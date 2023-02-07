ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé's disco cowboy hat has gone viral thanks to the BeyHive—here's where to buy it

By Isabelle Kagan, Reviewed
 4 days ago
The Etsy shop behind Beyoncé's disco ball cowboy hat is being flooded with orders from the BeyHive. Instagram

It's been quite a week for Beyoncé fans: In between Beyoncé making history for the most Grammy wins ever, the uproar caused by Harry Styles' Album of the Year win and ticket sales starting for her Renaissance World Tour , the BeyHive is abuzz with chatter. Now, they've turned their attention to a small Etsy shop, flooding it with sales after discovering it was behind the disco ball-themed cowboy hat Beyoncé wore in her tour announcement , posted earlier this week.

The now-viral disco cowboy hat is made by 24-year old Abby Misbin, who sells the mirror-tiled hats from her Etsy shop "TrendingByAbby." While it normally retails for $285, the hat sold out within two hours following the Renaissance tour announcement—however, Misbin plans on restocking soon and continues to open up limited order slots, while still accepting orders for the other hats in her shop.

Misbin was reportedly contacted by one of Beyoncé's stylists last year to create the custom hat in just five days—a process that takes between six and seven hours to complete since each of the thousands of glass tiles is attached by hand. After her shop was shared by a Beyoncé fan account as the maker of the hat, Misbin received a massive influx of orders, and is working around the clock to meet demand.

While Misbin's disco ball hats won't be restocked for another week or so, that still leaves plenty of time to get yours before the Renaissance tour begins on May 10 . If you can't wait to jump on the trend, Etsy carries a variety of disco-ball themed hats to help you get Beyoncé's look.

Shop TrendingByAbby hats on Etsy

Shop disco cowboy hats on Etsy

Community Policy