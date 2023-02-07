Read full article on original website
David A. Delli Gatti
4d ago
the founders who wrote that the 2nd Amendment was not to be infringed upon, also grew marijuana, drank alcohol, and enjoyed a number of other other substances. the constitution was not written to control the behavior of citizens, it was written to restrain the government's behavior. "Federal Laws" apply to government officials, not to American citizens. the definition of a "Public Servant" is a Government Official. servants don't tell their sovereigns who pay their wages what they can and can't have, or what they can or cannot do. nothing in the constitution gives the government authorization to deprive Americans of life, liberty, limbs, or property.
Reply(3)
3
Related
New bill would legalize medical psilocybin in Utah for select groups
A new bill, announced in Utah, would legalize psilocybin for use by patients with depression, anxiety, PTSD, or who are in hospice care.
Bill clarifying definition of over-serving alcohol at Utah bars moves forward
A bill aimed at clarifying the definition of intoxication for over service at Utah bars is headed to the full House for a vote.
KSLTV
‘Sherry Black bill’ would expand DNA testing options for law enforcement
SALT LAKE CITY — Several topics were discussed at the state Capitol Thursday morning, including a bill which would expand what can be used in investigations. It is tied to a 2010 murder case in which the suspect was not tried for until last year. Now, lawmakers are hoping to expand the use of DNA and genealogy in similar cases.
Utah business owner in jail following narcotics bust
A judge has ruled that a Utah business owner must remain in jail after his legal unsuccessfully pushed for a pre-trial release.
How gun commerce has changed in Utah since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Utah since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
KSLTV
80K fentanyl pills seized in Utah drug bust
COALVILLE, Utah — A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday led to the discovery of meth, heroin, marijuana and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills. In Summit County, about 12:20 p.m., a car was pulled over on I-80 near Coalville because the tint on the windows was too dark, according to a police booking affidavit.
ksl.com
Utah gun ownership: Poll says nearly half of Utahns have a gun at home
SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly half of Utah adults have a gun in their house. And almost a third of them say they do so for personal protection. A new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll also found continued strong affirmation for extreme risk or red flag laws that allow immediate family members or police officers to petition a court to temporarily remove guns from those who appear to pose a serious threat to themselves or others.
them.us
Utah Moves to Ban Conversion Therapy
Utah’s House just unanimously passed a conversion therapy ban, in a rare win for LGBTQ+ Utah residents. House Bill 228 would enshrine into law already-existing protections that were established under an executive order in 2020. While it bans a wide range of activities when it comes to defining what exactly conversion therapy entails, it also includes an exception for individuals who are “both a health care professional and a religious advisor,” and are “acting substantially in the capacity of a religious advisor and not in the capacity of a health care professional.” That same exception is also provided for those who are both health care professionals and parents/grandparents, and who would be acting more in the capacity of a parent/grandparent.
KSLTV
Utahns owed millions in unclaimed property, lawmakers consider bill to return money automatically
SALT LAKE CITY — Our morning show goofball reporter, Casey Scott has his own way of busting inflation — every Wednesday on KSL Today, he ambushes unsuspecting motorists with free gas cards. But this week, I ambushed Casey, with a check for more than $300. Well, it was...
kslnewsradio.com
President of SLC NAACP opposes school voucher bill
SALT LAKE CITY — A prominent community member is trying to do something about Utah’s new school voucher law. Jeanetta Williams, president of the Salt Lake Chapter of the NAACP said she’s consulting with her general counsel and attorneys about what could be about the new voucher law.
KSLTV
FBI warns about spike in financial sextortion crimes against youth
SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI is putting out a warning to families as they’re seeing criminals have found a new target in our youth. The result is an explosion of financial sextortion among kids around the world. It’s a worldwide problem, and Utah is not exempt. FBI...
Utah DPS warns of new texting scam
UTAH — The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) is warning Utahns of a new phishing scam circulating via text. Pretending to be the Utah DPS, the scammers send a […]
ksl.com
Utah state prison needs to fill 300 vacant staffing positions
SALT LAKE CITY — The prison operations director for the Utah State Correctional Facility says over 300 positions still need be filled for the prison to be fully staffed. On Tuesday, Dan Chesnut gave a brief update on what was happening at the state prison in Salt Lake City following three separate attacks on corrections officers in two weeks.
kjzz.com
Utah parole fugitive wanted with lengthy criminal record dating back to juvenile days
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parole fugitive with a history of running from police, especially West Valley City Police is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Rico Dan Torrez, 34, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. He has racked up arrests and convictions for weapons offenses, assaults, domestic violence, drugs, and aggravated burglary.
thesignpostwsu.com
Educators against the Voucher Bill
With a vote of 20–8, the Utah State Senate passed the controversial House Bill 215, also known as the Voucher Bill, on Jan. 25. “This bill establishes the Utah Fits All Scholarship Program and provides funding for the program and a doubling of an educator salary adjustment,” the Utah State Legislature website states.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Corrections offers more details on recent assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Corrections has provided more details after three separate assaults on prison officers this year. The assaults took place on Jan. 21, Jan. 30, and Feb. 4 in the facility’s maximum security area. In each case, according to Prison Operations Director...
KUTV
Domestic violence advocates react to new photo of Gabby Petito
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah domestic violence advocates are reacting to a new photo of Gabby Petito, which was released Tuesday by her family’s attorney. “Knowing that she was in that position where she decided to take a picture of herself, she was brave enough to do that in the moment, which is great,” said Ashley Daniels, a victim advocate at the YCC Family Crisis Center in Ogden. “But she never had time to actually escape that relationship before it met the ultimate fate.”
Utah leaders react to President Biden’s State of the Union Address
Utah Congressional leaders as well as Governor Spencer Cox are reacting to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night, providing criticism of a speech that Rep. John Curtis (UT-03) called "filled with empty promises and hollow claims."
KUTV
Gender identity video fallout: State directors to be 'held accountable' for content
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News exclusive on a state-produced video encouraging teachers to have students—including young children—“explore their gender identity” and have “gender play” in the classroom, is now reverberating throughout state government. Jon Pierpont, chief of staff to Governor Cox,...
Deal may be struck on food sales tax, education funding earmark
A group of demonstrators showed up carrying baskets of bread and cookies for lawmakers, trying to persuade them to eliminate the state portion of the sales tax on food.
Comments / 7