MMAmania.com

Embarrassed UFC fans lament Tyron Woodley’s ‘pathetic’ attempts to fight disinterested KSI

Tyron Woodley really wants to box YouTube sensation KSI. Unfortunately for the former UFC welterweight champion, the feeling is not mutual. In fact, the 29 year-old content creator has already gone on record multiple times to reject a potential boxing match against the not-”Chosen One” until Woodley first proves he can win a fight in the “sweet science.”
MMAmania.com

Dana White fires back at Islam Makhachev’s UFC 284 promotion claim: ‘He doesn’t know anything - he lives in Dagestan’

You know nothing, Islam Makhachev. Dana White disagrees with Makhachev’s recent comments regarding the promotion — or lack-thereof — of UFC 284, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) in Perth, Australia. UFC’s reigning Lightweight champion is just days away from his massive, first-ever title defense against Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski. In Makhachev’s point of view, the build-up to the big event has been lacking.
MMAmania.com

Francis Ngannou agrees to Tyson Fury’s special rules boxing bout: ‘What else?’

Francis Ngannou is more than happy to accept all of Tyson Fury’s special stipulations for a “super” fight later this year. Fury clearly understands that the public has gotten a bit bored with watching washed former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters cross over into boxing to get their clocks cleaned. Conor McGregor pioneered the concept in 2017, and then Jake Paul ran it into the ground over the last two years. At this point we all know what the end result will be, which may be why “The Gypsy King” decided to spice up the presentation of a potential fight with Ngannou.
MMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC 284’s Alexander Volkanovski

Pound-for-pound king, Alexander Volkanovski, will challenge for a second title opposite Sambo ace, Islam Makhachev, this Saturday (Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Volkanovski’s development has been incredible to watch. When the Australian debuted, he was a straightforward physical force, overwhelming opponents with powerful...
People

Liam Neeson Mocks Conor McGregor as a 'Little Leprechaun' — and UFC Star Seemingly Responds

"That to me is like a bar fight," the movie star said of his general dislike for the UFC Things have certainly Taken a turn. Liam Neeson it seems is not a fan of Conor McGregor, and he made his thoughts clear in a new interview with Men's Health, where he dished on a variety of topics including Star Wars, dieting, and the UFC. "That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name," Neeson, 70, said. "I know he's fit, and I admire him for...
MMAmania.com

‘Broader’ Jon Jones has 40-pound surprise for curious UFC fans

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who will (finally) make his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane in the UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, is ready to unveil version 2.0 and it sounds like “Bones” has made significant upgrades to the backend. “One of the hardest things...
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones discusses his new heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 285 title fight with Ciryl Gane: “I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised “

Jon Jones is weeks away from making his transition to the UFC heavyweight division. The former UFC light heavyweight champion believes fans will be “surprised” when they scan his new physique. It’s been three years since Jones last appeared inside the octagon, when he attained a unanimous decision...
TEXAS STATE
MMA Fighting

Demetrious Johnson on Francis Ngannou’s messy UFC exit: ‘Dana [White] likes to say a lot of things’

Demetrious Johnson knows what it’s like to have a rocky relationship with the UFC. Johnson, the greatest flyweight of all-time and the record-holder for the most consecutive UFC title defenses in history, parted ways with the promotion in 2018 when he was traded to ONE Championship in exchange for Ben Askren. The split followed an up-and-down eight-year journey behind-the-scenes between “Mighty Mouse” and the UFC brass, so Johnson can relate better than most to what Francis Ngannou was experiencing over the multi-year saga that ultimately resulted in his departure from the promotion this past January.
MMAmania.com

Flying knee! Mark Zuckerberg styles on UFC champ Alex Volkanovski in Meta VR fight

Reigning UFC featherweight titleholder Alex Volkanovski will face the second-biggest challenge of his MMA career when he battles current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev atop the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Feb. 11, 2023) at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. His biggest challenge to date? Meta...
MMAmania.com

Both Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier being replaced for UFC 284

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is making some changes to its broadcast team for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, thanks to the absence of color commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier. LIVE! Watch UFC 284 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. CHAMPION...

