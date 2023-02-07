ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Fairfield man accused of torturing a cat months after he was charged in connection with the death of another cat

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
A man accused of being responsible for the death of a cat last year was arrested again on Monday in connection to the torture of a cat in Fairfield. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

A man who was arrested on animal cruelty charges in October was arrested again on Monday for allegedly torturing a cat in Fairfield, police said.

Raymond Neuberger, 39, was arrested Monday and charged with cruelty to animals, police said. He was charged following a continued investigation into his arrest on Oct. 4, 2022, when he was accused of being responsible for the death of a cat from blunt force trauma.

The most recent charge stems from the alleged abuse and torture of a different cat than his October arrest, police said.

Preceding his arrest in October, an emergency veterinary clinic notified Fairfield police on Aug. 7, 2022, that they were caring for a cat with suspicious injuries. The cat in this incident was covered in bleach and had signs of physical injury and neurological trauma, police said. The cat later died from these injuries.

A necropsy was conducted on the cat during the police investigation and determined the cat died from blunt force trauma. Neuberger was tied to the death of the cat following the investigation and was then arrested on an active warrant.

He was charged with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and cruelty to animals in that case. He has not entered a plea in the pending case, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in court next on Feb. 28.

Neuberger was released on a $10,000 bond in the most recent arrest.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Police: New Haven teen shot outside home on Townsend Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the hand on Townsend Street in New Haven on Friday evening. New Haven police responded to Townsend Street to investigate a report of a person shot at 4:23 p.m.. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old that had been shot in the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
PIX11

Suspect arrested in homicide case of NJ teacher, mom: officials

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim’s family. Cesar Santana, 36, was arrested by the New York / New […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WTNH

Waterbury police lieutenant facing additional charge in connection to DUI crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury police lieutenant is facing an additional charge in connection to a DUI crash in October, according to authorities. David Balnis, 55, turned himself into police headquarters on Thursday and was served with a warrant charging him with carrying a firearm under the influence of intoxicating liquor, officials said. Waterbury […]
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Cocaine Shipped Through Mail: Meriden Man Busted After Picking It Up, Will Spend Years In Jail

A Meriden man will spend years in prison after picking up packages full of cocaine that were shipped through the US Postal Service. Jean Carlos Mercado, age 34, was sentenced on Friday, Feb. 10 to 50 months in prison for participating in a drug trafficking organization that sent kilogram quantities of cocaine through the US Mail, according to the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.
MERIDEN, CT
PIX11

Six Rikers inmates hospitalized after jail attack; 9 charged: DA

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Nine armed inmates at the Rikers Island facility allegedly attacked fellow detainees for 15 minutes in an apparent gang dispute before the fight was broken up, officials said Thursday. The nine inmates, alleged members of the Bloods gang, are accused of cornering six alleged Mac Balla members on Aug. 18, 2022 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTNH

Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cause of Fire at 2 Homes in East Haven Under Investigation

A fire spread from one East Haven home to another one on Saturday and the cause remains under investigation. Fire officials said the fire was on Waldo Street and impacted two homes. Investigators are focused on the outside of the home where authorities said they believe the fire started. It...
EAST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

New Haven police make arrest in January 21 murder

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — 45-year-old Ronald Little of New Haven has been arrested and charged in the murder of Michael Wint. New Haven police said Wint was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Whalley Ave on Jan. 21. Less than two weeks later, police had a warrant out for Little's arrest.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Officer Arrested on New Weapon Charge After Off-Duty Crash

A Waterbury police lieutenant turned himself in to police Thursday after learning of a new weapon charge against him in connection with an accident last year. The police department said 55-year-old David Balnis, of Waterbury, was arrested on an additional arrest warrant related to an accident that happened on Oct. 30, 2022.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot While Walking Dog in New Haven

A man was shot while walking his dog in New Haven Wednesday night, according to police. The 30-year-old man told police that he was walking his dog on Dixwell Avenue, near Brewster Street, when he noticed that his left leg was bleeding, police said. Officers learned of the shooting at...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Shot While Walking Dog In Hamden, Police Say

A Hamden man was shot twice in the leg while walking his dog on a city street.The incident took place in New Haven around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8 in the area of Dixwell Avenue near Brewster Street.New Haven officers were notified that a man suffering a gunshot wound sought treatment at the …
HAMDEN, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy