Nex-Tech to bring fiber to Salina residents
LENORA — Nex-Tech, a Kansas company and leader in technology, has announced the next phase of fiber expansion will be to Salina area households. This fiber expansion provides Internet accessibility of speeds up to 1 Gig, allowing ample bandwidth for running multiple wireless devices (including streaming video) or supporting a work-from-home lifestyle.
Kelly: Salina among communities receiving Safe Streets grants
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently announced 12 Kansas communities will receive a combined total of $5 million in federal funds through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program to produce local transportation safety plans to identify and address transportation safety concerns. Salina is among...
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Beeson, Chazzette Monique; 41; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Beigel, Christopher...
This week's 'KINA Saturday Morning' lineup
Here's the lineup for this week's KINA Saturday Morning. 9:05 a.m.: Grow Ellsworth County, Stacie Schmidt, director, and Thaddeus Donley, a student competing in the youth entrepreneurship contest. 9:30 a.m.: Brian Underwood, supervisor of Lakewood Discovery Center, is scheduled to speak about spring programs and what Parks and Recreation has...
Salina Prickly Pear Cantina and Grill owner wins award, reflects on business
Last month, Salina business owner Tim Blake of Wheat State Hospitality, Inc., received the Salina Downtown Inc., Good Neighbor of the Quarter award. Tim and his brother, Wes, own the Prickly Pear Grill and Cantina in downtown Salina. Tim stopped by for an interview with Salina Post to share what...
Man dies after violent pickup crash on I-70
RILEY COUNTY—A man died in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford F150 driven by Brian J. Butts, 60, Bridgeton, Missouri, was westbound on Interstate 70 just before Tallgrass Road. The pickup crossed the center median continued through the...
'Clarence the Catfish' named People's Choice Award winner
Clarence the Catfish is the 2022 SculptureTour Salina People's Choice Award winner. Salina Mayor Mike Hoppock, who also serves as chair of SculptureTour Salina, made the announcement late this morning at Clarence's current location near the northeast corner of N. Santa Fe Avenue and E. Iron Avenue. "This would not...
55-inch TV, cash stolen from central Salina residence Thursday
A big-screen television and a large amount of cash were stolen from a central Salina residence during the day Thursday. A 40-year-old Salina man told police that he went to work at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday. When he returned to his residence in the 600 block of W. Walnut Street at approximately 5:30 p.m., he found that someone had forced open his front door, causing approximately $500 in damage, Saline Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning.
Senator Jerry Moran remembers Salina native Jack Vanier
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today released the following statement after the passing of Salina native John “Jack” Vanier, a long-time supporter of Kansas State University, former president of the Kansas Livestock Association, and an advocate for rural Kansas:. “Jack and Donna were involved in...
Crimestoppers seeks tips about forged check attempt at Salina bank
On Jan. 19, Salina police officers took a report of a subject attempting to pass a forged check at Bennington State Bank, 2130 S. Ohio Street. On Jan. 17, a male suspect entered the bank and attempted to pass a check. The teller believed the check was suspicious and after researching the account, it was learned the check was fraudulent. It was later determined the ID the suspect provided to pass the check was also fraudulent.
MHS employees donate to Abilene High School Trapshooting Club
ABILENE - Employees of Memorial Health System (MHS) wore blue jeans at work for another Jeans Day fundraiser on Fridays throughout the month of January. Employees make a donation, of at least $5, and are allowed to wear blue jeans at work. A total donation of $780 was presented to...
Sheriff asks for help to locate wanted robbery suspect
DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating 54-year-old Patrick Paul Woodcox. He is wanted for a Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Battery, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office. He had a previous conviction for aggravated robbery in Lyon County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.
KWU student to lead Midwest College Chapter of NAACP
A Kansas Wesleyan University student has been chosen to lead the recently formed Midwest College Chapter of the NAACP. Tyler Boston, a junior in the pre-physical therapy program, will lead the consortium of students from Kansas Wesleyan, Salina Area Technical College, Bethany College, and Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus.
T-Bird men drop close game to Butler CC
EL DORADO - A back-and-forth contest that would see the final 9:09 of regulation played with neither team holding a lead of more than two points, the Cloud County Community College men's basketball team would once again see overtime prove to be unkind in a 67-60 road defeat at number-16 ranked Butler Community College inside the Power Plant in El Dorado on Saturday.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Feb. 4-10
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BIVENS, WILLIAM FRANKLIN; 18; Junction City. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure...
Cowgirls travel to Wamego for date top-ranked Lady Raiders
With the regular season winding to a close, both in league and overall the Wamego and Abilene girls’ basketball teams will meet for one of two final Friday games this year. The Lady Raiders enter this contest at 15-1 overall, ranked as the #1 team in Class 4A while Abilene comes in at 2-13.
3rd-ranked Trojans look to remain undefeated in league at Minneapolis
With a chance to win their sixth straight game and move one step closer to yet another league title, the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team will travel to Minneapolis for a rematch with the Lions. The Trojans come into this contest at 15-1 ranked as the #3 team...
Check out what's new at Salina Public Library
See what's new this week at the Salina Public Library at:. There are 32 new movies, 31 new music CDs, and six new books. The new movies this week include "A Man Called Otto," "Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist," and "The Whale."
