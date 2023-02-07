Read full article on original website
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Durham organizations work to end homelessnessThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Three Toddlers Die In House Fire After Being Left Home Alone And 4-Year-Old Had Cocaine In His SystemThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com
Opportunities fair to expose Elon University students to majors, minors, organizations
Elon University’s Student Government Association is hosting its annual Steven D. House Opportunities Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 16 in McKinnon Hall. According to senior and SGA Academic Relations Committee Chair Curran Gilster, the fair seeks to expose students to majors, minors and other academic organizations. “We...
Officials to announce $3.2M grant benefitting Statewide Telepsychiatry Program Tuesday at ECU
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — State and local officials on Tuesday will formally announce a three-year, $3.2 million grant that will expand the North Carolina Statewide Telepsychiatry Program. Gov. Roy Cooper will join United Health Foundation, East Carolina University, and other state government officials in unveiling the grant at the East Carolina Heart Institute. The expansion […]
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student
A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University will offer health insurance for students in upcoming academic year
Elon University Student Health Services Aug. 15. Elon University Health Services will be offering health insurance for students and changing their billing process next academic school year, according to Vice President for Finance and Administration, Janet Williams. Students who do not have health insurance coverage will have the ability to...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Free tutoring returns to Haw River Elementary school for preschoolers
Candice Thompson wants her son to do well in school and hopes that the skills he learns in the Village Project will help him achieve his goals. Correction: A previous headline misstated the number of schools where free tutoring for preschoolers has returned. Elon News Network regrets this error. As...
politicsnc.com
North Carolina’s Government is Competitive Authoritarianism
UNC scholars’ finding that North Carolina had ceased to be a democracy was met from conservatives by a mixture of incredulity and simple guffaws. Even some moderate commentators wondered how the study’s authors could seriously contend that an American state had departed from the system of government that sits at the heart of our national identity. This disbelief was historically naive. But now thanks to scholarship by leading political scientists we have a moniker for the deformed representation that North Carolina has acquired since 2020: competitive authoritarianism.
elonnewsnetwork.com
‘Daunting’ and ‘stressful’: Elon University students express concern, confusion over tuition increase
Elon University sign on the corner of North and East Haggard Avenue. Elon University will increase tuition 5.14% for the 2023-24 academic year, announced by Elon University President Connie Book on Feb. 10. Elon University Student Government Association President and senior Nadine Jose said there’s a lot of wealth disparity...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University to increase tuition, meals and lodging by 5.14% for 2023-24 academic year
Elon University will increase tuition, lodging and meals by 5.14% for the 2023-24 academic year, according to an email from Elon University President Connie Book to parents. “Elon is highly reliant on student charges, 92% of our revenue comes from students' revenue, tuition, room and board,'' Vice President for Finance and Administration Janet Williams told Elon News Network in an interview. “Elon creates a very, very responsive curriculum and programming around students' success.”
Expansion of North Carolina gun rights in more than half dozen bills
(The Center Square) – Firearm use, storage, and sales in the Old North State are part of more than a half dozen bills introduced in the 2023 legislative session, with most aimed at expanding gun rights. Some of the gun-related bills are targeted at specific citizens, while others could have broad implications for North Carolina's gun owners. House Bill 50, and an identical Senate Bill 40, would repeal several sections...
North Carolina foster children with mental health challenges living in emergency rooms
(WGHP) — The State Department of Social Services is admitting it’s in an emergency situation when it comes to housing children in the foster care system, especially those with mental health challenges. FOX8 has confirmed dozens of children are living in hospital emergency rooms because there isn’t a family to care for them. Cone Health […]
Riot bill passes NC House with enough votes to override a veto by Gov. Cooper
A previous version of an anti-rioting bill was first filed in response to the protests in Raleigh and other cities following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University department of performing arts presents “The Bridges of Madison County” musical
Lead actress Abby Harnum takes center stage and sings the opening number “To Build a Home” alongside her cast members. Elon University’s Department of Performing Arts debuts “The Bridges of Madison County” on Friday, Feb. 10. The emotional love story will run through Sunday at McCrary Theatre in the Center for the Arts.
North Carolina State University graduate student found dead in dorm
A seventh student was found dead in a NC State dorm Wednesday.
thestokesnews.com
Sheriff issues appeal to citizens in fight against crime
Responding to the increasing number of people wanting to assist law enforcement officials and build a stronger partnership in the fight against crime, Sheriff Joey Lemons announced that Stokes County citizens are being invited to become Honorary Members of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association. Membership applications go out in...
piratemedia1.com
ECU faculty discuss potential NC medical marijuana legalization
As the North Carolina legislature prepares to discuss and vote on the NC Compassionate Care Act, a bill that would legalize medical marijuana in the state if passed, East Carolina University faculty discuss the benefits the bill could bring to the state. The bill was submitted by Republican State Senator...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University Gender & LGBTQIA Center to host do-it-yourself valentines event
Elon University’s Gender & LGBTQIA Center is spreading love through do-it-yourself valentines tonight just in time for Valentine's Day on Tuesday. Communications and Resources Manager for the GLC sophomore James Hemmingway and CLEAR Manager for the GLC junior Oliver McGowan are coordinating an event inspired by the theme of the holiday. They are inviting students on campus to make postcards for faculty and staff that made an impact on their Elon experience, specifically with the GLC.
Davidson County textile company earns North Carolina Governor’s Award for business
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – A Davidson County manufacturer has been honored by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper with his Governor’s Award for Excellence for 2022 because of how it grew its international footprint. Navis TubeTex, which for nearly a century has made machinery for the textile industry, was honored Wednesday with the tops among the […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
CHEAT SHEET: Florida Bans AP African American Studies
The College Board released a stripped-down curriculum for its new Advanced Placement African American Studies course, removing topics like critical race theory on Feb. 1. Upon assuming office on Jan. 8, 2023, Ron DeSantis rejected a new version of the Advanced Placement African American studies course for Florida’s public schools. During a press conference Jan. 23, DeSantis argued that the course was pushing an agenda on students.
WRAL
34 people in Wake County taken into custody for school threats in last year
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman supports a juvenile detention "time-out" in serious school threat cases. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman supports a juvenile detention "time-out" in serious school threat cases.
alamancenews.com
Revitalization of Western Electric tops the bill at legislative breakfast
“It’s going to take millions and millions of dollars, which is pretty overwhelming for an individual investor.”– Burlington city councilman Bob Ward. “It’s been a high priority for me to move forward with some kind of activity and revitalization on that site. This project is now being reported directly to the Secretary of the U.S. Army. It has been moved to the very top of the list.”– Burlington mayor Jim Butler.
