Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Animal Control and Police Departments are asking for the public’s assistance in locating suspects responsible for dumping a deceased pit bull Monday. According to West Springfield Animal Control, the pictured individuals dumped a deceased pit bull, described as a large light...
Two arrested in Springfield after firearm seized
After a traffic stop on the 0-100 block of Brigham Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday, February 10th, Springfield Police officers seized a loaded firearm and arrested two suspects, Shakim Grant, and Irvin Sanchez.
Two people arrested in Chicopee, suspected of distributing cocaine
Two people in Chicopee were arrested Wednesday after police found cocaine and drug distribution items inside an apartment on Dwight Street.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police: loaded gun recovered from convicted felon, suspect out on bail
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department recovered a loaded gun and arrested two suspects on the block of Brigham Street. On Friday morning, officers observed a car driving at an alarming high rate. According to Springfield Police, they stopped a vehicle at a traffic stop on the 0-100...
Trial continues Friday for John LaRace, charged with armed rampage in W. Springfield
A jury-waived trial holds closing arguments Friday for a Springfield man charged with several felonies after an alleged West Springfield crime spree involving carjackings, armed assaults and an attempted household break-in on Feb. 24, 2019. John LaRace, 43, faces 18 counts of felonies after West Springfield police arrested him for...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police: loaded gun recovered from repeat offender
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police recovered a loaded gun earlier this week from an alleged repeat violent offender. On Tuesday, officers responded to Greene Street for reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, they found a pick-up truck idling with the driver, identified as 42-year-old Earl Greene, sleeping at the wheel.
westernmassnews.com
New details emerge into suspect accused in 2 recent bank robberies
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning new information about the man charged with two armed robberies in the past few weeks. Police said 43-year-old Luis Ruiz of Springfield is connected to two local bank robberies and we’ve learned this isn’t his first run in with police. Authorities...
John LaRace guilty of 15 felonies from violent W. Springfield crime spree
On Friday, a judge found Springfield man John LaRace, 43, guilty of 15 out of 18 felony counts stemming from a violent Sunday morning in West Springfield in February 2019. The verdict came after Franklin County Superior Court Judge Mark Mason heard closing arguments from LaRace’s defense attorney and a prosecutor as both sides argued whether LaRace’s use of methamphetamine prior to the crimes proved that he acted deliberately and with purpose.
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
The IRS is asking residents to hold off on filing their taxes for now, online sports betting could soon start in the state, and three people are dead in Andover. In this update, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware out of Connecticut as their new superintendent, Agawam Junior High School is closed Wednesday due to a threat, and the Ware Police Department is looking to identify these two suspects. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
iheart.com
West Springfield Police Seek Shoplifting Suspect
West Springfield police are trying to identify a shoplifting suspect. The man is suspected of stealing over one-thousand-dollars' worth of merchandise from a business last Friday. Anyone with information is asked to call the West Springfield Detective Bureau (413) 263-3210 or Text-A Tip. (Text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on...
westernmassnews.com
Williamsburg crews respond to vehicle striking lamp post in front of Meekins Library
WILLIAMSBURG, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday afternoon, crews in Williamsburg responded to a vehicle crashing into a light pole. According to the Williamsburg Police and Fire Department, they received the call just after 1 p.m. When crews arrived they found a vehicle that had gone up to the sidewalk and...
Athol man too dangerous to release in connection with November shooting
A man from Athol is being charged in connection with shooting a man in November. He was ordered held without bail and deemed too dangerous to release after his arraignment.
Wrong-Way Crash: Drivers Of Car, SUV Seriously Injured On I-84 In Southington, Police Say
Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help after two people were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash. It happened around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 in Hartford County on westbound I-84 in Southington. A 2004 BMW X3 SUV was traveling in the center lane on the westbound side,...
Coke, Heroin & More Drugs Seized On Thursday By Berkshire County Police
It seems lately that members of our local law enforcement seem to find more and more illegal contraband in our neck of the woods here in Berkshire County. Case in point: Two people were arrested Thursday morning after South County police found a whole mess of narcotics in their vehicle.
NBC Connecticut
Man Taken Into Custody After Failing to Stop for Police During Hartford Traffic Stop
Part of Interstate 84 was closed in Hartford Thursday night after a car failed to pull over during a traffic stop attempt. Hartford Police said they deployed stop sticks in an effort to stop the vehicle, and it came to a halt on the side of I-84. Two people then...
Cocaine, heroin, prescription drugs seized in Housatonic parking lot, 2 under arrest
Around 9:00 a.m. Thursday, Great Barrington Police Officer Samuel Stolzar noticed a parked car in a parking lot off Park St. in Housatonic. Where one of the passengers appeared to have had an active warrant from Berkshire Superior Court.
9 years in the making: a timeline of Frederick Pinney’s Springfield murder trial
Police found TayClair Moore stripped naked and strangled to death on the floor of Frederick Pinney’s Springfield home in 2014. Pinney was arrested and charged with her murder in the first degree. However, a 2016 mistrial and several motions filed by his defense team prolonged his case for nearly nine years.
Stolen car crashes into house, catches on fire in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car crashed into a house and caught on fire in Waterbury Friday afternoon, according to police. The Waterbury Police Department responded to the collision on Knoll Street. Officials said the driver fled the scene, while a passenger safely got out of the car and remained nearby the scene. The […]
Massachusetts State Police identify human remains found at Stanley Park in Westfield
Police identify partial human remains that were found inside Stanley Park in Westfield on Saturday.
westernmassnews.com
Thursday afternoon news update
In this update, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware out of Connecticut as their new superintendent, Agawam Junior High School is closed Wednesday due to a threat, and the Ware Police Department is looking to identify these two suspects. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Comments / 1