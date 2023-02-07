ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Artificial intelligence programs are already being used in Texas classrooms

Artificial intelligence platforms are making their way to the classroom, and educators say they have the potential to both help and harm students. These artificial intelligence, or AI, programs can perform tasks that normally require human brains to do, like visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages. "I...
TEXAS STATE
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond closing 14 Texas stores, 150 nationwide

NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The announcement came after the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company's common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
TEXAS STATE
Texas DPS won't discipline any more officers for Uvalde shooting response

The Texas Department of Public Safety has completed its internal investigation of how seven of its troopers responded to the Uvalde school shooting, and none will face additional discipline, the agency confirmed Thursday. The agency fired one officer, Sgt. Juan Maldonado, and is attempting to terminate another, Ranger Christopher Kindell....
UVALDE, TX

