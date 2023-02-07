ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Ethanol executive: Carbon capture might be ‘life or death’ for producers

By Jared Strong
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06jw9F_0kfc75h000

Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, speaks at the Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit on Feb. 7, 2023. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

An increasing demand for low-carbon fuels will imperil ethanol producers unless there is widespread adoption of equipment to capture emissions from ethanol plants, the executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association said Tuesday.

“I honestly don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that capturing and sequestering carbon will be life or death for most ethanol plants over the next five years,” Monte Shaw said at the organization’s annual summit in Des Moines.

His comments come at a pivotal time in a long-running debate about whether Iowa landowners should be forced to allow carbon dioxide pipelines to be built across their properties.

There are three proposed pipelines that would take captured carbon from ethanol plants, liquefy it and transport it out of state for underground sequestration or commercial use.

State lawmakers have said the pipeline proposals are among the top issues for their constituents. There are several bills pending in the Iowa Senate that would limit or eliminate eminent domain for the pipelines and limit the companies’ abilities to conduct land surveys and negotiate for easements.

Shaw argued that the proposed legislation unfairly targets one type of infrastructure project.

“If you are an Iowa legislator and you honestly believe our current laws don’t provide enough landowner protections, that’s your right,” Shaw said. “But if you support legislation that singles out (carbon dioxide) or liquid fuel pipelines instead of applying new standards to all eminent domain requests, then I politely suggest you’re not really interested in property rights.”

One of the bills would require companies to secure voluntary easements for 90% of its route in Iowa before it could use eminent domain to get easements from unwilling landowners — a proposal that has the support of the influential Iowa Farm Bureau Federation. Summit Carbon Solutions, which is furthest along in the permit process, recently announced it has obtained voluntary easements for about two-thirds of its route in Iowa.

“Every day, more and more Iowa landowners are signing easement agreements with Summit Carbon Solutions because they know it will ensure the long-term viability of the ethanol industry and drive growth in our ag economy, commodity prices and land values,” the company’s chief executive, Lee Blank, said in a press release.

Navigator CO2 Ventures — which has the largest number of proposed miles of pipe in the state for its project — has declined to reveal the percentage of its route for which it has signed voluntary easements.

Summit has hoped to get approval for the project from the Iowa Utilities Board this summer, but the board has not yet set a final hearing for the proposal, and an overall timeline is unclear.

Summit has enticed landowners with payments that they keep even if the pipeline is not built. Under its agreements with ethanol producers, Summit would pay to install the infrastructure to capture, compress and transport carbon dioxide in exchange for an unspecified percentage of the increased revenue that results.

Low-carbon ethanol can be sold for a premium in certain markets, and the federal government offers tax credits to ethanol producers for capturing carbon. Those tax credits are the greatest if the carbon dioxide is sequestered underground.

Carbon dioxide that is produced by fermentation at ethanol plants has a high purity, which reduces or eliminates the need to refine it before sequestration. The question is: Where should it be sequestered?

The pipeline companies have suggested the geology in Iowa is not ideal for underground sequestration — hence the need for the pipelines — but that is not necessarily true, Ryan Clark, a geologist for the Iowa Geological Survey, told state lawmakers last week.

He said about half of the state’s biofuels facilities are located in places that have the potential for on-site carbon sequestration but that someone would need to drill tests wells to confirm it.

Clark said it’s possible that huge quantities of carbon dioxide could be stored in the Midcontinent Rift System, which lies beneath nearly half of Iowa.

About five of the state’s 42 ethanol plants currently capture carbon dioxide to some degree, said Jared Palmer, a spokesperson for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. It is used by other businesses to carbonate beverages, flash freeze products and for other purposes, he said.

Opponents of the pipelines have objected to the projects over safety concerns, landowners’ rights and damage to farmland. Some environmentalists also argue that increasing the long-term viability of ethanol by reducing its carbon intensity will merely prolong its use at a time when the nation is transitioning toward electric vehicles.

“Taking carbon already in the atmosphere from past fossil fuel use and putting back underground should not only be considered an incredible achievement from your supposed point, but it is a central tenet of every country’s plan to meet 2050 carbon reduction goals,” Shaw said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aGvS8_0kfc75h000

Geoff Cooper, chief executive of the Renewable Fuels Association, speaks at the Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit on Feb. 7, 2023. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

Electric vehicles are a key component of President Joe Biden’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but his administration has been “quietly supportive” of ethanol despite that focus, said Geoff Cooper, chief executive of the national Renewable Fuels Association.

The recent Inflation Reduction Act was “game-changing” for ethanol because of its tax credits and $500 million in funding to update fuel infrastructure to accommodate higher-percentage ethanol blends, Cooper said. The 2022 federal legislation also increased the tax credit rate for capturing and storing carbon dioxide, from $50 per ton to $85.

“We look at it as probably the single largest commitment to biofuels from Congress since 2007,” Cooper said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yVivL_0kfc75h000

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at the Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit on Feb. 7, 2023. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

The ethanol industry is a key market for Iowa farmers because it buys more than half of the corn produced in the state.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said biofuels are “truly the difference between profit and loss for countless farm families.”

She has joined other Midwestern governors in seeking waivers from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to expand summertime sales of blended fuels that contain 15% ethanol.

“The future is already growing here, and it’s growing in Iowa fields,” Reynolds said.

