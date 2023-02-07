Read full article on original website
WVNews
East suffocates Hoover behind defense, Rogers and Haymond
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont girls basketball coach James Beckman has slowly built up the program over the past few years. That hard work is starting to come to fruition, as his Bees set a new school record for wins in a season by defeating visiting Herbert Hoover 93-49 Saturday afternoon at the Bee Hive.
WVNews
Fairmont Senior wins Big 10 title by 103 points
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Behind seven first-place finishers, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears ran away with the Big 10 Conference wrestling title, scoring 282 points to beat Buckhannon-Upshur (179), Preston (163), East Fairmont (140), Lewis County (110), Bridgeport (89), North Marion (72), Philip Barbour (58), Robert C. Byrd (42), Grafton (28), Lincoln (28), Elkins (16) and Liberty (6).
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Photos from West Virginia's 73-60 women's basketball win over No. 21 Iowa State on Saturday evening. The Mountaineers evened their league record at 6-6 and moved to 15-8 overall with the win, and are tied with Kansas for sixth in the Big 12 standings. Iowa State dropped...
WVNews
Rice scores 24, leads No. 5 Texas past West Virginia 94-60
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sir'Jabari Rice kept making shots, and the Texas guard wasn't shy about celebrating. “Talks a lot,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said of Rice.
WVNews
Penny Michelle 'Tice' 'Reed' Benedum
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Penny Michelle “Tice” “Reed” Benedum, 64, of Durbin, formerly of Nutter Fort, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Elkins Rehabilitation & Care Center. She was born on April 9, 1958, in Ohio daughter of the late Don Wayne...
WVNews
James Crane
KINGWOOD — James N. Crane, 87, of Kingwood, went to be with his Lord on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. The son of the late Alva Glen Crane and Della Murl Liston Crane, he was born in Morgantown on Sept. 12, 1935.
WVNews
An embarrassing loss to Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — On West Virginia’s first possession of what would become one of the most embarrassing losses of Bob Huggins’ long Hall of Fame coaching career, a 94-60 loss to No. 5 Texas on the Longhorns’ new home court, Erik Stevenson turned the basketball over without facing any pressure at all.
WVNews
Fairmont Senior boys pull away from Philip Barbour on Senior Day
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior boys basketball collected a dominant win over Philip Barbour on Senior Day, but most of the contest was not as one-sided as the final score indicated. The Polar Bears, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA and still without a Big 10 Conference...
WVNews
Matthews makes statement against Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Emmitt Matthews Jr. is a “you-first” kind of guy in a “me-first” world. Or, put another way -— his way after West Virginia survived against No. 11 Iowa State at the Coliseum, 76-71, on Wednesday night with Matthews scoring 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting — “We won.”
WVNews
GC women avenge only loss, routing PSC
MCHENRY — The only blemish on Garrett College’s women’s basketball record — an overtime loss to Potomac State College of West Virginia University — was a source of irritation for the Lady Lakers. GC took out its frustrations on PSC in Monday’s rematch, rolling to...
WVNews
WVU Medicine Children's holds 19th annual Gala
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The 19th annual WVU Medicine Children’s Gala drew about 1,200 people on Saturday night. Some call gala the Morgantown Prom, according to Michael Grace, president of West Virginia University Hospitals.
WVNews
No injuries reported in Marion County Clarion Inn fire
FAIRMONT — A fire at the Clarion Inn just outside of Fairmont resulted in no injuries. Officials are still looking for the cause of the blaze. The fire started in the rear right corner of the inn, damaging much of that side of the building and causing part of the roof to fall in, according to George Harris, and investigator with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
WVNews
Grant's 12 lead Duquesne past Saint Bonaventure 56-54
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dae Dae Grant's 12 points helped Duquesne defeat Saint Bonaventure 56-54 on Saturday. Grant added seven rebounds and four steals for the Dukes (17-8, 7-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jimmy Clark III scored 12 points and added four steals. Kareem Rozier added 11 points.
