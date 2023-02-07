Fairfield man accused of torturing a cat months after he was charged in connection with the death of another cat

A man accused of being responsible for the death of a cat last year was arrested again on Monday in connection to the torture of a cat in Fairfield. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

A man who was arrested on animal cruelty charges in October was arrested again on Monday for allegedly torturing a cat in Fairfield, police said.

Raymond Neuberger, 39, was arrested Monday and charged with cruelty to animals, police said. He was charged following a continued investigation into his arrest on Oct. 4, 2022, when he was accused of being responsible for the death of a cat from blunt force trauma.

The most recent charge stems from the alleged abuse and torture of a different cat than his October arrest, police said.

Preceding his arrest in October, an emergency veterinary clinic notified Fairfield police on Aug. 7, 2022, that they were caring for a cat with suspicious injuries. The cat in this incident was covered in bleach and had signs of physical injury and neurological trauma, police said. The cat later died from these injuries.

A necropsy was conducted on the cat during the police investigation and determined the cat died from blunt force trauma. Neuberger was tied to the death of the cat following the investigation and was then arrested on an active warrant.

He was charged with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and cruelty to animals in that case. He has not entered a plea in the pending case, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in court next on Feb. 28.

Neuberger was released on a $10,000 bond in the most recent arrest.