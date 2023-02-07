After complaints from homeowners, Summit County officials eye remedies for Antlers Gulch Road in Keystone

Read full article on original website
Related
Neighbors argue cement plant must close down
Boulder County is investigating CEMEX for an alleged increase in truck activity at its cement plant after its mining operation was shut down. Richard Hackett, communications specialist for Boulder County Community Planning and Permitting, confirmed that the department sent a letter to CEMEX Feb. 7 requesting information related to complaints at the Lyons Quarry cement plant.
Summit Daily News
As public officials applaud, some anglers are protesting the Blue Valley Land Exchange over concerns about losing access to a prized fishing spot
Every couple of weeks, Austin Ezman will wake up early to drive from his home in Breckenridge about 45 minutes north to a pull off in Grand County that overlooks a bend in the Blue River. From the top of a steep ledge, Ezman often looks down on the river...
Aurora 55+ community struggles to maintain icy sidewalks, blames poor drainage
More injuries have been reported in a south Aurora 55+ community, but no significant remedy has been adopted to fix the poor engineering that's caused ice to build up on sidewalks in front of homes.
Summit Daily News
Civil trial involving Gypsum contractor over disagreements in Leadville development gets underway
On Monday, what is expected to be a weeklong jury trial got underway at the Eagle County Justice Center in Judge Paul Dunkleman’s district courtroom. A six-person jury will hear the case in a civil disagreement between the prior partners of Affordable Mountain Homes LLC, the developer of the new Leadville affordable housing neighborhood called Railyard.
Summit Daily News
Colorado Avalanche Information Center presentation held in Vail shows improvements to state’s backcountry snowpack, but skiers should still exercise caution
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center partnered with local rescue and ski patrol groups to present the latest State of the Snowpack at Vail Brewing Company on Wednesday night. The bi-monthly information session gives community members updates on snowpack levels and avalanche conditions while encouraging connection among backcountry recreators. Brian Vestal,...
Colorado bill would repay veterinarian school loans to recruit work force
Senate Bill 23-044 would renew the funding for the state’s veterinary education loan repayment program. The goal is to recruit and retain veterinarians in the state.
Issues around safety and access to services raise concerns at hotel turned housing complex
The Clarion hotel will soon be transformed into housing."This hotel has 215 rooms so being able to provide essentially housing for 215 people or couples that provides a great opportunity to put a dent in the people currently calling the streets home," said John Parvensky, the CEO of the Colorado Coalition for the homeless.The coalition purchased the building in December for $24 million, using federal, state and local funds.The transformation plans include onsite services to address mental health, health, and addiction issues.It's based on the housing first model, which comes with little to no requirements for getting and staying in...
Person stabbed in Highlands Ranch Target parking lot
A person was stabbed in the parking lot of a Target in Highlands Ranch this afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted that they were on the scene of a "possible stabbing" in the parking lot of the Target at 1950 E. County Line Rd. in Highlands Ranch.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The ice sculptures should be allowed to stay longer in Breckenridge
Sadly, on Feb. 2 I passed the empty parking lot where the ice sculptures had been for the past week. I would like to propose that the snow sculptures from the International Snow Sculpture Championships be allowed to remain for more than the one week they presently are allowed. It...
You Definitely Can’t Take These Items Through Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnels
It goes without saying there are some things you wouldn't want to take through Colorado's Eisenhower Tunnels. In fact, there are a number of things you cannot take through the tunnels at any time. Would you be surprised to learn you're not allowed to transport hand grenades through Eisenhower Tunnel?...
Summit Daily News
Vail Health facing mounting workforce, financial headwinds as it continues to grow services
VAIL — Despite the challenges — and there have been challenges — of the past few years in health care, Vail Health is forging ahead. “After three years of a pandemic, it’s time to emerge and try to get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Will Cook, Vail Health’s president and CEO, at the annual State of Vail Health on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
coloradosun.com
Former Colorado state representative pleads guilty to criminal charges after lying about her residence
Former state Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Boulder County Democrat, on Friday pleaded guilty to criminal charges filed after she lied about her place of residence to run for reelection last year in a more politically favorable district. Bernett, appearing in court Friday, pleaded guilty to attempting to influence a public...
KDVR.com
Officer who fell from bridge on life support
A Fountain police officer is on life support in the hospital after falling around 40 feet from a bridge while pursuing a suspect. A Fountain police officer is on life support in the hospital after falling around 40 feet from a bridge while pursuing a suspect. Denver weather: Cold and...
Colorado falconer warns other bird owners after beloved falcon dies of avian flu
Will McDonough said it took two days after potential exposure before his falcon, Vesta, died of avian flu.
I-25 southbound HOV ramp into downtown Denver closed due to police activity
The southbound HOV ramp on Interstate 25 into downtown Denver at 19th Street is closed while Denver police work to “contact a person on the overpass.”. The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the closure of the express lane “due to police activity” about 8:30 a.m., and the Denver Police Department confirmed they are on the scene in a 9:20 a.m. tweet.
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
A Popular Grand Junction Colorado Big Box Store is Closing Its Doors
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Summit Daily News
Get Wild: How cold is too cold for pine beetles?
Take a walk in the woods in Summit County and study the bark in the pines. Chances are high that you’ll spot some divots and channels carved out by none other than the infamous pine beetle. We know these little insects have a knack for wreaking havoc on our forests when the right conditions are present, and that has happened in many areas of Colorado. But, one might wonder where these beetles go once the snow flies and temperatures plummet. What happens to the pine beetle during winter?
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Metal ski-bikes pose a danger to everyone on the slopes
Each season, more metal ski-bikes are seen on the slopes of Breckenridge Ski Resort. Many ski-bikers wear full-face, motorcycle-type helmets to protect themselves from the obvious dangers posed by an unforgiving, rigid, metal vehicle. Skibikers voluntarily assume these risks. But what about all the ordinary skiers and boarders, including children,...
Xcel's betting on gas with your money
DENVER — Xcel Energy's plan to buy gas for next winter got approved by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) on Wednesday. The plan calls for Xcel to hedge -- or get insurance -- against gas going up unexpectedly. The plan only works if the price of gas goes up...
Comments / 0