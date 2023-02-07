ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

French fry bar, decadent desserts top Valentine’s weekend food events

By JENNIFER GRAUE THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nBhGD_0kfc9Gxe00

SONOMA

You had me at ‘fry bar’

If french fries are your love language, don’t miss Folktable’s pre-Valentine’s “For the Love of Food” progressive dining experience on Saturday. In addition to a fry bar where diners can eat their fill of fries, tater tots and hush puppies served with several dipping sauces, attendees can sample oysters from The Oyster Girls, braised short rib and fig pies from Sonoma Hand Pie and handcrafted chocolates from Coco Tutti. There are two sessions for the progressive meal: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tickets are $80. Wines from Meadowcroft and Obsidian Wine Co. are available for an additional charge. Reserve at folktablerestaurant.com. 23584 Arnold Drive.

HEALDSBURG

Wine walk and chocolate pairing

What could be sweeter than locally handcrafted bean-to-bar chocolates from Volo? Try pairing them with wine from eight boutique wineries at Bacchus Landing, a Mediterranean-style wine center that houses several small producers including Aldina Vineyards, Smith-Story and Convene by Dan Kosta. All eight wineries will feature a wine paired with chocolate for people sip and savor while strolling the piazza and lawns from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $45 at exploretock.com/bacchuslanding. 14210 Bacchus Landing Way.

SONOMA

Weekend of decadence at Bartholomew Estate

Grab your favorite valentine or your best galantines for a sweet celebration at Bartholomew Estate Winery Friday to Sunday. Enjoy a trio of decadent desserts paired with their estate wines: vanilla cake with rosé buttercream paired with Antonia’s Garden rosé, chocolate-dipped shortbread hearts paired with Garden Block Zinfandel and brownie bites with Press Release Proprietary Red Blend. Seatings are available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day for $70 per person. Tickets available at exploretock.com/Bartholomewestate. 1000 Vineyard Lane.

PENNGROVE

Mangia for a cause at Italian dinner

Longtime Petaluma and Penngrove residents still light up at the mention of Little Hills chicken, a popular dish served at the long-ago-closed Italian restaurant. But it’s possible to relive the mouthwatering memory of the dish at the Penngrove Social Firemen Italian Night benefit dinner on Saturday, Feb. 18. The meal includes the chicken dish, plus pork scaloppine, ravioli, salad and bread. The evening starts at 5:30 p.m. with a no-host bar at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse, with dinner to follow at 7 p.m. $30 ticket includes dinner and live entertainment of accordion tunes from Steve Balich. Tickets are available at JavAmore Café, 10101 Main St., or at PenngroveSocialFiremen.org. Sales benefit the upkeep of Penngrove Park and clubhouse. 385 Woodward Ave.

SANTA ROSA

Book looks at Sonoma County’s unique eats

Those reading this probably know and love many Sonoma County restaurants, but did a favorite make the list in the book “Unique Eats and Eateries of Sonoma County”? Meet Valley of the Moon resident and author Yvonne Michie Horn at a free book signing and presentation from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Berger Center in Oakmont. Horn’s recently released book takes readers on a food-centric journey with local chefs and owners to find out what makes Sonoma County a special place to live and eat. 6633 Oakmont Drive.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
James Patrick

The Mission Burrito Recipe

The amazing Mission burrito. Some of my fondest memories as a young man were being able to visit relatives like my uncle Phil and my Grandma and Grandpa. I remember spending the night at my grandma's house in my college days and being woken up by the smell of amazing flour tortillas made by her.
theroyaltourblog.com

A Trip to Napa and the Best Hot Chocolate Ever

Editor’s note: shockingly, given how many articles I’ve written about wine tastings in California, I’ve never been to Napa. Now, thanks to Reina’s beautiful story, I have another reason to make that trip. For more of Reina’s writing, click here to visit her index page.
NAPA, CA
Secret SF

This Mission District Shop Is A Cookie Lover’s Dream Come True

Anthony Lucas is known across SF for his kindness, generosity, and infectious smile. He also bakes some of the Bay Area’s best cookies and has been running his business, Anthony’s Cookies, for the past 24 years. While most SF bakeries offer cookies alongside pastries, cakes, bread, and other treats, Anthony’s is all about the cookies. Your options are cookies, milk, coffee, ice cream, or some combination of these like their extremely popular ice cream sandwich. They offer 10 cookie flavors, with the most popular flavors being cookies & cream and their classic chocolate chip. The toughest decisions that you have to make are which cookie flavors to choose and how many can you carry. Notably absent from the menu are novelties like cookie cakes, giant cookies, funny shapes, and the like. The focus has always been on simplicity, quality, and the never-ending pursuit of the perfect cookie.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Day Hiker: Bay Area is breathtaking atop Mount Tamalpais

On a clear day, the views from the trail and from the top of Mount Tamalpais in Mount Tamalpais State Park in Marin County are breathtaking. The challenge for us was the drive to the city. If you can just accept the traffic, knowing you will see the city from a new point of view, it may be easy to leave our foothill homes to make the trek.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
tourcounsel.com

Broadway Plaza | Shopping mall in Walnut Creek, California

Broadway Plaza is an outdoor shopping mall located in downtown Walnut Creek. The shopping center opened on October 11, 1951 and is owned and operated by Macerich. The mall is anchored by Nordstrom and Macy's, and features nearly 80 stores including Crate & Barrel, flagship H&M and ZARA stores, a standalone Apple store with an adjoining outdoor plaza, an Industrious co-working space, a planned Pinstripes entertainment center and restaurant, and a planned Life Time Fitness sports club.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays

Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The new Cliff House restaurant might be a national chain

The National Parks Service revealed Tuesday that it found a new tenant for the iconic Cliff House restaurant space, which has been empty since 2020. The park service did not name the new tenant, citing "contract privacy", but there's no guarantee it will continue to be locally owned. In fact, if California's other national parks are any indication, the tenant very well may be a billion-dollar chain. In a document...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
107.3 KFFM

7 of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Bites in Northern CA

CALIFORNIA, THE PLACE WHERE FOOD DREAMS COME TRUE... On your next road trip or trek to Cali, make some space to stop by and eat something at one of these 7 Northern California eats that Guy Fieri loves to visit on the Food Network. Fieri has several TV shows that highlight menus from “Flavortown”, including Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Big Bite, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, and his latest project, Guy’s All-American Road Trip.
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

60 Black-owned Bay Area restaurants, bakeries, coffeehouses, caterers and wineries

The Bay Area is home to a rich tapestry of restaurants and other food-based enterprises owned by Black chefs and entrepreneurs. Here’s a list by geographic area of many in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. Know of others? Let us know via the comment field at the end of the article and we’ll add them to the list.
ksro.com

Fentanyl Deaths Dramatically Up in Sonoma County

The fentanyl epidemic is growing in Sonoma County. The Sonoma County Department of Health Services says fentanyl-related deaths went up by an astonishing two-thousand-550-percent between 2017 and 2021. Last year, the county had 74 drug deaths caused by accidental overdoses and the Sonoma County Coroner blames fentanyl for most of them. So how is the drug getting to Sonoma County? Santa Rosa police sergeant Kevin Naugle tells the Press Democrat the fentanyl his officers are seeing is coming from San Francisco and Oakland.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
9K+
Followers
231
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy