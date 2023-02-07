Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Kevin Holland accuses Logan Paul’s PRIME of lowballing UFC fighters: ‘They don’t want to pay any f—ing money’
Logan Paul and KSI’s PRIME Hydration Drink is now the, “Official Global Sports Drink of UFC.” That title is part of a big money deal between Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and the young Influencer duo that is sure to be profitable for both parties. Will it result...
MMAmania.com
Embarrassed UFC fans lament Tyron Woodley’s ‘pathetic’ attempts to fight disinterested KSI
Tyron Woodley really wants to box YouTube sensation KSI. Unfortunately for the former UFC welterweight champion, the feeling is not mutual. In fact, the 29 year-old content creator has already gone on record multiple times to reject a potential boxing match against the not-”Chosen One” until Woodley first proves he can win a fight in the “sweet science.”
CBS Sports
UFC 284 -- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Fight card, date, odds, rumors, location, complete guide
Two of the very best UFC fighters on the planet will collide when Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski headline UFC 283 in Perth, Australia on Saturday, Feb. 11. Each fighter has something on the line. Makhachev will defend the lightweight championship while Volkanovski will defend his standing as No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.
MMAmania.com
Dana White fires back at Islam Makhachev’s UFC 284 promotion claim: ‘He doesn’t know anything - he lives in Dagestan’
You know nothing, Islam Makhachev. Dana White disagrees with Makhachev’s recent comments regarding the promotion — or lack-thereof — of UFC 284, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) in Perth, Australia. UFC’s reigning Lightweight champion is just days away from his massive, first-ever title defense against Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski. In Makhachev’s point of view, the build-up to the big event has been lacking.
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou agrees to Tyson Fury’s special rules boxing bout: ‘What else?’
Francis Ngannou is more than happy to accept all of Tyson Fury’s special stipulations for a “super” fight later this year. Fury clearly understands that the public has gotten a bit bored with watching washed former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters cross over into boxing to get their clocks cleaned. Conor McGregor pioneered the concept in 2017, and then Jake Paul ran it into the ground over the last two years. At this point we all know what the end result will be, which may be why “The Gypsy King” decided to spice up the presentation of a potential fight with Ngannou.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul erupts after ‘unprofessional’ Tommy Fury no-shows yet another press conference
Tommy Fumbles is at it again. Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were supposed to be on hand for a special kickoff press conference to help promote their upcoming “The Truth” boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Fury, however, was nowhere...
UFC 284 broadcast set: New commentary team debuts with Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier not on call
The second numbered UFC event of the year is rapidly approaching with UFC 284 on Saturday at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience. Details of who will be working as commentators and analysts for the...
MMAmania.com
Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC 284’s Alexander Volkanovski
Pound-for-pound king, Alexander Volkanovski, will challenge for a second title opposite Sambo ace, Islam Makhachev, this Saturday (Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Volkanovski’s development has been incredible to watch. When the Australian debuted, he was a straightforward physical force, overwhelming opponents with powerful...
MMAmania.com
UFC welterweights beware, Islam Makhachev coming to steal your title after ‘clearing out’ lightweight division
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has yet to make a single title defense at 155 pounds, but coach Javier Mendez is already planning for an eventual trip to welterweight where he expects his star pupil to dominate and capture a second strap. I guess we should be used to this...
Liam Neeson Mocks Conor McGregor as a 'Little Leprechaun' — and UFC Star Seemingly Responds
"That to me is like a bar fight," the movie star said of his general dislike for the UFC Things have certainly Taken a turn. Liam Neeson it seems is not a fan of Conor McGregor, and he made his thoughts clear in a new interview with Men's Health, where he dished on a variety of topics including Star Wars, dieting, and the UFC. "That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name," Neeson, 70, said. "I know he's fit, and I admire him for...
MMA Fighting
UFC 284 Embedded, Episode 2: ‘Just when you think you can’t go any harder, show them you can’
The second episode of UFC 284 Embedded features Alexander Volkanovski grinding through a brutal training session, Islam Makhachev winding down in the Australian water, Randy Brown taking in the wildlife at a zoo, and Josh Emmett reflecting on his journey to an interim featherweight title fight with Yair Rodriguez. Check...
MMAmania.com
‘Broader’ Jon Jones has 40-pound surprise for curious UFC fans
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who will (finally) make his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane in the UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, is ready to unveil version 2.0 and it sounds like “Bones” has made significant upgrades to the backend. “One of the hardest things...
MMAmania.com
Busted! UFC 284’s Islam Makhachev caught breaking the law in Australia — ‘It is illegal’
Islam Makhachev arrived in Australia earlier this week and had the opportunity to spend a day at Rottnest Island near Perth, just a few days before the UFC lightweight champion defends his 155-pound strap at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena against local hero and reigning 145-pound titleholder Alexander Volkanovski. LIVE!...
Jon Jones discusses his new heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 285 title fight with Ciryl Gane: “I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised “
Jon Jones is weeks away from making his transition to the UFC heavyweight division. The former UFC light heavyweight champion believes fans will be “surprised” when they scan his new physique. It’s been three years since Jones last appeared inside the octagon, when he attained a unanimous decision...
CBS Sports
Yair Rodriguez says it's 'a dream come true' to see so many Mexican fighters on the cusp of UFC gold
The evolution of mixed martial arts has taken the sport to every corner of the globe and Mexico is primed for a breakout year. Yair Rodriguez could cement himself as the country's second UFC champion in as many pay-per-views by defeating Josh Emmett at UFC 284. The two battle in the co-main event on Saturday for the interim featherweight crown.
Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will be at lightweight, uncertain if winner gets a title shot
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler won’t be fighting at welterweight after all. It was recently announced that McGregor and Chandler will coach TUF and will fight later this year. It was then reported the fight would be at welterweight, with even Chandler saying that will be the case, but now White says it will be at lightweight.
MMA Fighting
Demetrious Johnson on Francis Ngannou’s messy UFC exit: ‘Dana [White] likes to say a lot of things’
Demetrious Johnson knows what it’s like to have a rocky relationship with the UFC. Johnson, the greatest flyweight of all-time and the record-holder for the most consecutive UFC title defenses in history, parted ways with the promotion in 2018 when he was traded to ONE Championship in exchange for Ben Askren. The split followed an up-and-down eight-year journey behind-the-scenes between “Mighty Mouse” and the UFC brass, so Johnson can relate better than most to what Francis Ngannou was experiencing over the multi-year saga that ultimately resulted in his departure from the promotion this past January.
MMAmania.com
Flying knee! Mark Zuckerberg styles on UFC champ Alex Volkanovski in Meta VR fight
Reigning UFC featherweight titleholder Alex Volkanovski will face the second-biggest challenge of his MMA career when he battles current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev atop the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Feb. 11, 2023) at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. His biggest challenge to date? Meta...
Dan Hooker requests Dana White allow him to compete on upcoming Power Slap pay-per-view: “Show/win and I’m in”
Dan Hooker is requesting Dana White allow him to compete on the upcoming Power Slap pay-per-view. ‘Power Slap’ premiered on Wednesday, January 18th on TBS to a viewing audience of approximately 295,000. The numbers have been growing as has the controversy surrounding the ‘sport’. One of the...
MMAmania.com
Both Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier being replaced for UFC 284
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is making some changes to its broadcast team for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, thanks to the absence of color commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier. LIVE! Watch UFC 284 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. CHAMPION...
