitment to reduce its environmental impact. In 2021, the chain said it would develop and validate a science-based target for Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by the end of 2023. Today, Wendy's has officially set and validated such a target—saying it will reduce Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 47% by 2030.
