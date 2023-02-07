ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from crash in Roebuck, troopers investigating

ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of the crash in Roebuck Wednesday afternoon. Troopers from South Carolina said the crash happened along Old Georgia Road near Blackstock Road at around 12:02 p.m. According to troopers, the driver was driving along...
ROEBUCK, SC
106.3 WORD

Victim in fatal apartment stabbing identified

The victim in a fatal stabbing at an Upstate apartment building has been identified. The Mauldin Police Department and Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to a reported stabbing around 645 Wednesday morning at an apartment in Mauldin.
MAULDIN, SC
WSPA 7News

2 charged following fentanyl overdose at NC detention center

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose occurred at the Rutherford County Detention Center. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the overdose happened Tuesday. Authorities performed lifesaving actions to revive the patient. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for further evaluation. Detectives immediately […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to vehicle fire in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson City Fire Department said they responded to ta vehicle fire that was caused by a crash on Monday afternoon. According to the department, crews were on scene at around 2:48 p.m. at 2117 Hwy. 81 North. Officials said there were no injuries and...
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in overnight crash in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Bradley. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 2:45 a.m. on SC-10 near Greenwood Mills Farm Road. Troopers said the driver was headed east when they went off the road and hit an embankment. The driver […]
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
tourcounsel.com

Haywood Mall | Shopping mall in Greenville, South Carolina

Haywood Mall is a shopping mall in Greenville, South Carolina, United States. The mall is the largest in the state, with 1,237,411 square feet (114,959.2 m2) of retail space. The super-regional mall opened in 1980 at the intersection of Haywood Road and I-385/Golden Strip Freeway. Haywood's anchor stores are Belk (originally Belk Simpson), Dillard's, J. C. Penney, and Macy's (originally Rich's), with one vacant anchor last occupied by Sears.
GREENVILLE, SC

