Vermont State

Vermont introduces bill to end tipped minimum wage and ensure fair pay for all

MONTPELIER, VT. - Vermont legislators have introduced a new bill, H.225, to eliminate the tipped minimum wage and ensure that all employees, including those in the hospitality industry, receive the standard minimum wage by 2024. The bill was introduced by Representatives Troiano of Stannard, Arrison of Weathersfield, Campbell of St. Johnsbury, and 13 other legislators and has been referred to the Committee on Labor.
WCAX

Vermont celebrates 211 Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday, February 11 is 211 Day, celebrating the go-to, one-stop resource, Vermont 211. The free and confidential hotline took over 42,000 calls in 2022 for services ranging from housing, health, human services, job training, and food resources. There were over 24,000 referrals to those resources, something...
WMUR.com

Shaheen calls for relief funds to be used to boost affordable child care

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Kendra Brook gave birth to her third son, Liam, just one week ago, but she is already back on the job, working from home, as a real estate agent. Finding affordable child care for her children has been near impossible, Kendra said, adding that she has simply "given up" on identifying other options.
VTDigger

Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’

Over the past five years, schools and agencies have faced a two-pronged challenge: increased mental health needs from children, and a lack of resources to provide treatment. Like an egg caught between the jaws of the vise, the system is showing cracks, officials said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’.
WCAX

New research raises concerns about Vermont moose population

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new research collaboration between Vermont Fish and Wildlife and the University of Vermont is raising concerns about the state’s moose population. Researchers say the mortality rate for young moose under the age of 1 is high, and female moose appear to be having fewer offspring annually.
Field & Stream

Breaking: Vermont State Legislators Seek to Outlaw Trapping

On Monday, February 6, a group of 25 state representatives in Vermont brought forth a bill that would outlaw trapping in the Green Mountain State. Dubbed H.191, the House bill seeks to “prohibit the trapping of fur-bearing animals” unless the trapping is done “in order to defend property or agricultural crops.” If signed into law, the bill would effectively end all recreational trapping by private citizens in Vermont.
WCAX

Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers

Monsanto asks court to dismiss Burlington School District lawsuit over PCB contamination. Monsanto is asking Vermont's federal court to throw out the Burlington School District's lawsuit against the company over PCB contamination. Vermont lawmakers eye statewide zoning laws to encourage multifamily dwellings.
WCAX

New Hampshire sees decreased rate of lead testing in children

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Lead exposure can cause lifelong damage in children and New Hampshire health experts said they’re concerned not enough kids are being tested. The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said between 2019 and 2021, there was a 25% decrease in the rate of children who were tested for lead at the required ages of 1 and 2. This is likely because of the pandemic.
WCAX

New York climate organization discuss disadvantaged communities’ criteria

An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reported gunshots near Elliot and School Streets. Report outlines Vt. water conservation progress in 2022. The Department of Environmental Conservation is hosting a virtual event to discuss clean water in Vermont.
WCAX

Proposed bottle bill expansion could alter redemption processes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer if the state’s bottle bill expands to include more products. Some involved in the recycling process say wine bottle redemption would help them. The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District...
WCAX

N.Y. Governor welcomes Vermont to hydrogen hub plan

The SHRED Act is getting another go as some lawmakers try to help national forests with ski areas keep money and make improvements. Lead exposure can cause life-long damage in children and New Hampshire health experts said they're concerned that not enough kids are being tested.
WCAX

Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores

(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
VTDigger

Vermont House advances abortion and gender-affirming care ‘shield law’ in preliminary vote

“Given the very aggressive attacks on reproductive rights and reproductive health care across the country, I think it was really important for us to pass this legislation to protect providers and patients,” House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, told VTDigger after the vote. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont House advances abortion and gender-affirming care ‘shield law’ in preliminary vote.
WCAX

Report outlines Vt. water conservation progress in 2022

In New York, a meeting is being held to talk about why some communities struggle to adopt greener practices and who should qualify as a disadvantaged community. An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reported gunshots near Elliot and School Streets.
