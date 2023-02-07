ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Report: Matisse Thybulle to Blazers, Jalen McDaniels to 76ers in 3-Team Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly traded defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team deal that includes the Charlotte Hornets. TNT and B/R's Chris Haynes first reported Thybulle was being dealt to Portland. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers will acquire Jalen McDaniels, while the Hornets...
PORTLAND, OR
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Draymond Green Says James Wiseman Trade to Pistons 'What He Needs'

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green bid a fond farewell and well-wishes on his podcast to his ex-teammate James Wiseman, who was traded to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal on Thursday (15:09 mark). "Being moved to the Detroit Pistons gives James an opportunity to [restart his career]," Green...
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Report: Bryn Forbes Waived by Timberwolves After Trade with Lakers, Jazz

After acquiring Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a three-team trade that also sent D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers and Russell Westbrook to the Jazz, the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to waive guard Bryn Forbes in order to make space on their roster, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Forbes,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant Won't Sacrifice Winning for Money in Blazers' Contract Talks

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant is set to enter free agency this offseason, but money might not be too important. "If he decides to head to free agency, the Blazers will be able to offer him more years and more money than other teams, but a source close to Grant said the difference in money is not life-altering enough to sacrifice his desire to win," Jason Quick of The Athletic reported.
PORTLAND, OR
Bleacher Report

Kevin Love Not Expected to Pursue Cavaliers Contract Buyout, Koby Altman Says

Kevin Love didn't get traded ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline, and despite falling out of Cleveland's rotation, it appears he isn't a buyout candidate either. Cavaliers' president of basketball operations Koby Altman told reporters that he hasn't discussed the buyout possibility with either Love or his representation. "I...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Want 'Premium Reserve' PG, Possible Chris Paul Successor

The Phoenix Suns already made waves by acquiring Kevin Durant, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but they may not be done making trades. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Phoenix has "contacted opposing teams in search of point guard reinforcements" in its desire to find "premium reserve ballhandling options who could even perhaps replace [Chris] Paul in the future."
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Mike Conley Warmed Up with Jazz so Teammates Wouldn't Know He Was Traded to T-Wolves

Mike Conley was a veteran leader for the Utah Jazz, and he did what he could for his teammates even after he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Sarah Todd of the Deseret News, Conley warmed up with the team ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Timberwolves "in order to create some normalcy for the team and not tip off anyone else about the impending news."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Pistons Fans Confused, Frustrated After James Wiseman Trade with Warriors at Deadline

After one of the wildest NBA trade deadlines in recent memory, one trade in particular has left Detroit Pistons fans flummoxed. The Pistons acquired center James Wiseman from the Golden State Warriors and sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team trade that saw the Warriors wind up with five second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy