Brooklyn, NY

Bleacher Report

Woj: Kevin Durant Wanted Suns Trade; 'Unsettled' as Nets Eyed John Collins, Anunoby

The Brooklyn Nets granted Kevin Durant's request to be traded to the Phoenix Suns after trying to upgrade their roster around the 13-time All-Star. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, informed Nets governor Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks their preference was to be moved to the Suns.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Report: Reggie Jackson Plans to Sign with Nuggets After Hornets Contract Buyout

Veteran guard Reggie Jackson is finalizing a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets and plans to sign with the Denver Nuggets once he clears waivers, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania. Charania previously reported Jackson and the Hornets were expected to reach a buyout agreement and that the guard...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

O.G. Anunoby Rumors: Grizzlies Offered Raptors 3 1st-Round Picks at Trade Deadline

The Toronto Raptors didn't trade O.G. Anunoby before Thursday's deadline, but the Memphis Grizzlies were among the many teams who tried to acquire the forward. "For instance, I've heard Memphis offered three first-round picks for Anunoby," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM). "But Toronto made it clear to these teams, like, 'we want a player, too.' I don't think that sort of player was on the table, at least from their view at least in Memphis."
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

Kevin Love Not Expected to Pursue Cavaliers Contract Buyout, Koby Altman Says

Kevin Love didn't get traded ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline, and despite falling out of Cleveland's rotation, it appears he isn't a buyout candidate either. Cavaliers' president of basketball operations Koby Altman told reporters that he hasn't discussed the buyout possibility with either Love or his representation. "I...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Report: Bryn Forbes Waived by Timberwolves After Trade with Lakers, Jazz

After acquiring Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a three-team trade that also sent D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers and Russell Westbrook to the Jazz, the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to waive guard Bryn Forbes in order to make space on their roster, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Forbes,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Mike Conley Warmed Up with Jazz so Teammates Wouldn't Know He Was Traded to T-Wolves

Mike Conley was a veteran leader for the Utah Jazz, and he did what he could for his teammates even after he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Sarah Todd of the Deseret News, Conley warmed up with the team ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Timberwolves "in order to create some normalcy for the team and not tip off anyone else about the impending news."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

76ers Rumors: Matisse Thybulle Trade with Mavs Was '95%' Done Before Blazers Deal

The Philadelphia 76ers moved on from Matisse Thybulle on Thursday, sending him to the Portland Trail Blazers in a deal that landed them Jalen McDaniels. But according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers "came close to trading Thybulle to the Dallas Mavericks, according to sources. One source said that deal was "95 percent complete. The only holdup was the Sixers' insistence on receiving a first-round pick as part of the package for Thybulle."
PORTLAND, OR
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Draymond Green Says James Wiseman Trade to Pistons 'What He Needs'

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green bid a fond farewell and well-wishes on his podcast to his ex-teammate James Wiseman, who was traded to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal on Thursday (15:09 mark). "Being moved to the Detroit Pistons gives James an opportunity to [restart his career]," Green...
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

John Wall to Be Waived After Rockets Trade; Gordon to Clippers in 3-Team Deal

The Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers reportedly completed a three-team trade ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline involving John Wall, Eric Gordon and Luke Kennard. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon, as well as Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, provided details of the deal:
HOUSTON, TX

