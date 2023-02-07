Read full article on original website
Assembly considers proposal to study land for future housing
The City of Sitka is determined to open up more land for housing in the community, but where to put it remains an open question. At a special budget meeting last Thursday (2-2-23), the Sitka Assembly considered a study of three possible tracts of land. And on everyone’s mind was figuring out how to make sure that the effort doesn’t result in yet more unaffordable real estate.
A Sitka Grand Jury indicted six people in January
Two drug busts in Sitka led to indictments last month. According to court filings, on January 13, Sitka Police Officer Parker White pulled over 41-year-old Joshua Coon for operating a vehicle with expired tags. Officer White allegedly observed drug paraphernalia in the rear seat of the vehicle, and secured a warrant to search the car and its occupants. Officers found around 10 suspected fentanyl pills on the passenger, 37-year-old Stormy Powell, and over 50 of the same pills on Coon, along with additional paraphernalia and a ledger with a note that said the price for a pill was $25.
