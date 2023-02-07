Read full article on original website
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty and Other Crimes After Posting Videos of the Alleged Crime on Social Media. St. Mary Parish, Louisiana – A 45-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested for animal cruelty, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and illegally capturing non-game animals after the man was caught on video gaffing a nutria, chopping off its tail, and releasing the maimed animal while alive.
NOLA.com
Ex-NOPD internal affairs chief slammed in report on botched officer probe; city starts review
Arlinda Westbrook, the former chief of the New Orleans Police Department’s embattled internal affairs bureau, would often tap a covert squad of investigators to run surveillance on officers accused of misconduct. The Public Integrity Bureau, which she led for 12 years, typically had four months to wrap up its...
68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns
68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Cynthia Bowley, age 68, of Meraux, Louisiana was sentenced on February 7, 2023, after pleading guilty to aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff: 4 dead, including former St. Charles deputy, in Harvey murder-suicide
HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting near West Jefferson Medical Center in Harvey. According to JPSO, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Curtis Street. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the incident appears to be a murder-suicide. Sources...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish suspects arrested in Assumption Parish for failing to appear in court
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Gonzales man on a warrant for failure to appear in court in connection with a theft of a motor vehicle charge following an arrest last year. According to a news release, 40-year-old Derek Anthony Dufrene was previously arrested in Assumption...
houmatimes.com
Parade Tracker is back in Terrebonne Parish!
The Terrebonne Parish Mardi Gras Parade Tracker is now available. The parade tracker will show you the beginning and end of the parade and also has a port-a-potty locator to help you locate a public restroom facility on the parade route. Happy Mardi Gras from Terrebonne Parish!. Navigate to the...
theadvocate.com
Man gets 12.5 years after plotting to sell drugs from Gonzales restaurant where he worked
An Ascension Parish man suspected of planning to deal drugs at the Gonzales restaurant where he had worked at the time has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison. Ascension Parish sheriff's narcotics and Gonzales Police detectives secretly watched and followed Aquendes K. Desira, 48, on the morning of Nov. 8 as he drove from his home to work at the Walk-On's restaurant in the city, court papers say.
tourcounsel.com
Oakwood Center | Shopping mall in Terrytown, Louisiana
Oakwood Center is a major shopping mall in Terrytown, Louisiana, on the West Bank of the Mississippi River in the New Orleans metropolitan area. It was originally named "Oakwood Mall", and some signage and local usage continue to call it that. It is geographically in Terrytown, but the mailing address is in adjacent Gretna, Louisiana.
houmatimes.com
PARADE INFO: Krewe of Aquarius
The Krewe of Aquarius takes to the street of Houma this evening, February 11, 2023, starting at 6pm on the traditional westside route. Racquel Turner-Porter reigns as this year’s queen of the Krewe of Aquarius. A Houma native and Thibodaux resident, she has been a krewe member five years and is a rider on the Twisted Sistas float. She and her husband, Michael Porter Jr., have one son, Micah Porter, who is a Page this year! Racquel is the daughter of Matesa Marshall and Timothy Turner.
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested following ATV chase
On February 9th, 2023 at approximately 7:24 p.m. the Houma Police Department uniform patrol division responded to a report of a suspicious subject at a business on St. Charles Street. It was reported that there was a subject sitting on an ATV in the parking lot of the business, while in possession of a rifle and was alarming the customers.
fox8live.com
Witness wrestles gun from armed robbery suspect’s hands on Bourbon Street, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Good Samaritan who was witnessing an armed robbery in the French Quarter of New Orleans is being credited with wrestling a gun from the suspect’s hands. According to the New Orleans Police Department, an unknown suspect approached a man and woman, both 28 years...
fox8live.com
NOPD seeks ‘person of interest’ in Lower Ninth Ward homicide
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a “person of interest” in their investigation of a Jan. 25 homicide in the Lower Ninth Ward. The NOPD did not describe the person pictured as a suspect in the killing...
fox8live.com
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A mother, father, and two sons were killed in what Jefferson Parish officials believe was a murder-suicide in Harvey on Thursday morning (Feb. 9). Deputies responded to an eerie 911 call from the 1100 block of Curtis Street to find a 20-year-old man, a 13-year-old juvenile male, and an adult male and female dead from apparent gunshot wounds around 7:50 a.m.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Police monitor warns of potential conflicts in Vappie investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Independent Police Monitor is voicing concerns about a potential conflict of interest in the New Orleans Police Department’s investigation into an officer highlighted in a series of Fox 8 investigations. Stella Cziment wrote a letter to City Council President J.P. Morrell and City Attorney...
lafourchegazette.com
Galliano man runs from authorities, drives car into bayou; arrested on multiple drug charges
A Galliano man is in the custody of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office after he allegedly led deputies on a high-speed chase to try and evade authorities because he had drugs in his possession. Sheriff Craig Webre said that at around 11:45 p.m. on February 7, deputies traveling on La....
calcasieu.info
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases. Louisiana – Two from Louisiana have been sentenced in separate cases involving staged automobile collision schemes. Ashley McGowan (“McGowan”), age 36, was sentenced on February 1, 2023, by U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance to 24 months in...
Baby still missing from state custody
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — As of Thursday night, law enforcement officials were still looking for a toddler who they say was stolen out of Children's Hospital New Orleans last week. Authorities said the parents, who they believe now have the baby, are still at large. The St. Bernard...
houmatimes.com
TPSO to distribute child identification kits
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will be distributing an in-home child identification kit to your kindergarten – fifth graders on behalf of Attorney General Jeff Landry and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. Please understand that there is NO OBLIGATION to complete the kit, but it will allow you to maintain a set of fingerprints and DNA for your child in the case of an emergency that you can provide to Law Enforcement.
fox8live.com
Jefferson Parish coroner who attended State of the Union address glad for attention to fentanyl
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - During his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Biden called for more stringent measures to control the influx of deadly illicit fentanyl. The remarks drew cheers and jeers along partisan lines. “Fentanyl is killing 70,000 Americans a year,” Biden said, calling for more surveillance...
lafourchegazette.com
Paul Danos Honored by National Safety Council
GRAY, La. – Paul Danos, president and CEO of Danos, has been named to the National Safety Council’s (NSC) annual “CEOs Who ‘Get It’” list for 2023. This is the 20th year that the NSC has recognized CEOs who go above and beyond to protect employees both on and off the job. Danos CEO Paul Danos is one of seven executives featured in the February issue of Safety+Health Magazine, the National Safety Council’s official publication.
