Read full article on original website
Related
Vermont introduces bill to end tipped minimum wage and ensure fair pay for all
MONTPELIER, VT. - Vermont legislators have introduced a new bill, H.225, to eliminate the tipped minimum wage and ensure that all employees, including those in the hospitality industry, receive the standard minimum wage by 2024. The bill was introduced by Representatives Troiano of Stannard, Arrison of Weathersfield, Campbell of St. Johnsbury, and 13 other legislators and has been referred to the Committee on Labor.
WCAX
Attack in the ER: Vt. lawmakers look to protect health care workers
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Health care workers say they are being assaulted by the people they care for at an alarming rate. But some say a proposed law aimed at protecting those workers might not be the answer. Violence in the emergency department is now in the spotlight at the...
WCAX
Vermont celebrates 211 Day
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday, February 11 is 211 Day, celebrating the go-to, one-stop resource, Vermont 211. The free and confidential hotline took over 42,000 calls in 2022 for services ranging from housing, health, human services, job training, and food resources. There were over 24,000 referrals to those resources, something...
WMUR.com
Shaheen calls for relief funds to be used to boost affordable child care
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Kendra Brook gave birth to her third son, Liam, just one week ago, but she is already back on the job, working from home, as a real estate agent. Finding affordable child care for her children has been near impossible, Kendra said, adding that she has simply "given up" on identifying other options.
mychamplainvalley.com
Nonbinary gender identifier now an option for newborn birth certificates in Vermont
Members of Vermont’s LGBTQ+ community are celebrating a victory this week, as new parents in the state now have a third gender option on their child’s initial birth certificates. Along with ‘M’ for male and ‘F’ for female, parents in Vermont can now select gender marker ‘X’ to...
Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’
Over the past five years, schools and agencies have faced a two-pronged challenge: increased mental health needs from children, and a lack of resources to provide treatment. Like an egg caught between the jaws of the vise, the system is showing cracks, officials said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’.
WCAX
New research raises concerns about Vermont moose population
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new research collaboration between Vermont Fish and Wildlife and the University of Vermont is raising concerns about the state’s moose population. Researchers say the mortality rate for young moose under the age of 1 is high, and female moose appear to be having fewer offspring annually.
Breaking: Vermont State Legislators Seek to Outlaw Trapping
On Monday, February 6, a group of 25 state representatives in Vermont brought forth a bill that would outlaw trapping in the Green Mountain State. Dubbed H.191, the House bill seeks to “prohibit the trapping of fur-bearing animals” unless the trapping is done “in order to defend property or agricultural crops.” If signed into law, the bill would effectively end all recreational trapping by private citizens in Vermont.
WCAX
Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers
Monsanto asks court to dismiss Burlington School District lawsuit over PCB contamination. Monsanto is asking Vermont’s federal court to throw out the Burlington School District’s lawsuit against the company over PCB contamination. Vermont lawmakers eye statewide zoning laws to encourage multifamily dwellings. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont lawmakers...
WCAX
New Hampshire sees decreased rate of lead testing in children
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Lead exposure can cause lifelong damage in children and New Hampshire health experts said they’re concerned not enough kids are being tested. The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said between 2019 and 2021, there was a 25% decrease in the rate of children who were tested for lead at the required ages of 1 and 2. This is likely because of the pandemic.
John Perry: Deeply disappointed by proposed state shift in retiree insurance
Switching our retiree health insurance to a controversial company currently being sued for Medicare Advantage payment fraud by the U.S. Department of Justice is not the way to go about saving money. Read the story on VTDigger here: John Perry: Deeply disappointed by proposed state shift in retiree insurance.
WCAX
New York climate organization discuss disadvantaged communities’ criteria
An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reported gunshots near Elliot and School Streets. Report outlines Vt. water conservation progress in 2022. The Department of Environmental Conservation is hosting a virtual event to discuss clean water in Vermont. N.H. A.G. joins call to designate Mexican drug cartels terrorist orgs. Updated:...
WCAX
Vermont parents can now use gender X marker on child’s birth certificate
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont parents will now be able to select a nonbinary gender marker for their newborns. Last year, lawmakers gave the greenlight to allow Vermonters to amend their birth certificates to match their gender identities, including the nonbinary marker X. But some parents wanted to be able...
WCAX
Proposed bottle bill expansion could alter redemption processes
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer if the state’s bottle bill expands to include more products. Some involved in the recycling process say wine bottle redemption would help them. The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District...
WCAX
N.Y. Governor welcomes Vermont to hydrogen hub plan
The SHRED Act is getting another go as some lawmakers try to help national forests with ski areas keep money and make improvements. Lead exposure can cause life-long damage in children and New Hampshire health experts said they’re concerned that not enough kids are being tested. Sen. Hassan proposes...
Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?
Stigma betrays itself in the way we withhold available resources to the powerless, the most at risk for death. It’s evident in the omissions. Inactions speak louder than words. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?.
WCAX
Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores
(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
WCAX
Flynn to host free event in honor of Vermont’s Black-lived experience
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Flynn Theater will host a free celebration in honor of Black History Month. “The Black Experience 2023″ on Feb. 25 celebrates Vermont’s Black community. Organizer Emiliano Void says they’re bringing in both national and local talent for the event, as well as...
Vermont House advances abortion and gender-affirming care ‘shield law’ in preliminary vote
“Given the very aggressive attacks on reproductive rights and reproductive health care across the country, I think it was really important for us to pass this legislation to protect providers and patients,” House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, told VTDigger after the vote. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont House advances abortion and gender-affirming care ‘shield law’ in preliminary vote.
WCAX
Report outlines Vt. water conservation progress in 2022
In New York, a meeting is being held to talk about why some communities struggle to adopt greener practices and who should qualify as a disadvantaged community. An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reported gunshots near Elliot and School Streets. N.H. A.G. joins call to designate Mexican drug cartels...
Comments / 0