Desoto County, FL

classiccountry1045.com

FAIR SHOOTING SUSPECT ARRESTED

On February 8, 2023, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office assisted Arcadia Police Department with conducting a search warrant at 2002 SE Rhode Island Street. DCSO and APD obtained and served a co-affiant warrant in relation to the First-Degree Murder charge for 15-year-old Ryan Watson Jr., the primary suspect in the shooting that happened at the DeSoto County Fair on Saturday night, February 4.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Arrest made in DeSoto County Fair murder

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with the murder of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez at the DeSoto County Fair Feb. 4, officials say. the arrest was made Wednesday morning. Because the suspect is a juvenile, ABC7 will not identify him. It is not...
ARCADIA, FL
NBC 2

Woman arrested on birthday after sneaking drugs into prison

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla.– A woman was arrested on her birthday for using fake identification to smuggle drugs to an inmate at the Charlotte Correctional Institution (CCI). Dominique Lunardi, 27, was previously denied visitation rights at CCI. Before the visit, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said she sent a...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Manatee County's largest event helps support local businesses, vendors

BRADENTON, Fla. — The annual Bradenton Area River Regatta is Manatee County's biggest event of the year, typically bringing in tens of thousands of spectators. People from Bradenton, Palmetto and beyond all set their sights on the banks of the Manatee River for powerboat races, live entertainment, food and more.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Horse stolen from Southwest Florida Horse Rescue

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-11:dd5a91e590b889d1336d08fc Player Element ID: 6320116870112. A 900-pound rescue horse was taken from his home at the Southwest Florida Horse Rescue near Babcock Ranch. Whiskey the horse has been missing...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FEMA: Tranquility Lakes trailer village to open soon for people in need

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:46ed2975f677770fcd11dafa Player Element ID: 6320046657112. After months of waiting, we can now see trailers meant for people who lost their homes to Hurricane Ian. Previously, WINK News reported that...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

