French fry bar, decadent desserts top Valentine’s weekend food events

SONOMA

You had me at ‘fry bar’

If french fries are your love language, don’t miss Folktable’s pre-Valentine’s “For the Love of Food” progressive dining experience on Saturday. In addition to a fry bar where diners can eat their fill of fries, tater tots and hush puppies served with several dipping sauces, attendees can sample oysters from The Oyster Girls, braised short rib and fig pies from Sonoma Hand Pie and handcrafted chocolates from Coco Tutti. There are two sessions for the progressive meal: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tickets are $80. Wines from Meadowcroft and Obsidian Wine Co. are available for an additional charge. Reserve at folktablerestaurant.com. 23584 Arnold Drive.

HEALDSBURG

Wine walk and chocolate pairing

What could be sweeter than locally handcrafted bean-to-bar chocolates from Volo? Try pairing them with wine from eight boutique wineries at Bacchus Landing, a Mediterranean-style wine center that houses several small producers including Aldina Vineyards, Smith-Story and Convene by Dan Kosta. All eight wineries will feature a wine paired with chocolate for people sip and savor while strolling the piazza and lawns from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $45 at exploretock.com/bacchuslanding. 14210 Bacchus Landing Way.

SONOMA

Weekend of decadence at Bartholomew Estate

Grab your favorite valentine or your best galantines for a sweet celebration at Bartholomew Estate Winery Friday to Sunday. Enjoy a trio of decadent desserts paired with their estate wines: vanilla cake with rosé buttercream paired with Antonia’s Garden rosé, chocolate-dipped shortbread hearts paired with Garden Block Zinfandel and brownie bites with Press Release Proprietary Red Blend. Seatings are available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day for $70 per person. Tickets available at exploretock.com/Bartholomewestate. 1000 Vineyard Lane.

PENNGROVE

Mangia for a cause at Italian dinner

Longtime Petaluma and Penngrove residents still light up at the mention of Little Hills chicken, a popular dish served at the long-ago-closed Italian restaurant. But it’s possible to relive the mouthwatering memory of the dish at the Penngrove Social Firemen Italian Night benefit dinner on Saturday, Feb. 18. The meal includes the chicken dish, plus pork scaloppine, ravioli, salad and bread. The evening starts at 5:30 p.m. with a no-host bar at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse, with dinner to follow at 7 p.m. $30 ticket includes dinner and live entertainment of accordion tunes from Steve Balich. Tickets are available at JavAmore Café, 10101 Main St., or at PenngroveSocialFiremen.org. Sales benefit the upkeep of Penngrove Park and clubhouse. 385 Woodward Ave.

SANTA ROSA

Book looks at Sonoma County’s unique eats

Those reading this probably know and love many Sonoma County restaurants, but did a favorite make the list in the book “Unique Eats and Eateries of Sonoma County”? Meet Valley of the Moon resident and author Yvonne Michie Horn at a free book signing and presentation from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Berger Center in Oakmont. Horn’s recently released book takes readers on a food-centric journey with local chefs and owners to find out what makes Sonoma County a special place to live and eat. 6633 Oakmont Drive.