The post Ethanol executive: Carbon capture might be ‘life or death’ for producers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 8

Joan Lore
4d ago

That’s fine as long as you’re not the farmer whose land is being utilized to transport hazardous waste to line the pockets of private corporations with taxpayer money and to harass land owners

Reply(1)
9
Jon Bursey
4d ago

why don't they just keep using the carbon ad they have been since they started making something that wasn't needed

Reply
3
Related
kmaland.com

Iowans Organize to Block Use of Eminent Domain for CO2 Pipelines

(Des Moines) -- An environmental group hosted an online rally Wednesday in support of a bill in the Iowa Legislature to block the use of eminent domain to build captured carbon dioxide pipelines. Eminent domain allows the government to take control of private land and convert it to public use....
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Iowa lawmakers highlight immigration and the opioid crisis

Members of Iowa’s congressional delegation worked to spotlight immigration issues this week with a recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border, while also addressing ethanol and livestock issues and the fentanyl crisis. Sen. Joni Ernst and Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Randy Feenstra made a trip to the southern border to tour enforcement facilities at San Ysidro […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Iowa lawmakers highlight immigration and the opioid crisis appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Report: Iowa paid out $129 million in unwarranted jobless benefits last year

The state of Iowa paid out $129 million more last year than it should have in unemployment benefits, which was 64 times the overpayments made in 2017. According to newly disclosed state data, 89% of the overpayments made last year were not the result of unemployment fraud, but of state decisions that were reversed on […] The post Report: Iowa paid out $129 million in unwarranted jobless benefits last year appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
97X

8 Iowa Facts That Most Locals Don’t Even Know

Every state has amazing facts and records that help define them that not everyone knows about. Are you from Iowa? Have you been a local your whole life? Let us know how many of these awesome fun facts you knew on our app. It's time for the facts about our...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you have never been to any of them before.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds says private school scholarships will encourage public school changes

Gov. Kim Reynolds, speaking Friday at a conservative think tank in Washington, D.C., said her private school scholarship program could encourage changes in Iowa’s public school system. The governor held a Q&A at the Cato Institute while in town for the National Governors Association winter meeting. Other governors were meeting with President Joe Biden at […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds says private school scholarships will encourage public school changes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Zack Love

Two Iowa Hunters Kill 'Rare' Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the "rare mountain lion never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Summit claims another pipeline milestone

(Ames) -- Summit Carbon Solution officials are claiming further progress in efforts to secure land easements for a major pipeline project. Company officials Thursday announced landowners across the Midwest have voluntarily signed easement agreements accounting for more than 60% of the proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline route project-wide. That amounts of 4,000 total agreements with landowners, or approximately 1,250 total miles of right-of-way secured across Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. This follows Summit's announcement earlier this week that 1,050 landowners across 29 Iowa counties have signed 1,840 easement agreements with the company, representing 2/3rds of the land necessary to construct the proposed pipeline across more than 700 miles through the western portion of the state. In an interview with KMA News earlier this week, Summit Public Affairs Director Jesse Harris says considerable progress has been made in securing easements with landowners.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Kari Lake says her Iowa roots fuel her fight to overturn Arizona midterm results

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said her Iowa upbringing is one source of her fighter mentality, motivating her to challenge the results of the election that she lost in 2022 and potentially run for U.S. Senate next year.  Lake, a Republican, said some may assume she was visiting Iowa because she […] The post Kari Lake says her Iowa roots fuel her fight to overturn Arizona midterm results appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ARIZONA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Bill Would Change Work Hour Limits, Other Regulations For Workers Under 18

Des Moines, Iowa — Teenagers would be allowed to work longer hours and in a wider array of jobs under a bill that’s cleared an Iowa Senate subcommittee. Brad Epperly, a lobbyist for the Iowa Grocer Industry Association, says key parts of the bill would let 14 and 15-year-olds with a driver’s permit drive to and from a job and all kids of high school age could work later at night.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Iowa CCI: No Eminent Domain for Private Gain

Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement (Iowa CCI) members from across the state are urging their state Senators to support Senate File 101. The bill would prevent the use of eminent domain for hazardous liquid pipelines, including the three CO2 pipelines proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator and Wolf/ADM. “The proposed...
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Raccoons Beware!

An Iowa lawmaker is working on a bill that would give the owners or tenants on agricultural properties permission to capture or kill raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Dean Fisher of Montour says raccoons have become a big problem. The hunting season for raccoons had been limited from November...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa House votes to protect speech from frivolous lawsuits

Iowa House members voted overwhelmingly on February 9 to make it easier to counter lawsuits filed in order to chill speech. House File 177 would create a path for expedited dismissal of meritless claims stemming from exercise of the constitutionally-protected "right of freedom of speech or of the press, the right to assemble or petition, or the right of association [...] on a matter of public concern." Such cases are sometimes called “strategic lawsuits against public participation” (SLAPP), because the plaintiffs' goal may be primarily to discourage speech or media coverage, rather than to prevail in court.
IOWA STATE
ramaponews.com

Iowa proposes bill to limit SNAP purchases

Food stamps have become a staple in the lives of many Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. These benefits helped those who weren’t able to work or were food insecure, but Republican lawmakers in Iowa have recently proposed a bill that would restrict the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Legislature approves cap on noneconomic damages in malpractice lawsuits

A bill capping noneconomic damages in medical malpractice lawsuits is headed for Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk after passing both chambers of the Iowa Legislature on Wednesday. House File 161 would cap noneconomic damages in lawsuits against health care providers in medical incidents that result in the loss or impairment of a bodily function, disfigurement or […] The post Legislature approves cap on noneconomic damages in malpractice lawsuits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy