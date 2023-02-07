Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange lightRoger MarshJohnsonville, NY
Unsolved Mysteries: The Bennington TriangleMaiya Devi DahalBennington, VT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in VermontEast Coast TravelerBurlington, VT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Did You Know This Valentine’s Day Candy Can Be Illegal in Massachusetts?
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and the run on candy in Massachusetts is well underway. According to the National Retail Federation, last year $2.8 BILLION on Valentine's chocolate alone, which adds to the $24 billion spending total for the holiday. If you live in Massachusetts and you have...
Dunkin’ Menu Changes Expected Come Springtime in Massachusetts
Winter is still here and snow is still on the ground in parts of Massachusetts including here in the Berkshires. However, the folks at Dunkin are already thinking a warm Sunny Spring when it comes to changes with their menu. So, what changes are we to expect?. According to Reddit,...
Hey Massachusetts, Would You Go On The “Pizza Diet”? It Can Work!
How can anyone possibly hate pizza? Seriously, do you know anyone who HATES PIZZA????? I honestly don't...and I know a lot of people. Perhaps the reason pizza is so popular is because of this simple fact: you can have pizza any way you want!. Think about it. It's true! If...
2 Massachusetts Restaurants Are Among the Oldest in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
Fast Food Franchise Opening First of Many in Massachusetts Next Week
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into its first location in the Bay State. And it's the first of many more to come. Last Fall, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening...
The most romantic restaurant in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
I’ll Bet This Statistic About Massachusetts Marriages Will Shock You
Here's some wedding news that may surprise you, Berkshire County, especially since it's the opposite for many other parts of the country. Gen Z(you know, the young folks. I'm talking early to mid-20s) in some regions of the U.S. are hitting the ground running. What I mean is, Gen Z...
National Pizza Day: The 2nd-best pizzeria in America is right here in Massachusetts
National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9 each year. What better way to celebrate National Pizza Day than getting the 2nd-best pizza in the U.S. which happens to be right in Massachusetts.
‘Billion Dollar Extravaganza’: New $50 scratch ticket officially on sale in Massachusetts
The ‘Billion Dollar Extravaganza’ scratch-off ticket is officially on sale by the Massachusetts Lottery
Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 16 Items in Massachusetts
It feels good to donate. Every so often, I’ll take a look around my house, collect items I no longer want, and bring them to the nearest goodwill or thrift store for someone else to claim. I like the idea of giving my items a second life. But sometimes,...
This Restaurant Serves Massachusetts' Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
MA Residents Looking for Love Should be Leary of Devastating Romance Scam
It was recently reported in a study published by Bet Massachusetts that the Bay State is the loneliest state. That's right when it comes to lonely people, Massachusetts ranks at number one. Boston in particular is considered a lonely city and is getting lonelier according to the study. You can get more information by going here.
End of extra SNAP benefits means tough times for Mass. food banks
In early March, the federal government will end extra SNAP payments that have been in place since the pandemic began.
Monthly direct payments between $200 and $400 to go out to American residents
The state of Massachusetts will be giving a helping hand in the form of some financial relief to its residents. Chelsea Eats is a guaranteed basic income program. Through this program, the state will be able to assist approximately 600 to 700 families with their high utility bills and food costs. Recipients will be chosen by a lottery-styled draw on Wednesday, February 15. (source)
Massachusetts Can Expect a Big Warm Up Very Soon…Late April Temperatures
By and large, this winter has been kind to Massachusetts so far. Sure, we have had some bouts of snow and a few frigid periods which is to be expected in the Bay State this time of year. For the most part, though, the snow has been few and far between and the temperature for a good chunk of the time has been above average. Hey, I'll take it.
The Return Of Daylight Saving Time In Massachusetts Is Closer Than You Think
January was a cold, gray, and germy month for my family; however, the month of February spawned some much need sunshine. Let's face it, besides for a few snowstorms and two days of pretty frigid temperatures, this winter has been mild to say the least. 60 Degree Temps Are In...
The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts
Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
whdh.com
Revere woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston
Katherine Weddleton of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 instant ticket game. Weddleton opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise.
Check Out the Oldest Bar in Massachusetts Just East of The Berkshires!
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants in Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on this link.
WUPE
Pittsfield, MA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wupe.com
Comments / 1