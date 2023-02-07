Two drug busts in Sitka led to indictments last month. According to court filings, on January 13, Sitka Police Officer Parker White pulled over 41-year-old Joshua Coon for operating a vehicle with expired tags. Officer White allegedly observed drug paraphernalia in the rear seat of the vehicle, and secured a warrant to search the car and its occupants. Officers found around 10 suspected fentanyl pills on the passenger, 37-year-old Stormy Powell, and over 50 of the same pills on Coon, along with additional paraphernalia and a ledger with a note that said the price for a pill was $25.

