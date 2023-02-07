Read full article on original website
Scientists Unveil Plan to Mount Cannons on the Moon to Fight Climate Change
A team of astrophysicists is suggesting we could protect the Earth from global warming by shooting lunar dust into space to shade the Earth from sunlight, The Washington Post reports. The Moonshot idea, as detailed in a new paper published this week in the journal PLOS Climate, would involve using...
NASA Rover Finds What Appears to Be Ancient Water Ripple on Mars
NASA's Curiosity Mars rover has made yet another astonishing discovery, more than ten years into its epic journey across the Red Planet's barren surface. The rover has discovered "the mission's clearest evidence yet" of what NASA scientists believe to be "ancient water ripples," a fascinating new clue into the puzzle of Mars' ancient past.
Scientists Grew Tiny, Partially Functional Human Intestines Inside Mice
To better understand our organs and perform tests on a more human-like proxy, researchers are increasingly turning to organoids: miniaturized tissue cultures, usually in the form of organs, that are made from stem cells. And a recent study, published in the journal Nature Biotechnology, may have just pushed the envelope...
Stable Diffusion Creator Launches New AI That Turns Boring Footage Into Super Stylized Videos
Stable Diffusion is currently getting all the glory for its impressive ability to generate entire — though perhaps not entirely original — images from text prompts. But its cocreator, a startup called Runway, has since split ways and gone on to release a new generative AI called Gen-1 that's capable of transforming videos into almost any visual style a user wants.
