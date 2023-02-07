Read full article on original website
Researchers link 27 genetic variants to ADHD
Why do some people get ADHD, while others do not? And how early in life or in the womb is the seed of ADHD sown?. Researchers from Aarhus University have come closer to answering this question in a large study, which has just been published in Nature Genetics. Together with...
Researchers find that certain social factors can predict early death in older adults
Social factors affect an individual's future health, but there's currently no practical way to summarize their prognostic impact. Investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the University of California, San Francisco recently took a comprehensive inventory of older adults' social attributes and distilled it into a short survey that can predict longevity.
New research finds that people who use cannabis early in pregnancy are at increased risk of poor pregnancy outcomes
As more states legalize marijuana for recreational use, researchers are looking into the potential health effects of cannabis use during pregnancy. In a new study to be presented today at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine's (SMFM) annual meeting, The Pregnancy Meeting—and published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology—researchers will unveil findings that suggest that using cannabis in the first six to 14 weeks of pregnancy is associated with poor pregnancy outcomes that are closely related to the function of the placenta.
Risk for major depression found to increase with more affected family members
The risk for major depression (MD) is elevated in association with an increased number of affected family members, according to a study published online Feb. 8 in JAMA Psychiatry. Frederikke Hørdam Gronemann, Ph.D., from Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark, and colleagues examined the association between family MD history and risk...
Study confirms pancreatic cancer rates rising faster in women than men
In a large-scale nationwide study, investigators from Cedars-Sinai Cancer have confirmed that rates of pancreatic cancer are rising—and are rising faster among younger women, particularly Black women, than among men of the same age. Their work was published today in the peer-reviewed journal Gastroenterology. "We can tell that the...
Study finds that salt cuts off the energy supply to immune regulators
Eating too much salt, which is common in many Western societies, is not only bad for our blood pressure and cardiovascular system—it could also adversely impact the immune system. An international research team, coordinated by scientists at the VIB Center for Inflammation Research and Hasselt University in Belgium as...
Lightheadedness may be a symptom of atrial fibrillation, cardiomyopathy or stroke
Atrial fibrillation, cardiomyopathy or some types of stroke may cause people to experience lightheadedness or dizziness, according to the American Stroke Association. Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke late last year on the campaign trail, was treated overnight Wednesday (Feb. 8) at a Washington, D.C., hospital after feeling lightheaded. According to a statement from his office, initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke.
Black older Americans found to be aging faster than white counterparts
A team of Penn researchers found that Black Americans are aging faster than white Americans, and inequities in socioeconomic resources is the main cause. Scientists measure age with more data than just a birthdate. Biological age accounts for the various experiences in life that may slow or quicken the way your body ages.
Harmful effects of long-term alcohol use documented in blood protein snapshot
Biochemist Jon Jacobs has analyzed the blood of patients with diseases and conditions such as Ebola, cancer, tuberculosis, hepatitis, diabetes, Lyme disease, brain injury and influenza. But never has he seen blood chemistry gone so awry as when he and colleagues took an in-depth look at the protein activity in...
Fluoride exposure associated with hypothyroidism in pregnancy, study finds
New research out of York University found that fluoride exposure via drinking water may increase the risk of hypothyroidism in pregnant women. In a smaller subset of participants, the researchers found lower IQ scores between boys whose mothers had been diagnosed with hypothyroidism compared to boys whose mothers had normal thyroid levels.
Use of psychedelics to treat PTSD, OCD, depression and chronic pain—a researcher discusses recent trials, possible risks
New research is exploring whether psychedelic drugs, taken under strict medical supervision, might help in treating post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain, depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder. SciLine interviewed Dr. Jennifer Mitchell—a professor in the Departments of Neurology and Psychiatry & Behavioral Science in the School of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco—to discuss what scientists have found so far about the effectiveness of these drugs in treating these disorders and how they might safely be administered.
Major international study finds thrombectomy highly effective treatment for large strokes
A large international clinical study finds that patients with large strokes had a dramatically better recovery after endovascular thrombectomy plus medical management than patients receiving only standard medical management. Endovascular thrombectomy is mechanical recovery of a clot blocking blood flow in an artery. The study was published Feb. 10 in...
HIV trial shows viral suppression is not achieved through increased case management alone
Viral suppression of HIV by antiretroviral medications helps slow transmission of the disease and keep individuals living with it healthy, at times making viral loads so low they are undetectable even on blood tests. Sixty-five percent of people diagnosed with HIV in the U.S. were virally suppressed as of 2020.
Scientists create fentanyl vaccine to combat opioid epidemic
To combat the fentanyl epidemic in the United States, researchers at the University of Houston have created a fentanyl vaccine that could help prevent overdoses. They aim to test the vaccine in a human trial within the next year. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug that kills hundreds of Texans...
Trigger for world's most common liver disease identified
University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers have discovered a key trigger for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, a mysterious condition that causes fat to build up in the liver for no clear reason. The new insights help explain the condition in younger people and could lead to the first treatment for the most common liver disease in the world.
Single-dose antibiotic can prevent maternal sepsis and death
A single oral dose of the antibiotic azithromycin can reduce the risk of postpartum sepsis and death among women who deliver vaginally by one-third, according to a large multi-country clinical trial, called A-PLUS. Only 1.6% of women in the study who received azithromycin during labor developed sepsis or died within six weeks after delivery, compared to 2.4% of those who received placebo. Azithromycin did not reduce the risk of stillbirth, newborn sepsis or newborn death.
Liver cells that intensify the progression of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease isolated
A team of medical scientists working at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine has used single-nucleus RNA sequencing to isolate those mouse liver cells cells that push the progression of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) into non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), where fibroids develop, which typically means permanent damage. Their paper is published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
Researchers estimate cost of 'injury deaths of despair,' including suicide, exceeds $1 trillion annually in the US
Self-injury deaths cost the United States more than $1 trillion a year in medical expenses and work and quality of life losses, according to new West Virginia University research. West Virginia has by far the highest estimated annual costs for these deaths at $6,534 per person. These findings are published...
Understanding the effects of fentanyl
Fentanyl is a highly addictive opioid drug that kills hundreds of Texans every year, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. Doctors can prescribe fentanyl to treat severe pain after surgery or for late-stage cancer. Most recent cases of fentanyl overdose are happening with illicit fentanyl, according to the CDC.
Study uses electronic health record data to assess metformin failure risk, optimize care
A recent Mayo Clinic study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism has found that using machine learning and electronic health record (EHR) data can help pinpoint patients with type 2 diabetes who are at high-risk of experiencing metformin failure. Metformin is a widely used medication for treating...
