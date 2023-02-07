Read full article on original website
George Leo Hall Sr.
George Leo Hall, Sr., 86, of Bushwood, MD passed away February 2, 2023 in Bushwood, MD. Born on February 24, 1936 in Milestown, MD, he was the son of the late John William Hall Sr. and Gladys Mae Cheseldine Hall. George was the husband of the late Joanne Evans Hall whom he married on August 11, 1955 at Holy Angeles Church, Avenue, MD. Together they shared 61 years of marriage before her passing in 2017. He is survived by his children: George L. Hall, Jr. of Bushwood, MD, Debbie Ammann (Joe) of Bushwood, MD, Kathy Schindler (Chris) of Mechanicsville, MD, 9 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Ann Hall, and his many siblings. He is also survived by his companion, Estelle Bowles of Loveville, MD.
Joyce Ann Hernandez
Joyce Ann Hernandez, 62, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on February 3, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. On January 31, 1961, Joyce was born to Frederick and Lola Litchfield in Washington, DC. After graduation, she went to work for Drug Fair and the Red Cross before working at the...
Saying Goodbye To “McKay’s” And Welcoming The Return Of “Shoppers”
CALIFORNIA, Md. – Three Shoppers grocery stores are coming to St. Mary’s County in old McKay’s locations. In the 22nd episode of “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” Commissioner Eric Colvin announced “Shoppers” is returning to St. Mary’s County. “I was told...
“Hal” James Harold Goss
James Harold “Hal” Goss, 91 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on February 1, 2023 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD. He was born on August 13, 1931 in North Little Rock, AR to the late Iros Oscar Goss and Edna (Hively) Goss. Hal grew up in...
Deputy Hudson Visits Preschoolers In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Patrol Deputy Patrick Hudson took time out his busy day to introduce himself and to take questions from children at the St. Mary’s Sunshine Center in Leonardtown, a daycare and preschool. Deputy Hudson showed the children the equipment he wears while on duty and turned...
Waldorf Resident Plays 10s, Wins $30,008 Keno Prize
WALDORF, Md. – Waldorf’s Gary Hill plans to use his prize to purchase a new home. Multiples of 10 are now lucky Keno numbers for Gary Hill of Waldorf. The U.S. Navy veteran followed his routine of placing an 8-spot bet on the numbers 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80, adding the Super Bonus and trying his luck for 20 drawings. He won $30,008!
Sandra Anne Eversberg
Sandra Anne Eversberg, “Sandy”, 64, of Hollywood, MD, formerly of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on January 27, 2023 at her home. Born on February 28, 1958 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Mary Long and the late Thomas Long, Sr. Sandra was the loving wife of Michael Eversberg, whom she married on September 27, 1986 in St. John Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD. She is survived by her children Michael Eversberg II of Lexington Park, MD, William Eversberg (Kirsten) of Lexington Park, MD, Jessica Eversberg of California, MD, and Joseph Eversberg of California, MD, her sister Ellen Long of Lexington Park, MD, as well as two grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her siblings Thomas Long, Jr., Gerri Stokel, Michael Long, and Patricia Lewis.
George DePaul Trossbach Sr.
George DePaul Trossbach, Sr., 92, of Scotland, MD, peacefully passed away on January 31, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on April 13, 1930 in Beachville, MD, he was the son of the late John Linwood and Mary Adelaide Norris Trossbach. He was the loving husband to the late Opal Lacey McMillian Trossbach, who preceded him in death on April 7, 2010. They were married at Arlington Methodist Chuch in Arlington, VA on December 5, 1958. George is survived by his two children George Trossbach, Jr. (Connie) of St. Inigoes, MD and Violet Halton (Timothy) of Brandywine, MD, his siblings Marjorie Ridgell of Scotland, MD, Juanita Smith of Ridge, MD, John L. “Bill” Trossbach (Frances Mae) of Drayden, MD, Norris “Buster” Trossbach (Hilda) of Scotland, MD, and Amelia Fenhagan (Benedict) of Scotland, MD, eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and many nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Hilda Hall and Adelaide “Addie” McBride.
Waldorf Man Arrested After Attempting To Steal Catalytic Converter In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies located and arrested a Waldorf man early Thursday morning after attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a business in Leonardtown. Irving Maxwell Zorn, age 36 of Waldorf, was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property and Theft: $100...
Unknown Substance Sprayed In Middle School Classroom, Possible Pepper Spray
WALDORF, Md. – On February 8 at 1:25 p.m., students in a classroom at General Smallwood Middle School were exposed to an unknown substance that was sprayed in the air, possibly by another student. Based on the reactions of several students, it appeared the spray was pepper spray. The...
Bed Bath & Beyond In Wildewood Center Slated To Close “Entire Store On Sale”
CALIFORNIA, Md. – Bed Bath & Beyond announced on Wednesday, February 7, 2023, that they are closing over 150 stores to try and stay afloat. The Bed Bath & Beyond location within Wildewood Center in California, MD, is on the list and has followed suit by putting up signs.
Police Pursuing Leads After 14-Year-Old Shot In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On February 8 at approximately 4:03 p.m., officers responded to the area of Albermarle Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg. The officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived...
Call For Maryland Artists For Public Art Project
WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Government is issuing a call for artists from the State of Maryland to apply to create a vibrant and welcoming outdoor place at Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center (2745 Old Washington Road, Waldorf). This site is the first public art project in Waldorf. The...
St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup, February 7
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) held their regular business meeting on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, beginning with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda. The Commissioners then presented a proclamation for Black History Month, followed by a proclamation for...
10-Year-Old Student In Possession Of Knife On School Grounds
MARBURY, Md. – On February 8, at 10 a.m., the school resource officer (SRO) at Gail Bailey Elementary School was notified that a knife had been recovered from a 10-year-old student the previous day by school administrators who observed the student showing it to friends. The SRO initiated an...
Student In Possession Of Knife At Davis Middle School
WALDORF, Md. – On February 6, school administrators at Davis Middle School were notified by a student of another student who was in possession of a knife. The knife was recovered while the students were in the lunch room. In accordance with Maryland law, the student cannot be charged...
Suspicious Package Near Two Elementary Schools In Charles County Under Investigation
UPDATE – Police have cleared the school campuses of Berry Elementary School and Mattawoman Middle School. The suspicious package reported this morning was an empty feral cat shelter made from a plastic cooler. Berry Elementary School will be closed for all students today. All students who rode a bus...
Motorcyclist Killed After Head-On Collision With Occupied School Bus In Clinton
CLINTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Clinton. The deceased motorcycle rider is 25-year-old Donovan Smith of Upper Marlboro. On February 8, 2023, at approximately 4:30 pm, officers responded to the intersection of Brandywine Road and Northgate...
Driver Flown Out After Vehicle Strikes Pole In Mechanicville, Road Shutdown
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On February 9, at approximately 2:28 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 26780 Baptist Church Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway that struck a utility pole. EMS evaluated one patient...
Man Wanted For Escape After Failing To Report To St. Mary’s Jail
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Shawn Michael Miles, age 31 of no fixed address, who is wanted for Second-Degree Escape. Miles failed to report to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center last week to serve his...
