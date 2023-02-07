Read full article on original website
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill that became law just a few days ago is already having a life-threatening impact on family in Utah. Sam Oaks, a 13-year-old who is transitioning, has had suicidal thoughts immediately following the passage of SB16, which is a law that bans transgender surgeries for minors.
