Graham, NC

elonnewsnetwork.com

Opportunities fair to expose Elon University students to majors, minors, organizations

Elon University’s Student Government Association is hosting its annual Steven D. House Opportunities Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 16 in McKinnon Hall. According to senior and SGA Academic Relations Committee Chair Curran Gilster, the fair seeks to expose students to majors, minors and other academic organizations. “We...
WNCT

Officials to announce $3.2M grant benefitting Statewide Telepsychiatry Program Tuesday at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — State and local officials on Tuesday will formally announce a three-year, $3.2 million grant that will expand the North Carolina Statewide Telepsychiatry Program. Gov. Roy Cooper will join United Health Foundation, East Carolina University, and other state government officials in unveiling the grant at the East Carolina Heart Institute. The expansion […]
GREENVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student

A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
CHARLOTTE, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University will offer health insurance for students in upcoming academic year

Elon University Student Health Services Aug. 15. Elon University Health Services will be offering health insurance for students and changing their billing process next academic school year, according to Vice President for Finance and Administration, Janet Williams. Students who do not have health insurance coverage will have the ability to...
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Free tutoring returns to Haw River Elementary school for preschoolers

Candice Thompson wants her son to do well in school and hopes that the skills he learns in the Village Project will help him achieve his goals. Correction: A previous headline misstated the number of schools where free tutoring for preschoolers has returned. Elon News Network regrets this error. As...
ELON, NC
politicsnc.com

North Carolina’s Government is Competitive Authoritarianism

UNC scholars’ finding that North Carolina had ceased to be a democracy was met from conservatives by a mixture of incredulity and simple guffaws. Even some moderate commentators wondered how the study’s authors could seriously contend that an American state had departed from the system of government that sits at the heart of our national identity. This disbelief was historically naive. But now thanks to scholarship by leading political scientists we have a moniker for the deformed representation that North Carolina has acquired since 2020: competitive authoritarianism.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University to increase tuition, meals and lodging by 5.14% for 2023-24 academic year

Elon University will increase tuition, lodging and meals by 5.14% for the 2023-24 academic year, according to an email from Elon University President Connie Book to parents. “Elon is highly reliant on student charges, 92% of our revenue comes from students' revenue, tuition, room and board,'' Vice President for Finance and Administration Janet Williams told Elon News Network in an interview. “Elon creates a very, very responsive curriculum and programming around students' success.”
The Center Square

Expansion of North Carolina gun rights in more than half dozen bills

(The Center Square) – Firearm use, storage, and sales in the Old North State are part of more than a half dozen bills introduced in the 2023 legislative session, with most aimed at expanding gun rights. Some of the gun-related bills are targeted at specific citizens, while others could have broad implications for North Carolina's gun owners. House Bill 50, and an identical Senate Bill 40, would repeal several sections...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thestokesnews.com

Sheriff issues appeal to citizens in fight against crime

Responding to the increasing number of people wanting to assist law enforcement officials and build a stronger partnership in the fight against crime, Sheriff Joey Lemons announced that Stokes County citizens are being invited to become Honorary Members of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association. Membership applications go out in...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
piratemedia1.com

ECU faculty discuss potential NC medical marijuana legalization

As the North Carolina legislature prepares to discuss and vote on the NC Compassionate Care Act, a bill that would legalize medical marijuana in the state if passed, East Carolina University faculty discuss the benefits the bill could bring to the state. The bill was submitted by Republican State Senator...
GREENVILLE, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University Gender & LGBTQIA Center to host do-it-yourself valentines event

Elon University’s Gender & LGBTQIA Center is spreading love through do-it-yourself valentines tonight just in time for Valentine's Day on Tuesday. Communications and Resources Manager for the GLC sophomore James Hemmingway and CLEAR Manager for the GLC junior Oliver McGowan are coordinating an event inspired by the theme of the holiday. They are inviting students on campus to make postcards for faculty and staff that made an impact on their Elon experience, specifically with the GLC.
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

CHEAT SHEET: Florida Bans AP African American Studies

The College Board released a stripped-down curriculum for its new Advanced Placement African American Studies course, removing topics like critical race theory on Feb. 1. Upon assuming office on Jan. 8, 2023, Ron DeSantis rejected a new version of the Advanced Placement African American studies course for Florida’s public schools. During a press conference Jan. 23, DeSantis argued that the course was pushing an agenda on students.
FLORIDA STATE
alamancenews.com

Revitalization of Western Electric tops the bill at legislative breakfast

“It’s going to take millions and millions of dollars, which is pretty overwhelming for an individual investor.”– Burlington city councilman Bob Ward. “It’s been a high priority for me to move forward with some kind of activity and revitalization on that site. This project is now being reported directly to the Secretary of the U.S. Army. It has been moved to the very top of the list.”– Burlington mayor Jim Butler.
BURLINGTON, NC

