Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant is set to enter free agency this offseason, but money might not be too important. "If he decides to head to free agency, the Blazers will be able to offer him more years and more money than other teams, but a source close to Grant said the difference in money is not life-altering enough to sacrifice his desire to win," Jason Quick of The Athletic reported.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO