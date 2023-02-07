Read full article on original website
Libertarian Peasant
1d ago
The problem with true sentience is that YOU CAN'T CONTROL IT. Controlling AI means it's still just a set of elseifs.
Reply(1)
5
Related
Fastest growing app in history: ChatGPT trumps TikTok and Instagram
ChatGPT may have surpassed 100 million monthly active users at the end of January, making it possibly the fastest-growing app in history, according to a report by Swiss banking giant UBS viewed by Business Insider (Feb .02). ChatGPT doubled its monthly active users since December, when it had around 57...
Founder: You'll Soon Be Able to Talk to Your Dead Mom In the Metaverse Thanks to ChatGPT
The founder of a top metaverse company says that the fast-moving development of ChatGPT has pushed the timeline for one of his most ambitious and eccentric projects up by a matter of years. In an interview with Motherboard, Somnium Space’s Artur Sychov said a user has started to integrate OpenAI’s chatbot into his metaverse, creating a virtual assistant that offers a faster pathway for the development of “Live Forever” mode, Sychov’s project to allow people to store the way they talk, move, and sound until after they die, when they can come back from the dead as an online avatar to speak with their relatives.
u.today
Elon Musk and Shytoshi Kusama Post Same Symbol on Twitter, Community Puzzled
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Twitter Responds to Elon Musk's Call for Help
The serial entrepreneur just revealed that the past few months have been hell and is asking for public support.
Gizmodo
Leaked Document Suggests Hardly Anyone Bothered to Pay for Twitter Blue
Twitter-like apps don’t seem to be doing too hot as of late. Ever since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought the blue bird app back in October, a wave of controversy has caused a massive decline in users. Worse still for Twitter and Musk, few seem willing to pay for features like Twitter Blue. While some users have moved over to decentralized alternatives like Mastodon, the latest numbers from that app also show there’s fewer folks keen on posting on Twitter’s direct competition.
The Woman Photographed In a Sleeping Bag at Twitter HQ Is Now One of the Company's Most 'Influential Leaders.'
After Esther Crawford shared a photo of herself sleeping on the floor, she became one of Elon Musk's insiders.
Woman's Dead Grandmother Has Photo of Alien Hidden in Her Belongings
Um, grandma, what weren’t you telling them?!
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Aug. 26, 2022, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse. Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed...
Ghost are teasing something massive: “Jesus is coming”
Something is afoot in the world of Ghost - is it a new EP or the return of the messiah?
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter in August as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planet could happen again.
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
50 Things Basically Every Single American Believes Are Completely Normal But Are Actually Very, Very, Very Strange
Points were made, folks. Points were made.
4 Signs Someone Might Be Lying
Being able to tell whether someone is lying is a skill. According to the research of Vanessa Van Edwards, only six out of ten Americans claim to tell the truth every day, and 82 percent of lies go undetected.
17 Creepy "One In A Million" Images That Will Probably Leave You Feeling Unsettled
Nothing quite like spiders, clowns, and strange cloud formations to keep you warm at night.
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Gmail creator warns Google is 'only a year or two away from total disruption' because of AI like ChatGPT
Gmail creator Paul Buchheit says AI chatbots like ChatGPT will destroy Google in the same way that the search engine killed The Yellow Pages.
Watch How This Shapeshifting Robot Eerily Transforms To Break Out Of Prison
Scientists in China and the U.S. have teamed up to make a robot that hasn't committed any crimes — yet — but even if it did, we couldn't do much about it, certainly not jail. That's because it can turn itself into a liquid to pass through the bars of a cage and then reassemble itself on the other side. The researchers say they were inspired by nature — specifically by the sea cucumber's ability to change the stiffness of its tissues. But we're still getting some pretty strong T-1000 vibes.
Robots with human consciousness will ‘eclipse humanity’ and become geniuses, expert warns
SCIENTISTS working on artificial intelligence have announced the next step forward: achieving robotic consciousness. While the topic is exciting for many and could be the most significant discovery made by humans, some researchers are wary of what this could mean for humanity. In an interview with The New York Times,...
Comments / 8