FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Bad news: Consumer prices actually climbed in December
December consumer prices rose from the month before and did not fall as previously thought, according to revised data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday. The newly calibrated Consumer Price Index shows that prices rose 0.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis in December from November versus a previously estimated decline of 0.1%.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Strong jobs, lower inflation push consumer sentiment to 13-month high
Easing inflation and a strong labor market are helping consumers feel better about the economy this month, according to a closely watched survey released Friday by the University of Michigan. The preliminary consumer sentiment index for February increased to 66.4 from 64.9 in January, the university reported Friday. That's the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Exclusive: US developed method to track China's spy balloon fleet within last year, sources say
The US intelligence community has developed a method to track China's fleet of surveillance balloons that was only discovered within the last year, six people familiar with the matter tell CNN. After President Joe Biden took office in 2021, a Chinese spy balloon briefly transited the continental United States, as...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
South Africa's energy crisis poses 'existential threat' to its economy
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a national state of disaster in response to the country's drawn-out energy crisis, calling it "an existential threat" to Africa's most developed economy. Setting out the government's key objectives for the year in a state of the nation address Thursday, Ramaphosa said the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
A subsidy arms race is kicking off between Europe and America
When US President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, he enacted the biggest climate investment in American history — a landmark moment for a nation that pumps more carbon into the atmosphere than any country bar China. "Our Department of Energy estimates that the new law...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US restricts 6 Chinese companies tied to airships and balloons
The US Commerce Department is restricting six Chinese companies tied to the Chinese army's aerospace programs from obtaining US technology without government authorization. The move comes after a Chinese balloon suspected of carrying out surveillance flew over the US last week, raising political tensions between the world's two largest economies.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US and UK sanction Russian cybercriminal gang accused of infecting millions of computers worldwide
The US and UK governments on Thursday sanctioned six Russians and one Ukrainian for their alleged involvement in an infamous Russia-based cybercrime network that infected millions of computers worldwide, including those in American hospitals. The sanctions target seven alleged core members of a cybercrime gang known as Trickbot, whose eponymous...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Rick Scott: From embattled health care executive to Biden's top foil
Florida Sen. Rick Scott has emerged as Joe Biden's top Republican foil in the days since the president's State of the Union address, with the White House seizing on a year-old Scott proposal that even GOP leaders recognized at the time as politically toxic. As a spending fight looms in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democracy on the agenda as Biden meets Brazil's Lula at the White House
When Brazil's new president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, met President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday, the two hoped to reset relations after an era defined by right-wing populists and threats to democracy in both nations. The talks, expected to center around efforts to combat climate...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US jet shoots down 'unidentified object' over northern Canada, Trudeau says
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that an "unidentified object" had been shot down by a US fighter jet over Canadian airspace on his orders. "I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau said on Twitter.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ron DeSantis once expressed support for privatizing Social Security and Medicare giving his rivals an opening
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed support for privatizing Medicare and Social Security during his first campaign for Congress in 2012, giving political rivals who have pledged to protect the programs an opening to attack him ahead of DeSantis' expected run for president in 2024. Former President Donald Trump and Democrats...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden has yet to say just how he would strengthen Social Security and Medicare trust funds
In his latest move to differentiate himself from House Republicans on entitlement programs, President Joe Biden is making a pretty big promise. He is vowing to shore up the shaky finances of Medicare's trust fund, extending its solvency to the middle of the century instead of the expected depletion date of 2028.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House passes resolution condemning China's use of spy balloon
The House of Representatives voted to pass a resolution condemning China's use of the suspected surveillance balloon that was shot down by US jets over the weekend, in a rare moment of unity in a sharply divided chamber. The measure passed unanimously with overwhelming bipartisan support by a vote of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Border crossings in January drop to lowest point since February 2021
The number of unlawful crossings of the US-Mexico border in January marked the lowest levels of encounters since February 2021, administration officials said Friday. In January, US Border Patrol made more than 128,000 apprehensions, down 42% from December, according to administration officials. The handling of the US-Mexico border has been...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fact check: Breaking down Biden's exchanges with Republican senators over Social Security and Medicare
President Joe Biden has gone on the attack over Social Security and Medicare. In speeches and tweets this week, Biden and his White House have singled out particular Republican senators -- notably including Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida and Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin -- over proposals from those senators that could affect the retirement and health care programs.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden says shoot down of 'high-altitude object' over Alaska was a 'success'
President Joe Biden told CNN that the shoot down a "high-altitude object" hovering over Alaska on Friday "was a success," shortly after American national security officials disclosed that the commander-in-chief gave the US military approval to take the action. The announcement -- marking the second time American fighter jets have...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
North Korean hackers extorted health care organizations to fund further cyberattacks, US and South Korea say
North Korean government-backed hackers have conducted ransomware attacks on health care providers and other key sectors in the US and South Korea and used the proceeds to fund further cyberattacks on government agencies in Washington and Seoul, US and South Korean officials warned Thursday. Some of those follow-on hacks have...
