NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The announcement came after the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company's common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO