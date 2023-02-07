ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

After complaints from homeowners, Summit County officials eye remedies for Antlers Gulch Road in Keystone

By Robert Tann
Summit Daily News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Longmont Leader

Neighbors argue cement plant must close down

Boulder County is investigating CEMEX for an alleged increase in truck activity at its cement plant after its mining operation was shut down. Richard Hackett, communications specialist for Boulder County Community Planning and Permitting, confirmed that the department sent a letter to CEMEX Feb. 7 requesting information related to complaints at the Lyons Quarry cement plant.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Civil trial involving Gypsum contractor over disagreements in Leadville development gets underway

On Monday, what is expected to be a weeklong jury trial got underway at the Eagle County Justice Center in Judge Paul Dunkleman’s district courtroom. A six-person jury will hear the case in a civil disagreement between the prior partners of Affordable Mountain Homes LLC, the developer of the new Leadville affordable housing neighborhood called Railyard.
LEADVILLE, CO
Summit Daily News

Colorado Avalanche Information Center presentation held in Vail shows improvements to state’s backcountry snowpack, but skiers should still exercise caution

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center partnered with local rescue and ski patrol groups to present the latest State of the Snowpack at Vail Brewing Company on Wednesday night. The bi-monthly information session gives community members updates on snowpack levels and avalanche conditions while encouraging connection among backcountry recreators. Brian Vestal,...
VAIL, CO
CBS Denver

Issues around safety and access to services raise concerns at hotel turned housing complex

The Clarion hotel will soon be transformed into housing."This hotel has 215 rooms so being able to provide essentially housing for 215 people or couples that provides a great opportunity to put a dent in the people currently calling the streets home," said John Parvensky, the CEO of the Colorado Coalition for the homeless.The coalition purchased the building in December for $24 million, using federal, state and local funds.The transformation plans include onsite services to address mental health, health, and addiction issues.It's based on the housing first model, which comes with little to no requirements for getting and staying in...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Person stabbed in Highlands Ranch Target parking lot

A person was stabbed in the parking lot of a Target in Highlands Ranch this afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted that they were on the scene of a "possible stabbing" in the parking lot of the Target at 1950 E. County Line Rd. in Highlands Ranch.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail Health facing mounting workforce, financial headwinds as it continues to grow services

VAIL — Despite the challenges — and there have been challenges — of the past few years in health care, Vail Health is forging ahead. “After three years of a pandemic, it’s time to emerge and try to get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Will Cook, Vail Health’s president and CEO, at the annual State of Vail Health on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
VAIL, CO
KDVR.com

Officer who fell from bridge on life support

A Fountain police officer is on life support in the hospital after falling around 40 feet from a bridge while pursuing a suspect. A Fountain police officer is on life support in the hospital after falling around 40 feet from a bridge while pursuing a suspect. Denver weather: Cold and...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Get Wild: How cold is too cold for pine beetles?

Take a walk in the woods in Summit County and study the bark in the pines. Chances are high that you’ll spot some divots and channels carved out by none other than the infamous pine beetle. We know these little insects have a knack for wreaking havoc on our forests when the right conditions are present, and that has happened in many areas of Colorado. But, one might wonder where these beetles go once the snow flies and temperatures plummet. What happens to the pine beetle during winter?
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Metal ski-bikes pose a danger to everyone on the slopes

Each season, more metal ski-bikes are seen on the slopes of Breckenridge Ski Resort. Many ski-bikers wear full-face, motorcycle-type helmets to protect themselves from the obvious dangers posed by an unforgiving, rigid, metal vehicle. Skibikers voluntarily assume these risks. But what about all the ordinary skiers and boarders, including children,...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
9NEWS

Xcel's betting on gas with your money

DENVER — Xcel Energy's plan to buy gas for next winter got approved by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) on Wednesday. The plan calls for Xcel to hedge -- or get insurance -- against gas going up unexpectedly. The plan only works if the price of gas goes up...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy