sweetwaternow.com
Wyoming House Passes Property-Tax Exemption
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming House of Representatives passed HB98, known as the Property tax-homeowner’s exemption, Thursday to lower tax bills faced by Wyoming people due to inflation’s rising home values. HB98 provides a tax exemption to residential property owners that equals approximately $300 per year for homeowners....
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Making It Easier To Throw Axes, Rope Chickens While Drinking Alcohol In Wyoming Almost Law
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that would make it easier for people in Wyoming to consume alcohol while doing things like throwing axes, darts and chicken roping is only one step away from reaching Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk. Senate File 13 would make...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Emergency Rental Assistance Ends on June 30
Another pandemic program is ending, as the Wyoming Department of Family Services announces that payments to help Wyomingites cover their rent and housing will stop this summer, if not sooner. The Wyoming Department of Family Services will distribute the final rental and utility assistance payments from Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Filmmaker Says Film Incentives Bill Deliberately Killed By House Majority Leader
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A failed Wyoming film incentives bill did not just run out of time for consideration, it was hidden behind a political curtain, an advocate of House Bill 92 has told Cowboy State Daily. “It was a calculated decision to place House...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming State Rep. Says No Truth To Ethics Complaint
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An ethics complaint was filed Wednesday afternoon against state Rep. Jon Conrad, R-Mountain View, alleging that his status as a registered lobbyist in Wyoming, along with his occupation and source of campaign donations creates a conflict of interest for the lawmaker.
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming GOP Email Suggests Opposition to Amendment Ending Underage Marriage
The Wyoming Republican Party is taking no stance – but is directing people to the opinion that House Bill 0007 is “concerning” and erodes the martial rights of Wyomingites – underage or otherwise. Since its introduction, House Bill 0007 – sponsored by Dan Zwonitzer of House...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming House Passes Extension Of Medicaid Postpartum Coverage To 1 Year
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill extending postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to a year in Wyoming passed through the state House of Representatives on Wednesday. The House voted 34-28 without discussion to support House Bill 4 on its third reading, sending it to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Drone Pilot Says Angry Resident Threatened To Turn Dogs On Him
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. RJ Pieper of Rock Springs is a professional photographer who frequently uses drones, who says he understands that not everybody is always happy when his aerial devices buzz overhead. Testifying before the Wyoming House Judiciary Committee on Friday, he recalled being...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Republican Party Blasts Child Marriage Bill, Says Younger Teens Should Be Able To Marry
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Just as a proposed Wyoming law disallowing marriages for people 15 and younger survived its first state Senate floor vote Thursday, state Republican Party leadership is condemning the bill, arguing there could be cases where 15-year-olds should be allowed to marry.
Who’s Putting Up FAKE ‘No Trespassing’ Signs In Wyoming?
Let's say you're hunting, or camping, on public land, and you came across a "No Trespassing" sign. Maybe you should go back. The map or, more typically these days, your GPS, shows that you are safely on BLM land. So what's with the sign?. Sometimes it's put there by someone...
Hilarious Story Of Why This Wyoming Politician’s Photo Has A HOLE!
When I first moved to Wyoming I was invited to visit the Wyoming state capital and was given a tour by the current Speaker Of The House, Tom Lubnau, of Gillette Wyoming. We stopped at some photos of past legislative bodies. He pointed to one framed group of House members...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Banning Teens Younger Than 16 To Marry Passes Unanimously Through Senate Committee
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite its rocky travels through the Wyoming House of Representatives, a bill forbidding people younger than 16 to marry unanimously passed its first state Senate committee meeting. Four members of the Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee voted in favor...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Give Wyoming Doctors Free Pass To Prescribe Alternative Drugs For COVID
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming House of Representatives wants doctors to have a lot of latitude in prescribing medications to treat COVID-19. The Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee wrestled with House Bill 119 on Wednesday morning, which would authorize Wyoming physicians to...
Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?
“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
cowboystatedaily.com
Local Control Sways Close Vote To Kill Wyoming Rodeo Ban Bill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. House Bill 95, titled the “Working Animal Protection Act,” would have made it so local boards and governments couldn’t enact bans on rodeos and other activities that feature working animals. “This isn’t just about protecting rodeo, it’s about...
wyo4news.com
All ERAP payments end in June
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — The final rental and utility assistance payments from Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will be for the month of June. Households will continue to receive payments if they are eligible and approved and funding is available. No payments will be made to cover rent, utilities, and housing stability services for the months after June.
This Animal Video Would Be Really Odd In Most States, Not Wyoming
Wyoming is the land of 'OH, WOW'. You never know what is coming around the corner. Devil's Tower standing tall above the surrounding areas. the view of Casper from the top of Casper Mountain. looking at a cliff with names of those pioneers that passed through here on the Oregon...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, February 11, 2023
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Diane Lobdell in Riverton, Wyoming. Diane writes “Took this pic of full moon setting on morning of Feb 4, 2023 in Riverton. Wy. Horses moved into the pic at just the right time.”
oilcity.news
Wyoming House effort to stay on Mountain Standard Time dies in committee
CASPER, Wyo. — Time and again, another effort this year by state lawmakers to get Wyoming on one set time has failed in the state House. This year’s bill, HB0246, was sponsored by Rep. Pepper Ottman (R), and on Tuesday, Feb. 7, it met the same fate as HB0071 in 2021. Both bills sought to end the annual “spring forward” and “fall back” switch between Mountain Standard Time and Mountain Daylight Time by making Mountain Standard Time the state’s sole time. HB0071 fell on the House Floor in March 2021. HB0246 died in committee on Tuesday.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming House Speaker Makes Emotional Plea For Elderly Fraud Victims
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An emotional plea from the Wyoming House’s most powerful member punctuated the sometimes-dire results for elderly or disabled victims of financial scams. “Dog poo,” said a tearful Rep. Albert Sommers about how one such victim was left living in pet...
