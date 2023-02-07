The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will be distributing an in-home child identification kit to your kindergarten – fifth graders on behalf of Attorney General Jeff Landry and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. Please understand that there is NO OBLIGATION to complete the kit, but it will allow you to maintain a set of fingerprints and DNA for your child in the case of an emergency that you can provide to Law Enforcement.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO