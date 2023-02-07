ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Libertarian Peasant
1d ago

The problem with true sentience is that YOU CAN'T CONTROL IT. Controlling AI means it's still just a set of elseifs.

Vice

Founder: You'll Soon Be Able to Talk to Your Dead Mom In the Metaverse Thanks to ChatGPT

The founder of a top metaverse company says that the fast-moving development of ChatGPT has pushed the timeline for one of his most ambitious and eccentric projects up by a matter of years. In an interview with Motherboard, Somnium Space’s Artur Sychov said a user has started to integrate OpenAI’s chatbot into his metaverse, creating a virtual assistant that offers a faster pathway for the development of “Live Forever” mode, Sychov’s project to allow people to store the way they talk, move, and sound until after they die, when they can come back from the dead as an online avatar to speak with their relatives.
u.today

Elon Musk and Shytoshi Kusama Post Same Symbol on Twitter, Community Puzzled

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Gizmodo

Leaked Document Suggests Hardly Anyone Bothered to Pay for Twitter Blue

Twitter-like apps don’t seem to be doing too hot as of late. Ever since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought the blue bird app back in October, a wave of controversy has caused a massive decline in users. Worse still for Twitter and Musk, few seem willing to pay for features like Twitter Blue. While some users have moved over to decentralized alternatives like Mastodon, the latest numbers from that app also show there’s fewer folks keen on posting on Twitter’s direct competition.
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
FLORIDA STATE
George J. Ziogas

4 Signs Someone Might Be Lying

Being able to tell whether someone is lying is a skill. According to the research of Vanessa Van Edwards, only six out of ten Americans claim to tell the truth every day, and 82 percent of lies go undetected.
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
SlashGear

Watch How This Shapeshifting Robot Eerily Transforms To Break Out Of Prison

Scientists in China and the U.S. have teamed up to make a robot that hasn't committed any crimes — yet — but even if it did, we couldn't do much about it, certainly not jail. That's because it can turn itself into a liquid to pass through the bars of a cage and then reassemble itself on the other side. The researchers say they were inspired by nature — specifically by the sea cucumber's ability to change the stiffness of its tissues. But we're still getting some pretty strong T-1000 vibes.

