Read full article on original website
Related
Son accused of beating mother to death with table leg in Greenville Co.
A son is accused of beating his mother to death later Monday evening with a table leg in Greenville County.
SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is on the scene of a death investigation near Clinton city park.
Man found dead at public park in the Upstate
An investigation is ongoing after a man was found dead at a public park in Laurens County, Wednesday. The Clinton Police Department responded to a report of a possibly unresponsive man at the Clinton City Park.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from crash in Roebuck, troopers investigating
ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of the crash in Roebuck Wednesday afternoon. Troopers from South Carolina said the crash happened along Old Georgia Road near Blackstock Road at around 12:02 p.m. According to troopers, the driver was driving along...
WYFF4.com
Caregiver in South Carolina sentenced for putting patient in headlock, hitting patient in head, AG says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Aformer caregiver at a Clinton, South Carolina, facility has been sent to prison after investigators say she put a patient in a headlock and hit the victim in the head, according to the South Carolina Attorney General. Ursula M. Davis, 54, pleaded guilty to one...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after woman found dead in Greenville apartments
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating after a woman was found dead inside an apartment complex late Monday night. Deputies said the woman was found unresponsive around 11:43 p.m. at the Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard. According to the...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man beats 82-year-old mom to death with table leg, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville County man is accused of beating his mother to death with a table leg, according to an arrest warrant. Deputies said they were called to the Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville about 11:30 p.m. Monday. They said they found...
Victim in fatal apartment stabbing identified
The victim in a fatal stabbing at an Upstate apartment building has been identified. The Mauldin Police Department and Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to a reported stabbing around 645 Wednesday morning at an apartment in Mauldin.
S.C. Dollar General worker helps save 2 kidnapped teens buying snacks
The two teenagers were forced into the car at gunpoint and drove around before being let out at Dollar General.
greenvillejournal.com
Cut from Royal cloth: Downtown’s oldest Black congregation installs 16th pastor
Vinson Royal’s father was a pastor. His four brothers were pastors. So you’d be forgiven for believing that that lineage, and those family ties, would more likely have called him to the pulpit long before he went off to college. “Ironically, I was born into it, but I...
Family of man shot and killed in Spartanburg Co. standoff speaks
It’s been less than a week since Spartanburg County deputies responded to a home on South Carolina Avenue for a wanted person.
2 charged following fentanyl overdose at NC detention center
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose occurred at the Rutherford County Detention Center. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the overdose happened Tuesday. Authorities performed lifesaving actions to revive the patient. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for further evaluation. Detectives immediately […]
Student cut during fight on Upstate school bus, 1 charged
A student was arrested after another student was cut with scissors during a fight on a school bus in Williamston.
Men facing drug charges after traffic stop in Anderson Co.
Two men face drug charges after a damaged taillight led to traffic stop.
Teen critically injured, teen charged following shooting in Anderson Co.
A 16-year-old has been charged following a shooting that critically injured another teen Monday evening in Anderson County.
Driver dies in single-car crash in Union Co.
One person died in a single-car crash Tuesday afternoon in Union County.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson City Fire Department said they responded to ta vehicle fire that was caused by a crash on Monday afternoon. According to the department, crews were on scene at around 2:48 p.m. at 2117 Hwy. 81 North. Officials said there were no injuries and...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from Tuesday afternoon crash in Union Co.
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that one person died Tuesday following a crash in Union County. Troopers said the crash happened along SC 72 at around 3:07 p.m. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along SC 72 when they went off the right side...
1 dead in overnight crash in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Bradley. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 2:45 a.m. on SC-10 near Greenwood Mills Farm Road. Troopers said the driver was headed east when they went off the road and hit an embankment. The driver […]
tourcounsel.com
Haywood Mall | Shopping mall in Greenville, South Carolina
Haywood Mall is a shopping mall in Greenville, South Carolina, United States. The mall is the largest in the state, with 1,237,411 square feet (114,959.2 m2) of retail space. The super-regional mall opened in 1980 at the intersection of Haywood Road and I-385/Golden Strip Freeway. Haywood's anchor stores are Belk (originally Belk Simpson), Dillard's, J. C. Penney, and Macy's (originally Rich's), with one vacant anchor last occupied by Sears.
Comments / 0