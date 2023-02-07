Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that an "unidentified object" had been shot down by a US fighter jet over Canadian airspace on his orders. "I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau said on Twitter.

