'It's no joke': Manatee law enforcement urges parents to caution teens as investigation into school threats continues
PARRISH, Fla. — Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are still investigating anonymous bomb and shooting threats made to Parrish Community High School in the past week. So far three students have been arrested – not for the threats, but instead for using the chaos of the lockdown...
classiccountry1045.com
FAIR SHOOTING SUSPECT ARRESTED
On February 8, 2023, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office assisted Arcadia Police Department with conducting a search warrant at 2002 SE Rhode Island Street. DCSO and APD obtained and served a co-affiant warrant in relation to the First-Degree Murder charge for 15-year-old Ryan Watson Jr., the primary suspect in the shooting that happened at the DeSoto County Fair on Saturday night, February 4.
86-year-old crashes pickup truck into Polk County Dollar Tree
First responders were called to a vehicle crash Friday after a pickup truck slammed through the front doors of a Dollar Tree in Haines City.
15-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 17-year-old at DeSoto County Fair
Arcadia Police said on Wednesday that a 15-year-old is in custody for the murder of a 17-year-old who was shot at the DeSoto County Fair over the weekend.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman accused of killing Charlotte County deputy while driving drunk to undergo competency evaluation
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:54b5aae8b7c0965be4471da Player Element ID: 6320051797112. The woman accused of killing a young deputy on the interstate in Charlotte County while drunk is having her competency to stand trial brought...
Old, suspicious safe found in southeast Cape Coral
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Who doesn’t love a good mystery? While on assignment in southeast Cape Coral, we noticed a huge, heavy safe in an empty lot next to a canal along SE 13th Avenue. At first glance, it looked just like an electrical box in an empty...
Mysuncoast.com
Arrest made in DeSoto County Fair murder
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with the murder of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez at the DeSoto County Fair Feb. 4, officials say. the arrest was made Wednesday morning. Because the suspect is a juvenile, ABC7 will not identify him. It is not...
NBC 2
Woman arrested on birthday after sneaking drugs into prison
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla.– A woman was arrested on her birthday for using fake identification to smuggle drugs to an inmate at the Charlotte Correctional Institution (CCI). Dominique Lunardi, 27, was previously denied visitation rights at CCI. Before the visit, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said she sent a...
Longboat Observer
Manatee County Sheriff's Office is opening new substation in Lakewood Ranch
As planning continues for a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office substation at Premier Park in Lakewood Ranch, Sheriff Rick Wells said there is currently a need for a strong law enforcement presence in East County. That need had been filled by a temporary substation at the corner of Lorraine Road...
Bay News 9
Manatee County's largest event helps support local businesses, vendors
BRADENTON, Fla. — The annual Bradenton Area River Regatta is Manatee County's biggest event of the year, typically bringing in tens of thousands of spectators. People from Bradenton, Palmetto and beyond all set their sights on the banks of the Manatee River for powerboat races, live entertainment, food and more.
WINKNEWS.com
Horse stolen from Southwest Florida Horse Rescue
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-11:dd5a91e590b889d1336d08fc Player Element ID: 6320116870112. A 900-pound rescue horse was taken from his home at the Southwest Florida Horse Rescue near Babcock Ranch. Whiskey the horse has been missing...
‘FEMA City’ moves to Cape Coral, more than 100 trailers set up after Ian’s destruction
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — More than 100 temporary housing trailers are being set up in Cape Coral to house victims that lost their homes or aren’t able to live in them due to Hurricane Ian. The temporary housing site, commonly known as a ‘FEMA City’ is moving into...
Police seek subjects of viral video after 17-year-old killed at DeSoto County Fair
A 17-year-old boy died after he was shot at the DeSoto County Fair Saturday night, according to officials.
Cape Coral woman steals over $10,000 from North Fort Myers Little League
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Cape Coral woman stole more than $10,000 from a little league baseball team in North Fort Myers. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) received a complaint on Monday that Laurie Sturrup had been embezzling money from the North Fort Myers Babe Ruth Little League Baseball team.
Family in shock after woman killed in Plant City train crash
A Plant City family is mourning a member of their large family after she was killed in an Amtrak train crash Friday night.
Police: Man Involved in Midtown Mass Shootings Dies After Being Shot by LPD Captain He Tried to Run Over
Pandemonium took over on Winter Haven’s Havendale Boulevard at about 2 p.m. Monday when a suspect connected to last week’s mass shooting in Lakeland fled from law enforcement officers, was involved in several crashes and a carjacking, and was then shot to death by a Lakeland Police captain whom the suspect tried to run over.
Fort Myers man on loose after leaving courthouse during kidnapping trial
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man is on the loose after he left the courtroom and did not return during a break in his trial. A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of 30-year-old Therbert Tyrone Sweet. Not only are police looking for him, but...
10-year-old arrested after recruiting students for mass violence threat made against North Port school
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A 4th grader was arrested for making a mass violence threat at Toledo Blade Elementary School in North Port. According to the North Port Police Department (NPPD), officers were notified about the threat over the weekend. NPPD said the 10-year-old had been recruiting students to...
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA: Tranquility Lakes trailer village to open soon for people in need
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:46ed2975f677770fcd11dafa Player Element ID: 6320046657112. After months of waiting, we can now see trailers meant for people who lost their homes to Hurricane Ian. Previously, WINK News reported that...
