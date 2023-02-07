Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An American Lawyer of Japanese Heritage in Utah Left an Impressive and Strong LegacyS. F. MoriUtah State
Tonyburgers Has a Location in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Called 'Amazing' by Luka Dončić in Mavericks Debut After Nets Trade
It has only been one game, but Luka Dončić already likes what he sees from his newest Dallas Mavericks teammate. Dončić called Kyrie Irving "amazing" in an interview with ESPN's Tim MacMahon after Irving had a team-high 24 points in Wednesday's 110-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: Obi Toppin Eyed by Multiple Teams; NY Asking 'Significant Price'
The New York Knicks are reportedly fielding trade interest for former first-round draft pick Obi Toppin, but the team isn't willing to let him go easily before Thursday's deadline. According to SNY's Ian Begley, "Several teams talked to New York about Obi Toppin this week. The Knicks' asking price is...
Bleacher Report
Mikal Bridges' Nets Debut vs. 76ers Praised by Fans; 'Opposite Vibes' of Ben Simmons
Mikal Bridges had a debut to remember for the Brooklyn Nets, even in a loss. Ben Simmons had another night to forget. Bridges impressed in his first outing for his new team since being acquired in the Kevin Durant trade, leading the Nets' with 23 points in a 101-98 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.
Bleacher Report
James Harden, Embiid Celebrated by 76ers Fans After Dominating Nets in Dramatic Win
The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 101-98 on Saturday at Barclays Center, and it was all about Joel Embiid and James Harden, who ran the show from start to finish. Embiid finished with 37 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes, and Harden finished with...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James 'Severely Struggling' with Foot Injury Despite Clean Scan
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is "severely struggling" with a foot injury, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes. General manager Rob Pelinka told reporters on Saturday that James' imaging "came back clean and good" before James was eventually ruled out of Saturday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. James...
Bleacher Report
Payton Pritchard Says He Was Hoping for Trade from Celtics at NBA Deadline
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard wanted a move away from the best team in the NBA at the Feb. 9 trade deadline, he admitted in an interview with Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. "I definitely was expecting and hoping [for a trade]," Pritchard said. "But you know, I [have...
Bleacher Report
Gary Payton II's Agent Denies Toradol Report for Injury Amid Failed Warriors Trade
Gary Payton II's agent denied a report the veteran guard took Toradol shots to deal with a core muscle injury. Aaron Goodwin told Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes his client "never took Toradol shots to be available for games during his time in Portland." Ahead of the trade deadline, the Golden...
Bleacher Report
Report: Matisse Thybulle to Blazers, Jalen McDaniels to 76ers in 3-Team Trade
The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly traded defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team deal that includes the Charlotte Hornets. TNT and B/R's Chris Haynes first reported Thybulle was being dealt to Portland. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers will acquire Jalen McDaniels, while the Hornets...
Bleacher Report
NBA Insider Believes Kyrie Irving Will Join LeBron James, Lakers amid Contract Rumors
The Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 deadline, but that doesn't mean the veteran point guard will re-up with the franchise in free agency this summer. Irving has long been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat 'Focused on' Kyle Lowry Trade; Clippers Linked amid Westbrook Buzz
The Miami Heat are reportedly hoping to move veteran point guard Kyle Lowry before the 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline on Thursday. According to Anthony Chiang, Barry Jackson and David Wilson of the Miami Herald, the Heat are "focused on" a Lowry trade, and have a potential interested partner lined up in the Los Angeles Clippers.
Bleacher Report
Magic Rumors: Terrence Ross Named Contract-Buyout Candidate After NBA Trade Deadline
Orlando Magic wing Terrence Ross is a "potential buyout candidate to keep an eye on," per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Ross is averaging 8.0 points on 43.1 percent shooting (38.1 percent from three-point range) in 22.5 minutes for the Magic. He's played in 42 games with nine starts. The 6'7"...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Draymond Green Says James Wiseman Trade to Pistons 'What He Needs'
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green bid a fond farewell and well-wishes on his podcast to his ex-teammate James Wiseman, who was traded to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal on Thursday (15:09 mark). "Being moved to the Detroit Pistons gives James an opportunity to [restart his career]," Green...
Bleacher Report
Report: Bryn Forbes Waived by Timberwolves After Trade with Lakers, Jazz
After acquiring Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a three-team trade that also sent D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers and Russell Westbrook to the Jazz, the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to waive guard Bryn Forbes in order to make space on their roster, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Forbes,...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant Won't Sacrifice Winning for Money in Blazers' Contract Talks
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant is set to enter free agency this offseason, but money might not be too important. "If he decides to head to free agency, the Blazers will be able to offer him more years and more money than other teams, but a source close to Grant said the difference in money is not life-altering enough to sacrifice his desire to win," Jason Quick of The Athletic reported.
Bleacher Report
Kevin Love Not Expected to Pursue Cavaliers Contract Buyout, Koby Altman Says
Kevin Love didn't get traded ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline, and despite falling out of Cleveland's rotation, it appears he isn't a buyout candidate either. Cavaliers' president of basketball operations Koby Altman told reporters that he hasn't discussed the buyout possibility with either Love or his representation. "I...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Want 'Premium Reserve' PG, Possible Chris Paul Successor
The Phoenix Suns already made waves by acquiring Kevin Durant, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but they may not be done making trades. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Phoenix has "contacted opposing teams in search of point guard reinforcements" in its desire to find "premium reserve ballhandling options who could even perhaps replace [Chris] Paul in the future."
Bleacher Report
Mike Conley Warmed Up with Jazz so Teammates Wouldn't Know He Was Traded to T-Wolves
Mike Conley was a veteran leader for the Utah Jazz, and he did what he could for his teammates even after he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Sarah Todd of the Deseret News, Conley warmed up with the team ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Timberwolves "in order to create some normalcy for the team and not tip off anyone else about the impending news."
Bleacher Report
Pistons Fans Confused, Frustrated After James Wiseman Trade with Warriors at Deadline
After one of the wildest NBA trade deadlines in recent memory, one trade in particular has left Detroit Pistons fans flummoxed. The Pistons acquired center James Wiseman from the Golden State Warriors and sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team trade that saw the Warriors wind up with five second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Comments / 0