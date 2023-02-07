ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Animal Control and Police Departments are asking for the public’s assistance in locating suspects responsible for dumping a deceased pit bull Monday. According to West Springfield Animal Control, the pictured individuals dumped a deceased pit bull, described as a large light...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police: loaded gun recovered from repeat offender

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police recovered a loaded gun earlier this week from an alleged repeat violent offender. On Tuesday, officers responded to Greene Street for reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, they found a pick-up truck idling with the driver, identified as 42-year-old Earl Greene, sleeping at the wheel.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

New details emerge into suspect accused in 2 recent bank robberies

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning new information about the man charged with two armed robberies in the past few weeks. Police said 43-year-old Luis Ruiz of Springfield is connected to two local bank robberies and we’ve learned this isn’t his first run in with police. Authorities...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

John LaRace guilty of 15 felonies from violent W. Springfield crime spree

On Friday, a judge found Springfield man John LaRace, 43, guilty of 15 out of 18 felony counts stemming from a violent Sunday morning in West Springfield in February 2019. The verdict came after Franklin County Superior Court Judge Mark Mason heard closing arguments from LaRace’s defense attorney and a prosecutor as both sides argued whether LaRace’s use of methamphetamine prior to the crimes proved that he acted deliberately and with purpose.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Saturday morning news update

The IRS is asking residents to hold off on filing their taxes for now, online sports betting could soon start in the state, and three people are dead in Andover. In this update, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware out of Connecticut as their new superintendent, Agawam Junior High School is closed Wednesday due to a threat, and the Ware Police Department is looking to identify these two suspects. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iheart.com

West Springfield Police Seek Shoplifting Suspect

West Springfield police are trying to identify a shoplifting suspect. The man is suspected of stealing over one-thousand-dollars' worth of merchandise from a business last Friday. Anyone with information is asked to call the West Springfield Detective Bureau (413) 263-3210 or Text-A Tip. (Text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Stolen car crashes into house, catches on fire in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car crashed into a house and caught on fire in Waterbury Friday afternoon, according to police. The Waterbury Police Department responded to the collision on Knoll Street. Officials said the driver fled the scene, while a passenger safely got out of the car and remained nearby the scene. The […]
WATERBURY, CT
westernmassnews.com

Thursday afternoon news update

In this update, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware out of Connecticut as their new superintendent, Agawam Junior High School is closed Wednesday due to a threat, and the Ware Police Department is looking to identify these two suspects. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

