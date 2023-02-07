ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bad news: Consumer prices actually climbed in December

December consumer prices rose from the month before and did not fall as previously thought, according to revised data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday. The newly calibrated Consumer Price Index shows that prices rose 0.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis in December from November versus a previously estimated decline of 0.1%.
Strong jobs, lower inflation push consumer sentiment to 13-month high

Easing inflation and a strong labor market are helping consumers feel better about the economy this month, according to a closely watched survey released Friday by the University of Michigan. The preliminary consumer sentiment index for February increased to 66.4 from 64.9 in January, the university reported Friday. That's the...
South Africa's energy crisis poses 'existential threat' to its economy

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a national state of disaster in response to the country's drawn-out energy crisis, calling it "an existential threat" to Africa's most developed economy. Setting out the government's key objectives for the year in a state of the nation address Thursday, Ramaphosa said the...
A subsidy arms race is kicking off between Europe and America

When US President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, he enacted the biggest climate investment in American history — a landmark moment for a nation that pumps more carbon into the atmosphere than any country bar China. "Our Department of Energy estimates that the new law...
US restricts 6 Chinese companies tied to airships and balloons

The US Commerce Department is restricting six Chinese companies tied to the Chinese army's aerospace programs from obtaining US technology without government authorization. The move comes after a Chinese balloon suspected of carrying out surveillance flew over the US last week, raising political tensions between the world's two largest economies.
US and UK sanction Russian cybercriminal gang accused of infecting millions of computers worldwide

The US and UK governments on Thursday sanctioned six Russians and one Ukrainian for their alleged involvement in an infamous Russia-based cybercrime network that infected millions of computers worldwide, including those in American hospitals. The sanctions target seven alleged core members of a cybercrime gang known as Trickbot, whose eponymous...
Rick Scott: From embattled health care executive to Biden's top foil

Florida Sen. Rick Scott has emerged as Joe Biden's top Republican foil in the days since the president's State of the Union address, with the White House seizing on a year-old Scott proposal that even GOP leaders recognized at the time as politically toxic. As a spending fight looms in...
Democracy on the agenda as Biden meets Brazil's Lula at the White House

When Brazil's new president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, met President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday, the two hoped to reset relations after an era defined by right-wing populists and threats to democracy in both nations. The talks, expected to center around efforts to combat climate...
US jet shoots down 'unidentified object' over northern Canada, Trudeau says

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that an "unidentified object" had been shot down by a US fighter jet over Canadian airspace on his orders. "I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau said on Twitter.
House passes resolution condemning China's use of spy balloon

The House of Representatives voted to pass a resolution condemning China's use of the suspected surveillance balloon that was shot down by US jets over the weekend, in a rare moment of unity in a sharply divided chamber. The measure passed unanimously with overwhelming bipartisan support by a vote of...
Border crossings in January drop to lowest point since February 2021

The number of unlawful crossings of the US-Mexico border in January marked the lowest levels of encounters since February 2021, administration officials said Friday. In January, US Border Patrol made more than 128,000 apprehensions, down 42% from December, according to administration officials. The handling of the US-Mexico border has been...
Fact check: Breaking down Biden's exchanges with Republican senators over Social Security and Medicare

President Joe Biden has gone on the attack over Social Security and Medicare. In speeches and tweets this week, Biden and his White House have singled out particular Republican senators -- notably including Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida and Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin -- over proposals from those senators that could affect the retirement and health care programs.
Biden says shoot down of 'high-altitude object' over Alaska was a 'success'

President Joe Biden told CNN that the shoot down a "high-altitude object" hovering over Alaska on Friday "was a success," shortly after American national security officials disclosed that the commander-in-chief gave the US military approval to take the action. The announcement -- marking the second time American fighter jets have...
