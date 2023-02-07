ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming House Passes Property-Tax Exemption

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming House of Representatives passed HB98, known as the Property tax-homeowner’s exemption, Thursday to lower tax bills faced by Wyoming people due to inflation’s rising home values. HB98 provides a tax exemption to residential property owners that equals approximately $300 per year for homeowners....
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Emergency Rental Assistance Ends on June 30

Another pandemic program is ending, as the Wyoming Department of Family Services announces that payments to help Wyomingites cover their rent and housing will stop this summer, if not sooner. The Wyoming Department of Family Services will distribute the final rental and utility assistance payments from Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming State Rep. Says No Truth To Ethics Complaint

An ethics complaint was filed Wednesday afternoon against state Rep. Jon Conrad, R-Mountain View, alleging that his status as a registered lobbyist in Wyoming, along with his occupation and source of campaign donations creates a conflict of interest for the lawmaker.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming House Passes Extension Of Medicaid Postpartum Coverage To 1 Year

A bill extending postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to a year in Wyoming passed through the state House of Representatives on Wednesday. The House voted 34-28 without discussion to support House Bill 4 on its third reading, sending it to...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Drone Pilot Says Angry Resident Threatened To Turn Dogs On Him

RJ Pieper of Rock Springs is a professional photographer who frequently uses drones, who says he understands that not everybody is always happy when his aerial devices buzz overhead. Testifying before the Wyoming House Judiciary Committee on Friday, he recalled being...
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Give Wyoming Doctors Free Pass To Prescribe Alternative Drugs For COVID

The Wyoming House of Representatives wants doctors to have a lot of latitude in prescribing medications to treat COVID-19. The Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee wrestled with House Bill 119 on Wednesday morning, which would authorize Wyoming physicians to...
My Country 95.5

Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?

“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
cowboystatedaily.com

Local Control Sways Close Vote To Kill Wyoming Rodeo Ban Bill

House Bill 95, titled the "Working Animal Protection Act," would have made it so local boards and governments couldn't enact bans on rodeos and other activities that feature working animals. "This isn't just about protecting rodeo, it's about...
wyo4news.com

All ERAP payments end in June

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — The final rental and utility assistance payments from Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will be for the month of June. Households will continue to receive payments if they are eligible and approved and funding is available. No payments will be made to cover rent, utilities, and housing stability services for the months after June.
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Diane Lobdell in Riverton, Wyoming. Diane writes "Took this pic of full moon setting on morning of Feb 4, 2023 in Riverton. Wy. Horses moved into the pic at just the right time."
oilcity.news

Wyoming House effort to stay on Mountain Standard Time dies in committee

CASPER, Wyo. — Time and again, another effort this year by state lawmakers to get Wyoming on one set time has failed in the state House. This year’s bill, HB0246, was sponsored by Rep. Pepper Ottman (R), and on Tuesday, Feb. 7, it met the same fate as HB0071 in 2021. Both bills sought to end the annual “spring forward” and “fall back” switch between Mountain Standard Time and Mountain Daylight Time by making Mountain Standard Time the state’s sole time. HB0071 fell on the House Floor in March 2021. HB0246 died in committee on Tuesday.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming House Speaker Makes Emotional Plea For Elderly Fraud Victims

An emotional plea from the Wyoming House's most powerful member punctuated the sometimes-dire results for elderly or disabled victims of financial scams. "Dog poo," said a tearful Rep. Albert Sommers about how one such victim was left living in pet...
