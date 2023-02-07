CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Lead exposure can cause lifelong damage in children and New Hampshire health experts said they’re concerned not enough kids are being tested. The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said between 2019 and 2021, there was a 25% decrease in the rate of children who were tested for lead at the required ages of 1 and 2. This is likely because of the pandemic.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO